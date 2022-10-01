Read full article on original website
Happy Gilmore 2? Why?
The best thing so far that can be said about this idea is that there’s nothing concrete, and it’s a rumor and a wisp of a plan at this time. But even catching wind of that is enough for some people, myself included, to ask why it would ever be a possibility. According to rumors, it would appear that Adam Sandler might want to see Happy as an old man who is still learning how to put a cap on his temper and is now attending a senior golf tournament. Okay, so kind of like the first movie, but without grandma, obviously, or with a couple of other characters since Chubbs might be able to come back as a spirit to inspire Happy, but Frances Bay, aka Grandma, passed away back in 2011, and Richard Kiel, who played the monstrous, but good-hearted Mr. Larson, passed away in 2014. Also, would Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald want to come back? Would Allen Covert? That feels like a dumb question since they might very well be ready and willing, but it feels kind of silly to think that Shooter McGavin would come back as the villain since he was already beaten in the first movie. Plus, here’s a better reason: the first movie ended on a great note.
Billy Eichner Blasts Straight People For Bros’ Disappointing Box Office Number
The gay romantic comedy is touted as the first big studio gay film that features gratuitous sex and some other R-Rated goodness. If you don’t, Billy Eichner likely thinks you’re a homophobic weirdo. On a serious note, the gay romantic comedy was heavily promoted leading up to its premiere. Universal Pictures reportedly spent $30 million to $40 million just to advertise the feature. It’s estimated that it cost around $22 million to make. Universal Pictures did everything in its power to make sure this film succeeded, but unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough.
The Best James Earl Jones Movies to Watch
James Earl Jones has one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood and with a career spanning five decades, you’ve likely heard or seen him in one movie or another. Many of his fans may not know this, but he started as a stage actor before spreading his wings in the entertainment industry.
‘Spawn’ Movie Finds New Writers with ‘Joker,’ ‘Captain America 4’ Scribes (Exclusive)
Blumhouse’s Spawn movie is getting a new jolt of creative energy, with the film based on Todd McFarlane’s comic book character adding a trio of writers. Joker’s Scott Silver, Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Malcolm Spellman and rising scribe Matthew Mixom are teaming on a new script for the feature, which has been in development at Blumhouse since 2017. Jamie Foxx remains attached to star as the anti-hero, who was first introduced in the comics in 1992, with McFarlane among the film’s producers.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Captain America 4' Finds Its Director in Filmmaker Julius Onah (Exclusive)Todd McFarlane, Steve Aoki Launch...
Movie Review: Seized
Scott Adkins is one of those stars that manage to hang with the A-list actors at times but appears bound and determined to keep pumping out direct-to-video movies that aren’t horrible but aren’t always that great. Seized is one of his many movies that does have a solid premise and enough action to be a lot of fun, but it also feels kind of generic in a lot of ways since it introduces a protagonist and his son and establishes that the wife/mother isn’t around, and then proceeds to create a dilemma between the father and son. Then, when a dart hits the protagonist in the neck, he wakes to find that his son has been abducted, and an unknown antagonist wants the hero, who is codenamed Nero from his days as an operative, to kill off rival cartel members that are known for their violent habits and tendencies. Not only does this stranger arm Nero, but he gives him a bodycam to wear and a bulletproof ride as well. One might actually question the sense of this, but the bodycam does kind of cover up the plot hole that’s opened when one thinks of how unwise it is to arm a person that is intent on recovering their child and has the skills to do it.
