The best thing so far that can be said about this idea is that there’s nothing concrete, and it’s a rumor and a wisp of a plan at this time. But even catching wind of that is enough for some people, myself included, to ask why it would ever be a possibility. According to rumors, it would appear that Adam Sandler might want to see Happy as an old man who is still learning how to put a cap on his temper and is now attending a senior golf tournament. Okay, so kind of like the first movie, but without grandma, obviously, or with a couple of other characters since Chubbs might be able to come back as a spirit to inspire Happy, but Frances Bay, aka Grandma, passed away back in 2011, and Richard Kiel, who played the monstrous, but good-hearted Mr. Larson, passed away in 2014. Also, would Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald want to come back? Would Allen Covert? That feels like a dumb question since they might very well be ready and willing, but it feels kind of silly to think that Shooter McGavin would come back as the villain since he was already beaten in the first movie. Plus, here’s a better reason: the first movie ended on a great note.

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO