ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Trump vs. McConnell: An Overview of the Top Republicans' Escalating Feud

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Former President Donald Trump's Friday attack on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, in which he accused the Kentucky Republican of having a "death wish" for supporting bipartisan funding legislation, reveals a growing rift between the former allies.

Trump had an amicable working relationship with McConnell throughout his presidency. The two worked together to pass legislation including the 2017 tax cuts, and McConnell overwhelmingly supported Trump-picked judges. However, that relationship soured after Trump's election fraud claims in 2020, with their tensions representing a greater divide in the Republican Party between "MAGA" Republicans and more traditional conservatives.

On Friday, Trump attacked McConnell for joining Democrats in supporting a funding bill to avoid a partial government shutdown. The bill also contained more than $12 billion to support Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. It ultimately passed the Senate with bipartisan support and has been signed by President Joe Biden.

"Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the Country down with him?" Trump asked on Truth Social, his own social media platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iEah_0iIHc7XC00
Above, a split image of former President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is seen. Trump lashed out at McConnell on Truth Social Friday night. The two have been at odds for nearly two years after McConnell dismissed Trump’s unfounded election fraud claims in 2020. Brandon Bell and Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

He continued: "In any event, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!"

January 6 Strains Trump-McConnell Relations

The 2020 presidential election, which Trump claimed, without evidence, was stolen from him by widespread voter fraud, appeared to be a turning point in his relationship with McConnell.

As Trump's allies pushed the voter fraud narrative, which has been widely dismissed as not being backed up by credible evidence, McConnell recognized President Joe Biden's victory after the Electoral College met to confirm his win.

"Many of us hoped that the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January 20. The Electoral College has spoken," McConnell said in a December 2020 floor speech. "So today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden."

Trump then hit back in a tweet: "Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!"

Tensions continued to grow after January 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters rioted at the United States Capitol building in a failed attempt to force Congress to block Biden's Electoral College victory. McConnell ultimately voted to acquit Trump during his second impeachment trial, but still said he was "practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day."

Trump then responded with a lengthy statement attacking McConnell.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again. He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership," he said.

Trump, McConnell Continue Exchanging Barbs

Nearly two years later, Trump and McConnell continue exchanging back-and-forth jabs.

In March 2021, McConnell mocked Trump for taking credit for his 2020 reelection. McConnell, during a press conference, said: "Yeah, well, I want to thank him for the 15-point margin I had in 2014 as well."

Last December, Trump accused McConnell of "folding" to Democrats after he reached a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to end debate on the debt ceiling increase.

"He has all the cards to win, but not the 'guts' to play them. Instead, he gives our Country away, just like he did with the two Senate seats in Georgia, and the Presidency itself. The Old Crow is a disaster!" Trump said in a statement. Later that month, Trump described McConnell as "the best thing that ever happened" to Democrats.

In July, Trump blasted McConnell as a "disloyal sleaze bag" after the House select committee investigating the riot played clips of the senator working to clear the Capitol during the insurrection.

"Is this the same Mitch McConnell who was losing big in Kentucky, and came to the White House to BEG me for an Endorsement and help? Without me he would have lost in a landslide. A disloyal sleaze bag!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump, McConnell Feud Shapes Midterms

Their feud has spilled over into some races in this year's midterm elections, with Trump and McConnell having found themselves backing opposing candidates in GOP primaries.

In New Hampshire's Senate race, Trump-endorsed candidate Don Bolduc defeated Chuck Morse, who received support from GOP leadership. Senate leadership aimed to boost Morse, who was seen as a stronger general election candidate.

McConnell has reportedly called some Trump-backed candidates "goofballs," and in August cast doubt that some of his endorsed candidates would prevail in key Senate races.

"It's a 50-50 proposition," Reuters quoted McConnell telling the Scott County Chamber of Commerce in his home state. "We've got a 50-50 Senate right now. We've got a 50-50 nation. And I think the outcome is likely to be very, very close either way."

Newsweek reached out to Trump and McConnell's press offices for comment.

Comments / 5

MAUSBORN69
3d ago

McConnell was given two opportunities to evict DT from office with two impeachments. He did not. Now he is faced with a MAGA death hit. McConnell chose poorly.

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Elections
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Democrat, KY
The Independent

Jen Psaki says Trump is handing the Democrats the midterms in first MSNBC appearance: ‘They love to be opposed to him’

Former Biden White House Secretary Jen Psaki made her first appearance as an MSNBC commentator, arguing that Democrats are becoming increasingly engaged in the midterms the more former President Donald Trump inserts himself into the race. Ms Psaki appeared on Alex Wagner Tonight on Tuesday, with Ms Wagner saying that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree

CNN — Liz Cheney did not hold back when slamming both former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival. Cheney, who vowed to campaign against election-denying candidates in the November election, declared that if Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, then “I won’t be a Republican.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Chuck Morse
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election State#Election Fraud#Senate#The Republican Party#Maga#Democrats#Truth Social
Business Insider

Liz Cheney is the only Republican member of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao— but disapproval among the GOP is growing

A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Rep. Liz Cheney and several former Trump White House aides and advisors have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced former...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
ECONOMY
CNN

Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump

One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
Daily Mail

Majority of Americans believe Trump's MAGA movement IS a threat to democracy, new poll suggests after Biden's divisive 'soul of the nation speech'

A majority of Americans believe Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement is a threat to US democracy, a new poll suggests on Thursday. A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week shows that US voters are as divided as ever - and that both Trump and President Joe Biden's efforts to connect with them are falling short.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
988M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy