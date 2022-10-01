ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Take 5 Midday’ game

 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the New York Lottery’s “Take 5 Midday” game were:

08-10-27-28-37

(eight, ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)

The Associated Press

Princess Anne takes the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York City. The sister of Britain’s King Charles III was ushered to the ferry’s pilothouse as the Manhattan-bound ship crossed the New York Harbor on Tuesday escorted by police boats. A fireboat greeted the ferry with a water display just before docking, according to silive.com. The ferry trip came after the princess was given a tour of Staten Island’s National Lighthouse Museum. The visit included an an unveiling of a miniature figurine of Needles Lighthouse, in the Isle of Wight, in memory of her parents. Princess Anne is the only daughter Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Associated Press

Airbus Ventures Leads Qunnect, Inc. Series A Financing Round

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Airbus Ventures congratulates Qunnect, the leader in quantum internet technologies, on today announcing its Series A financing of over $8M. The round was led by Airbus Ventures, with additional participation from Quantonation, SandboxAQ, NY Ventures, Impact Science Ventures, and Motus Ventures. Spearheaded by CEO Dr. Noel Goddard and founders Dr. Mehdi Namazi and Mael Flament, Qunnect is developing quantum-secure networking technology designed for scalable deployment on existing telecom fiber infrastructure. These new funds will be used to further develop their product suite, scale manufacturing, and launch a multi-node R&D quantum network testbed to demonstrate entanglement distribution protocols. This network, connected to existing fiber optic cable in New York City, will be the first of its kind in the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005309/en/ Qunnect’s Qu-Mem is the first commercial quantum memory on the market and sits in a standard server rack without the need for extreme cooling or vacuum infrastructure support. (Source: Qunnect)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
