Fifth person confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian hit North Carolina
“We lost five people to the storm, and we mourn the loss of these people and we send our deepest sympathies to their families,” NC Gov. Cooper said Tuesday.
Franklin County startup that converts tires to energy looking to expand in North Carolina
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A startup company that turns tires into clean energy is looking to expand from Franklin County across the globe. Gov. Roy Cooper said PRTI could be part of the future of sustainable growth in North Carolina. On Tuesday, Cooper toured PRTI’s recycling plant on US-1 south...
Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
‘Piles of toxic coal ash’ found in N.C. lakes used for drinking water, recreation
Coal ash in North Carolina’s lakes is more widespread than previously thought, and it sticks around for decades, according to new research published Monday. The study included Mountain Island Lake, which is used for drinking water in Charlotte. Researchers from Duke University and Appalachian State University tested sediment in...
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
North Carolina Shrimp Boat Washes Up At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
That shrimp boat that washed ashore on Myrtle Beach during Ian has ties to North Carolina. And as it turns out, it is a pretty famous shrimp boat. It was reportedly in a music video for Darius Rucker. The vessel reportedly belongs to Holden Beach Seafood and it became distressed...
Five dead across NC from Hurricane Ian-related incidents
NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Emergency Management confirmed that five people across the state have died in Hurricane Ian-related incidents. One of those deaths happened in Eastern North Carolina in Martin County. Those deaths include:. A 24 year old male in Moore County operating a vehicle that hydroplaned off...
Flooding is the norm after the storm in some North Carolina communities. Democrat, Republican talk ways to help
(WGHP) — You can’t stop a natural disaster like Hurricane Ian. All you can do is prepare as best you can and clean up the mess afterward. But what do you do when disaster keeps striking the same places? What is the best way to help people in flood-prone areas, while making sure you’re spending […]
Are Democrats Heading For Another Disappointment In North Carolina?
For Democrats, North Carolina has recently been more of a white whale than a bird in hand. No Democrat has won a statewide federal race there since 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point, and the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan carried the state by a little over 8 points.
North Carolina City One of the Best Cities for Sandwich Generation to Live
Are you part of the sandwich generation? Then you might want to realize what cities are the best for this sandwich generation now. A new ranking was done by Fortune and CVS Health that assesses the quality of life for the sandwich generation. The name threw me off because I was not aware of the sandwich generation before now. The sandwich generation is those who are raising children while regularly caring for their parents. I am sure there are tons of those right now, as I have seen it within my parents.
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
N.C. Law Enforcement cracking down on speeders during ‘Operation Crash Reduction’
RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina law enforcement agencies will be encouraging motorists to slow down from now (Oct. 3) to Oct. 9, as part of a special speeding enforcement effort dubbed “Operation Crash Reduction.” The event is part of a larger, regional campaign by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to target unsafe driving […]
A firsthand look at the destruction and devastation across Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Fla. — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. At least 78 people have been confirmed dead so far:...
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
North Carolina school bus with students aboard hit by gunfire, officials say
The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen.
Experts say hurricane damage will make Florida's dire property insurance situation even worse
WASHINGTON — Florida's property insurance market was in crisis even before Hurricane Ian. But now, with some reports estimating tens-of-billions-of dollars in losses from the storm, experts say the situation could become more dire. What You Need To Know. Data show that Floridians are already paying the highest average...
