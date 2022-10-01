ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

North Carolina State
South Carolina State
Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
SPENCER, NC
Joe Biden
Roy Cooper
Five dead across NC from Hurricane Ian-related incidents

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Emergency Management confirmed that five people across the state have died in Hurricane Ian-related incidents. One of those deaths happened in Eastern North Carolina in Martin County. Those deaths include:. A 24 year old male in Moore County operating a vehicle that hydroplaned off...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
Are Democrats Heading For Another Disappointment In North Carolina?

For Democrats, North Carolina has recently been more of a white whale than a bird in hand. No Democrat has won a statewide federal race there since 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point, and the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan carried the state by a little over 8 points.
POLITICS
North Carolina City One of the Best Cities for Sandwich Generation to Live

Are you part of the sandwich generation? Then you might want to realize what cities are the best for this sandwich generation now. A new ranking was done by Fortune and CVS Health that assesses the quality of life for the sandwich generation. The name threw me off because I was not aware of the sandwich generation before now. The sandwich generation is those who are raising children while regularly caring for their parents. I am sure there are tons of those right now, as I have seen it within my parents.
LIFESTYLE
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Environment
A firsthand look at the destruction and devastation across Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. At least 78 people have been confirmed dead so far:...
FLORIDA STATE

