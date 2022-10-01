ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the New York Lottery’s “Numbers Midday” game were:

4-7-9

(four, seven, nine)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $40K, $10K

There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets in the Friday, Sept. 30 Mega Millions lottery game. Four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn won the $10,000 prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000. Those tickets were purchased...
HALEDON, NJ
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
Albany, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Upper West Side School Earns # 1 Positions in Local, National Rankings

Niche.com recently published its annual rankings of the best schools and districts around the country, and an Upper West Side private school has earned quite a few impressive positions including the sixth best high school in the country, the best private high school in New York City, and the best K-12 private school in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Lottery#The New York Lottery
The Associated Press

Amazon suspends at least 50 workers after fire protest

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse that voted to unionize earlier this year. Derrick Palmer, the vice president of the Amazon Labor Union, said day-shift workers were sent home with pay due to the fire, which began late afternoon Monday. But night-shift employees, who were just coming in for their shift were told to remain in a break area until management figured out the situation, he said. Dozens of workers began to raise concerns about safety. Some were worried the air in the facility would be unsafe to breathe because of smoke from the fire. Eventually, roughly 100 workers held a sit-down protest at the facility’s main office, demanding to be sent home with pay.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn playground getting $21 million makeover

NEW YORK -- A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday on a $21 million playground reconstruction project in Brooklyn. The Callahan-Kelly Playground on Sackman Street in Brownsville will undergo a full renovation. It will include new basketball courts, game tables, adult fitness and a skatepark. Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue will be on hand for the groundbreaking at 9:30 a.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

New York, New Jersey USPS workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme

Two U.S. postal workers from New York and one from New Jersey have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the Department of Justice. The justice department accuses the postal employees and civilian accomplices of stealing credit cards in the mail. The DOJ says the credit cards were then used at a variety of high-end retail stores in Brooklyn, Manhattan and New Jersey.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
spectrumlocalnews.com

Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward

New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Goodwill launches new website for online thrifting

NEW YORK — In this tight economy, everyone is felling the squeeze on our budgets. Thrifting is a great way to save money and shop sustainably. Now there’s a new way tp bargain hunt online. GoodWillFinds.com launches Tuesday. It’s a new secondhand marketplace for finding treasures, so you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy