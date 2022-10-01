NY Lottery
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Take 5 Midday
08-10-27-28-37
(eight, ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
Numbers Midday
4-7-9
(four, seven, nine)
Win 4 Midday
9-5-9-3
(nine, five, nine, three)
Numbers Evening
4-9-7
(four, nine, seven)
Win 4 Evening
4-9-4-7
(four, nine, four, seven)
Take 5 Evening
12-17-22-27-32
(twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Pick 10
06-11-17-20-24-26-30-36-40-44-45-46-49-52-55-61-65-69-78-80
(six, eleven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six, forty, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-eight, eighty)
Cash4Life
06-14-23-32-33, Cash Ball: 3
(six, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three; Cash Ball: three)
Lotto
02-06-16-33-35-52, Bonus: 44
(two, six, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, fifty-two; Bonus: forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $5,900,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Powerball
08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000
