Missing children from Spencer found safe; 1 in custody

SPENCER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two children from Spencer have been found safe in Nashville after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert on their behalf.

The TBI issued the alert for 9-year-old Navaeh Ford and 12-year-old Cyrus Clark late Friday night. Officials said both children were believed to be with their non-custodial mother and 31-year-old Keenan Ford.

(Source: TBI)

According to the TBI, Keenan is Navaeh’s non-custodial father and faces a charge of felony custodial interference. He has been taken into custody.

Keenan was believed to be traveling in a 2012 silver Chrysler 200 with TN tag 63A-D25, authorities said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Spencer Police Department at 931-946-4000 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND .

