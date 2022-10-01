ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, TN

Missing children from Spencer found safe; 1 in custody

By Alicia Patton
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16BQ5W_0iIHaeJO00

SPENCER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two children from Spencer have been found safe in Nashville after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert on their behalf.

The TBI issued the alert for 9-year-old Navaeh Ford and 12-year-old Cyrus Clark late Friday night. Officials said both children were believed to be with their non-custodial mother and 31-year-old Keenan Ford.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcrAj_0iIHaeJO00
    (Source: TBI)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZp4G_0iIHaeJO00
    (Source: TBI)

According to the TBI, Keenan is Navaeh’s non-custodial father and faces a charge of felony custodial interference. He has been taken into custody.

Keenan was believed to be traveling in a 2012 silver Chrysler 200 with TN tag 63A-D25, authorities said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Spencer Police Department at 931-946-4000 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
clarksvillenow.com

7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Former THP officer reported missing after assault case sentencing

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer was reported missing Monday after being sentenced for a 2020 assault case. Columbia Police are looking for Harvey David Briggs, 54, who was last seen in Sunnyside in Columbia on Saturday. Before he left, Briggs made several concerning statements to the family. They have not heard from him since.
COLUMBIA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencer, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Wkrn#Tbi#Chrysler#Tn#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
radio7media.com

Columbia Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. 54-YEAR-OLD MISSING PERSON HARVEY DAVID BRIGGS. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF SUNNYSIDE IN COLUMBIA ON 10/01/2022. PRIOR TO LEAVING HARVEY MADE SEVERAL CONCERNING STATEMENTS TO FAMILY AND THEY HAVE NOT HEARD FROM HIM SINCE. HARVEY IS 5’11” TALL WEIGHING 198 LBS. WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING HIS BLACK 2015 FORD FUSION TENNESSEE LICENSE PLATE 156BHBD. ANY PERSON WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION THAT MAY ASSIST IN THIS OR ANY OTHER INVESTIGATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT DISPATCH (24 HOURS) AT 931-388-2727, MAURY COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 931-381-4900, OR COLUMBIA POLICE SAFE TIP EMAIL TO SAFETIPS@COLUMBIATN.COM.
COLUMBIA, TN
WJHL

WJHL

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy