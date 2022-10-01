Read full article on original website
Famed US Extreme Skier Gets Traditional Nepalese Funeral
KATHMANDU, Nepal — A famed extreme skier from the United States who was killed after falling from one of the world's tallest mountains was on Sunday given a traditional funeral at a Sherpa cremation ground as Buddhist monks officiated over a ceremony attended by family, friends and government officials.
