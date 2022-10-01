ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Famed US Extreme Skier Gets Traditional Nepalese Funeral

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A famed extreme skier from the United States who was killed after falling from one of the world's tallest mountains was on Sunday given a traditional funeral at a Sherpa cremation ground as Buddhist monks officiated over a ceremony attended by family, friends and government officials.
ACCIDENTS
Voice of America

Bird Flu Hits Colony of Endangered Penguins in South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa — South African conservationists are on high alert after an outbreak of bird flu killed close to 30 penguins at one of the country's most stable colonies and a popular tourist attraction. The disease, formally known as avian influenza, is untreatable and has already killed...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy