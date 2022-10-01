Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
16-year-old killed by train in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police are investigating a fatality at a city railroad crossing that occurred late Tuesday night. According to the police department, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave. and Ramsey St. after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the train.
Man Killed When Vehicle Collides with Overturned Semi
GLENCOE (WJON News) -- A man was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi that had tipped over onto the highway. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:00 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 212 near Glencoe in McLeod County. The semi was...
Driver dies after crashing into semi-tractor that tipped over into his path
A driver was killed when he collided with a semi-tractor that had tipped over into his path. The collision happened on Hwy. 212 in Glencoe Township, in Mcleod County, just after 4 a.m. Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi-tractor driver was eastbound on Hwy. 212 when he...
willmarradio.com
Glencoe man killed in semi-pickup collision
(Glencoe MN-) A Glencoe man was killed Monday morning when his pickup collided with a semi that had crossed the highway. The state patrol says it happened at 4:13 a.m. Monday on Highway 212 near Hamlet Avenue, southwest of Glencoe. A semi driven by 53-year-old Timothy Millhouse of Ellendale was eastbound on 212, entered the median and tipped onto it's side in the westbound lanes, and was struck by a westbound pickup driven by 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. Vogt was killed, and Millhouse escaped injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myklgr.com
Pemberton man charged in New Ulm crash that sent two to ICU Saturday
A Pemberton man is facing criminal charges for a weekend crash in New Ulm that sent two victims to intensive care. A criminal complaint says Miguel Bustillos, 44, was traveling at a high speed on 3rd N and Minnesota streets turning southbound onto Broadway, where he lost control, crossed over the median, and struck an Oldsmobile Alero in the northbound lanes.
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Sept. 12 – 18, 2022
Amanda Grace Anderson, Montevideo: hands-free law – engage in cellular phone or video call, fees and fines $135. Javier Ramiez Barron, Sioux City, Iowa: 1) petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 80/60, fees and fines $225. 2) petty misdemeanor no MN drivers license (after 60 days residency 30 days CDL), fees and fines $100.
myklgr.com
St. Paul man sentenced in Redwood County court for felony drug charges
A St. Paul man, Mark Christopher Borst, age 46, has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for felony drug charges resulting from a traffic stop in Redwood Falls. According to court documents, on Dec. 20, 2019, a Redwood County deputy noted a green Toyota van onto the Bridge Street frontage road. The deputy ran a check on the license plate, and saw the van was stolen. The deputy noted the van park in a local restaurant parking lot, and a male and female get out and enter the restaurant.
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knuj.net
Tractor/Motorcyle Accident Friday night in Watonwan County
A Madelia man was treated for non life threatening injuries at the Madelia Hospital. 47 year old Kevin Lee Diepenbrock was driving a Honda motorcycle westbound on Highway 60 and 58 year old Brian Alton Anderson was operating an International tractor on 473rd Avenue when the vehicles collided in Madelia Township. Diepenbrock was taken to the Madelia hospital. Anderson was not hurt. Lake Crystal and Madelia Police and Madelia Fire responded to the accident shortly after 9pm Friday.
knuj.net
Mankato Women Hurt in One Vehicle Crash
A Friday afternoon crash sent a Mankato woman to the hospital. 34 year old Lauren Powers Myslicki was north bound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township, Nicollet County, around 2pm when her Pontiac Vibe went off the roadway and rolled into the median. Myslicki was taken to the Mankato hospital for non life threatening injuries. Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Lesuer Police and Fire and River’s Edge Ambulance responded to the scene.
KEYC
Minnesota BCA asks for public’s help locating missing juvenile
GLENCOE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person/runaway juvenile. Authorities say 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen at her residence in Glencoe on Sept. 17. It is believed that she may be in the Twin Cities metro...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Yet another school bus arm violation
A recent Windom Police Report shows that on Sept. 22, a Windom school bus driver reported a bus stop arm violation on Sept. 22 at 3:40 p.m. The violation reportedly occurred at 330 North Highway 71. According to the report, no students were outside the bus when the motorist drove...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
more1049.com
Arrest Made Following Saturday Pursuit in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been arrested following a short pursuit through town late Saturday night. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a vehicle traveling south on Grand Avenue around 11:30 with the vehicle allegedly becoming airborne while crossing the railroad tracks. The...
knuj.net
POLICE INVESTIGATING VANDALISM AT GERMAN PARK
New Ulm Police are investigating a vandalism report at German Park. Police say they received a report at 9:49 Monday morning and found that someone had tried to burn the rubber surface of the playground. Charred toilet paper was found. Police are reviewing surveillance footage. A damage estimate was not available.
myklgr.com
Three downtown Fairfax structures burn Sunday morning (updated)
Three structures in downtown Fairfax burned on Sunday morning. According to the Fairfax Police Department, at about 4:35 a.m. on Oct. 2, the Fairfax Fire, Rescue and Ambulance was paged for a structure fire near the intersection of Park Street South and 2nd Avenue Southeast. On scene, the Fire Department learned that the structure was fully engulfed.
kiow.com
Bradbury Sentenced on Assault Charges
Aiden Bradbury of Forest City pled guilty to “Assault on a Peace Officer,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Forest City Police Department on May 2, 2022. Bradbury was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed...
kiow.com
Dirksen Sentenced on Multiple Charges
Tyler Dirksen of Woden pled guilty to Count 1 “Domestic Abuse Assault,” a simple misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 19, 2022. For Count 1, Dirksen...
KEYC
Minnesota community rallies around injured farmer, helps with harvest
FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - In mid-August, Scott Legried of Frost was injured in an accident. Legried is a farmer, and his bean crop has reached its harvest time, but Legried is still physically unable to tend to his crops himself. Not wanting a neighbor and friend to fall flat, the...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
KEYC
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
The City of Mankato will host another open house to gather opinions on what will be done with Jefferson Quarry. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month to learn, know the signs, and get checked regularly. Connections Shelter is back for its 6th season. Updated: 3 hours ago. Connections...
Comments / 0