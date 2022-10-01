(Glencoe MN-) A Glencoe man was killed Monday morning when his pickup collided with a semi that had crossed the highway. The state patrol says it happened at 4:13 a.m. Monday on Highway 212 near Hamlet Avenue, southwest of Glencoe. A semi driven by 53-year-old Timothy Millhouse of Ellendale was eastbound on 212, entered the median and tipped onto it's side in the westbound lanes, and was struck by a westbound pickup driven by 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. Vogt was killed, and Millhouse escaped injury.

GLENCOE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO