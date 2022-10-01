ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Friend of MS inmate calls for release after changed forensics report

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - In 2000, 25-year-old Tasha Shelby was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder. However, 18 years later, the death was changed to an accident. Despite that change, Shelby remains behind bars, something even prison volunteers question. “How do you keep fighting after so...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1. Income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation, the Mississippi Department of Human Services says. USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service adjusts SNAP benefits, deductions, and income eligibility...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy