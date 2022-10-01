ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Local Republicans Hold Constitution Day Dinner, Award Prizes For Essays

Winners of the Los Alamos Federated Republican Women Constitution Day Essay Contest attending the RPLA dinner Saturday at Cottonwood on the Greens are, from left, Isabella McTeigue (high school), Brian Scott (grades 4-6) and Colton Scott (middle school. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Harry Montoya, candidate for New Mexico State...
Los Alamos Dyslexia Advocates To Host Two Open Houses

Do you have a student who isn’t quite thriving in school?. Does there seem to be something getting in the way of learning?. Do you have a student in the GATE program who has a hard time taking tests?. Does your student struggle with grades despite understanding the content?
Fall Paintings Part Of Karen Wray Gallery Fall Exhibition Through Oct. 21

The Fall Exhibition is in full swing at the Karen Wray Gallery and will continue through Oct. 21. Included in the exhibition are several works with fall themes such as ‘Fall Hues’ oil on canvas by Ruth Valerio. The Karen Wray Gallery is located in Los Alamos at 1247 Central Avenue, Suite D-2. Hours are Mon-Fri 11-4 and Sat 10-4. Courtesy photo.
City
What Council Candidates Had To Say About Minimum Wage, Integrity Of The Voting Process And Protecting Trans And Queer Youth – Part 4

This is Part Four of a series bringing you the comments candidates for Los Alamos County Council made at the September 29 virtual League of Women Voters Candidate Forum. The Reporter has received many emails about this series and it appears that the community likes reading the responses, which of course may be heard on the LWV video at.
The Framers Laid A Groundwork That Has Stood The Test Of Time

Editor’s note: The following is an essay written by Colton Scott for the Federated of Republic Women of Los Alamos in recognition of Constitution Day. Scott was awarded $200 for his essay in the High School division. “Seeking to balance order with liberty, the Founding Fathers chose a federal system of government. Their goal were to avoid tyranny, to allow more participation in politics, and to allow the states to pass their own laws that could test new ideas and programs. Discuss how the system of federalism has been successful in promoting one of the goals. Support your ideas.”
Political Monochromacy: An Endorsement For Randall Ryti

There are good candidates for Los Alamos County Council from all the parties, and I would encourage all voters to get to know the candidates personally as best they can. In this county you have that opportunity. I’ve spoken at length with 6 of 8 and casually with another. The League of Women Voters Candidate Forum was very helpful. The phone numbers, email, and address of all candidates are available on the Secretary of State’s website, or just look them up on the internet. Most can be Facebook PM’d. At the local level, dealing with local issues, your party affiliation blurs, and frequently the person who best represents you might not be someone who shares your views on state or national issues.
The Balance The Framers Created Between The States And The Federal Government Has Made Our Country Thrive

Editor’s note: The following is an essay written by Brian Scott for the Federated of Republic Women of Los Alamos in recognition of Constitution Day. Scott was awarded $100 for his essay in the Grades 4-6 division. “Seeking to balance order with liberty, the Founding Fathers chose a federal system of government. Their goal were to avoid tyranny, to allow more participation in politics, and to allow the states to pass their own laws that could test new ideas and programs. Discuss how the system of federalism has been successful in promoting one of the goals. Support your ideas.”
Laboratory Retiree Group First Tuesday Breakfast Is Oct. 4 At Morning Glory Cafe

Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the Laboratory Retiree Group (LRG) monthly breakfast, Tuesday Oct. 4, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Drive, Los Alamos, across from the high school. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their breakfast; LRG will pay for coffee or tea. Contact sgirard@losalamos.com or 505-672-3497 for more information.
Obituary: Helen Cake Sokoloff June 12, 1926 – Sept. 28, 2022

Helen Mae Cake Sokoloff passed peacefully in her home, and was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior on September 28, 2022 at the age of 96 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Flossie Bell McGeehen of Lisbon, Ohio; her first son “Tommy” who died during childhood; her first husband Robert Cake who was lovingly known by Los Alamos residents as the local pharmacist; her brother John McGeehen of Columbiana, Ohio and her sister Violet Bowman of Salem, Ohio.
LAPD Officers To Join In Oct. 20 Tip-A-Cop Event For Special Olympics New Mexico At Chili’s In Espanola

Join officers from Los Alamos Police Department, Espanola Police Department and Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Department to raise funds for Special Olympics New Mexico. If you can’t make it to Chili’s for the event, please consider contributing to LAPD’s fundraising efforts by contacting Deputy Chief Oliver Morris, oliver.morris@lacnm.us.
DOE-EM Los Alamos Exceeds Legacy Waste Shipment Goals By 70 Percent For Fiscal Year 22 Which Ended Sept. 30

N3B waste handling operators mine containers of transuranic radioactive waste from historical Los Alamos National Laboratory operations to prepare for shipment to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, where it will be permanently and safely stored in underground salt beds. N3B exceeded its waste shipment goals in FY22 by more than 70 percent. Photo Courtesy N3B.
Aquatomics Compete In Beast Short-Course Kickoff Swim Meet In Santa Fe And Pecan Classic Swim Meet In Las Cruces

Aquatomics swimmers, from left, Lucy, Alexandria, Jane and Lanae. Courtesy photo. Aquatomics swimmers Shay, Lanae and Jane. Courtesy photo. Thirty three members of the Los Alamos Aquatomics participated in the Beast Short-Course Kickoff swim meet in Santa Fe, September 24. We were the second largest team in attendance, and 8 of our swimmers were participating in an USA Swimming meet for the first time.
Monday and Tuesday’s Voting Machine Certification Postponed

The Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office has postponed the voting machine certification that was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4. County Clerk Naomi Maestas said Monday morning that the postponement is due to illness and that the certification will be rescheduled with required advertising and three days advance notice. She said all the machines to be used during early voting for the Nov. 8 election have already been certified. Clerk Maestas apologized for any inconvenience caused by the postponement.
Century Bank Announces Plans For New Building Across From Ashley Pond

Century Bank has announced plans to construct a new building at 2201 Trinity Drive, across from Ashley Pond Park for their new Los Alamos Branch. The property has been fenced off for safety purposes. Founded and headquartered in Santa Fe, Century Bank has its sights on expanded growth within the...
18 LAHS Seniors Named As Semi-Finalists In 68th Annual Merit Scholar Program

LAHS seniors named as semifinalists in 68th Annual Merit Scholarship program. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Eighteen Los Alamos High School seniors are among 16,000 students nationwide named as semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship program. This is the largest group of students to be named as semifinalists in the past 10 years.
Council Declares Oct. 5 As ‘Energy Efficiency Day’

Los Alamos County Environmental Services Manager Angelica Gurule, left, and DPU Energy Conservation Coordinator Abbey Hayward accept a proclamation from County Councilor Melanee Hand. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County Councilors meeting in regular session Tuesday issued a proclamation declaring Oct. 5 as “Energy Efficiency Day”. The...
