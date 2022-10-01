There are good candidates for Los Alamos County Council from all the parties, and I would encourage all voters to get to know the candidates personally as best they can. In this county you have that opportunity. I’ve spoken at length with 6 of 8 and casually with another. The League of Women Voters Candidate Forum was very helpful. The phone numbers, email, and address of all candidates are available on the Secretary of State’s website, or just look them up on the internet. Most can be Facebook PM’d. At the local level, dealing with local issues, your party affiliation blurs, and frequently the person who best represents you might not be someone who shares your views on state or national issues.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 19 HOURS AGO