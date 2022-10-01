Read full article on original website
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?justpene50Santa Fe, NM
Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright FutureDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
losalamosreporter.com
Local Republicans Hold Constitution Day Dinner, Award Prizes For Essays
Winners of the Los Alamos Federated Republican Women Constitution Day Essay Contest attending the RPLA dinner Saturday at Cottonwood on the Greens are, from left, Isabella McTeigue (high school), Brian Scott (grades 4-6) and Colton Scott (middle school. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Harry Montoya, candidate for New Mexico State...
losalamosreporter.com
Local Churches Gather Donations For Asylum Seekers Briefly Sheltering In Deming
Nowadays, I have one of the best jobs around. Though I get no wage, the payoff is wonderful. Two of us at the Unitarian Church – Margie Stockton and myself – have for 2 weeks gotten to process the donations coming in for the asylum seekers briefly sheltered in Deming, NM.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Dyslexia Advocates To Host Two Open Houses
Do you have a student who isn’t quite thriving in school?. Does there seem to be something getting in the way of learning?. Do you have a student in the GATE program who has a hard time taking tests?. Does your student struggle with grades despite understanding the content?
losalamosreporter.com
Fall Paintings Part Of Karen Wray Gallery Fall Exhibition Through Oct. 21
The Fall Exhibition is in full swing at the Karen Wray Gallery and will continue through Oct. 21. Included in the exhibition are several works with fall themes such as ‘Fall Hues’ oil on canvas by Ruth Valerio. The Karen Wray Gallery is located in Los Alamos at 1247 Central Avenue, Suite D-2. Hours are Mon-Fri 11-4 and Sat 10-4. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
What Council Candidates Had To Say About Minimum Wage, Integrity Of The Voting Process And Protecting Trans And Queer Youth – Part 4
This is Part Four of a series bringing you the comments candidates for Los Alamos County Council made at the September 29 virtual League of Women Voters Candidate Forum. The Reporter has received many emails about this series and it appears that the community likes reading the responses, which of course may be heard on the LWV video at.
losalamosreporter.com
The Framers Laid A Groundwork That Has Stood The Test Of Time
Editor’s note: The following is an essay written by Colton Scott for the Federated of Republic Women of Los Alamos in recognition of Constitution Day. Scott was awarded $200 for his essay in the High School division. “Seeking to balance order with liberty, the Founding Fathers chose a federal system of government. Their goal were to avoid tyranny, to allow more participation in politics, and to allow the states to pass their own laws that could test new ideas and programs. Discuss how the system of federalism has been successful in promoting one of the goals. Support your ideas.”
losalamosreporter.com
Doug Hemphill Passes The Gavel To Incoming Kiwanis Club President Don Siebe
Outgoing Kiwanis President Doug Hemphill, left, passed the gavel to his successor Don Siebe at the September 27 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos at Trinity on the Hill. A new slate of officers has been installed and the Club is looking forward to a fun and productive year. Photo by Brooke Davis.
losalamosreporter.com
Political Monochromacy: An Endorsement For Randall Ryti
There are good candidates for Los Alamos County Council from all the parties, and I would encourage all voters to get to know the candidates personally as best they can. In this county you have that opportunity. I’ve spoken at length with 6 of 8 and casually with another. The League of Women Voters Candidate Forum was very helpful. The phone numbers, email, and address of all candidates are available on the Secretary of State’s website, or just look them up on the internet. Most can be Facebook PM’d. At the local level, dealing with local issues, your party affiliation blurs, and frequently the person who best represents you might not be someone who shares your views on state or national issues.
losalamosreporter.com
What Council Candidates Had To Say On Population Growth For Los Alamos County And Council Meetings – Part 2
This is the second part of a series on the opinions of candidates for Los Alamos County Council that they voiced during the September 29 League of Women Voters Candidate Forum online. Responses to questions are presented in the order in which they were given. Los Alamos is a small...
losalamosreporter.com
The Balance The Framers Created Between The States And The Federal Government Has Made Our Country Thrive
Editor’s note: The following is an essay written by Brian Scott for the Federated of Republic Women of Los Alamos in recognition of Constitution Day. Scott was awarded $100 for his essay in the Grades 4-6 division. “Seeking to balance order with liberty, the Founding Fathers chose a federal system of government. Their goal were to avoid tyranny, to allow more participation in politics, and to allow the states to pass their own laws that could test new ideas and programs. Discuss how the system of federalism has been successful in promoting one of the goals. Support your ideas.”
losalamosreporter.com
Laboratory Retiree Group First Tuesday Breakfast Is Oct. 4 At Morning Glory Cafe
Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the Laboratory Retiree Group (LRG) monthly breakfast, Tuesday Oct. 4, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Drive, Los Alamos, across from the high school. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their breakfast; LRG will pay for coffee or tea. Contact sgirard@losalamos.com or 505-672-3497 for more information.
losalamosreporter.com
Obituary: Helen Cake Sokoloff June 12, 1926 – Sept. 28, 2022
Helen Mae Cake Sokoloff passed peacefully in her home, and was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior on September 28, 2022 at the age of 96 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Flossie Bell McGeehen of Lisbon, Ohio; her first son “Tommy” who died during childhood; her first husband Robert Cake who was lovingly known by Los Alamos residents as the local pharmacist; her brother John McGeehen of Columbiana, Ohio and her sister Violet Bowman of Salem, Ohio.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Officers To Join In Oct. 20 Tip-A-Cop Event For Special Olympics New Mexico At Chili’s In Espanola
Join officers from Los Alamos Police Department, Espanola Police Department and Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Department to raise funds for Special Olympics New Mexico. If you can’t make it to Chili’s for the event, please consider contributing to LAPD’s fundraising efforts by contacting Deputy Chief Oliver Morris, oliver.morris@lacnm.us.
losalamosreporter.com
DOE-EM Los Alamos Exceeds Legacy Waste Shipment Goals By 70 Percent For Fiscal Year 22 Which Ended Sept. 30
N3B waste handling operators mine containers of transuranic radioactive waste from historical Los Alamos National Laboratory operations to prepare for shipment to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, where it will be permanently and safely stored in underground salt beds. N3B exceeded its waste shipment goals in FY22 by more than 70 percent. Photo Courtesy N3B.
losalamosreporter.com
Aquatomics Compete In Beast Short-Course Kickoff Swim Meet In Santa Fe And Pecan Classic Swim Meet In Las Cruces
Aquatomics swimmers, from left, Lucy, Alexandria, Jane and Lanae. Courtesy photo. Aquatomics swimmers Shay, Lanae and Jane. Courtesy photo. Thirty three members of the Los Alamos Aquatomics participated in the Beast Short-Course Kickoff swim meet in Santa Fe, September 24. We were the second largest team in attendance, and 8 of our swimmers were participating in an USA Swimming meet for the first time.
losalamosreporter.com
Atomic City Transit Closed Monday, White Rock To Bandelier Shuttle Will Operate Every 20 Minutes
The Los Alamos County Atomic City Transit (ACT) will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Regular Atomic City Transit service will resume Tuesday, Oct 11. ACT will operate a shuttle every 20 minutes between White Rock and Bandelier, Saturday, Oct. 8 through Monday, Oct...
losalamosreporter.com
Monday and Tuesday’s Voting Machine Certification Postponed
The Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office has postponed the voting machine certification that was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4. County Clerk Naomi Maestas said Monday morning that the postponement is due to illness and that the certification will be rescheduled with required advertising and three days advance notice. She said all the machines to be used during early voting for the Nov. 8 election have already been certified. Clerk Maestas apologized for any inconvenience caused by the postponement.
losalamosreporter.com
Century Bank Announces Plans For New Building Across From Ashley Pond
Century Bank has announced plans to construct a new building at 2201 Trinity Drive, across from Ashley Pond Park for their new Los Alamos Branch. The property has been fenced off for safety purposes. Founded and headquartered in Santa Fe, Century Bank has its sights on expanded growth within the...
losalamosreporter.com
18 LAHS Seniors Named As Semi-Finalists In 68th Annual Merit Scholar Program
LAHS seniors named as semifinalists in 68th Annual Merit Scholarship program. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Eighteen Los Alamos High School seniors are among 16,000 students nationwide named as semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship program. This is the largest group of students to be named as semifinalists in the past 10 years.
losalamosreporter.com
Council Declares Oct. 5 As ‘Energy Efficiency Day’
Los Alamos County Environmental Services Manager Angelica Gurule, left, and DPU Energy Conservation Coordinator Abbey Hayward accept a proclamation from County Councilor Melanee Hand. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County Councilors meeting in regular session Tuesday issued a proclamation declaring Oct. 5 as “Energy Efficiency Day”. The...
