FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
TxTag customers voice concerns over issues with billing statements
AUSTIN, Texas - Toll roads are supposed to make life faster and easier, but a lot of TxTag customers in the Austin area are finding that billing blunders are making it anything but simple. While TxDOT is in charge of the TxTag system, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority handles...
Austinites concerned I-35 project could worsen mobility for minorities
AUSTIN, Texas — Tiffany Washington is a northeast Austinite with a passion for farming. Her farm is on the east side of Interstate 35, cut off from the rest of Austin. "There isn't enough access to land in the city of Austin for Black farmers to grow food, for East Austin,” said Washington.
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BAE Systems opens new $150 million Austin, Texas facility, expanding innovation and manufacturing capabilities
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas – the latest step in a series of strategic facility investments across the country, including in Manchester, New Hampshire; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and, Huntsville, Alabama. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005114/en/ BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas. (Credit: BAE Systems)
multihousingnews.com
Novak Brothers Breaks Ground on Austin Luxury Apartments
The European-inspired community will be built on 12 acres of a master-planned development. Novak Brothers Development has broken ground on Rise510, a 301-unit luxury garden-style component of its master-planned Wolf Lakes Village development. The community will be located in Georgetown, Texas, with construction expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.
Unusual butterfly swarms invading Central Texas
What's the deal with all the butterflies in Central Texas this fall?
Another Texas Location Of Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Revealed
Another Big Chicken location is opening soon in Texas!
'We're disappointed' | Micron chooses Central New York over Central Texas for $100B investment
LOCKHART, Texas — On Tuesday, Micron Technology announced a new investment worth up to $100 billion in central New York. The company had forced a bargaining battle between Clay, New York, and Lockhart, Texas. "It was billions in tax savings, both ad valorem and sales tax. It was billions...
Elon Musk company wants to dump millions of gallons of treated wastewater in Texas
A Musk-affiliated LLC has filed a request to dump 142,500 gallons per day near Bastrop.
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
CAMPO proposes changes to key Central Texas projects; how to weigh in
CAMPO's Transportation Improvement Program is a four-year program outline that covers projects in the works between 2023 and 2026.
KVUE
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — New filings show Elon Musk’s tunneling company has requested to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River near its property in Bastrop. Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with top executives at The Boring Company, is asking the...
Houston Chronicle
It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.
ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
Eater
California Bakery Known for Its Decadent Buttercream Layer Cakes Is Opening in Austin
California bakery chain SusieCakes is opening its first Austin location this year. The bakery will open at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Suite 123 in the Old Tarlton Center near Rollingwood starting on Saturday, October 8. The bakery bakes up decadent and bright decorative layer cakes and cupcakes. There’s the vanilla...
KVUE
KVUE names Hunter Williams as chief meteorologist
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has named current Daybreak meteorologist Hunter Williams as its next chief meteorologist. "What makes Hunter special is his work ethic. He’s the first person in and the last person off when severe weather hits. Hunter has seen how weather can impact Central Texans in an instant. He’s constantly looking ahead with the forecast because he understands how important it is to keep everyone informed, down to the second," KVUE News Director Christina Ginn said.
hellogeorgetown.com
Scarlet + Sage Boutique Coming to Georgetown, TX
Scarlet + Sage Boutique is coming to Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by friends Krystal Stoabs and Ashley Wood, the business is an online clothing and accessories boutique. “[Scarlet + Sage Boutique is] where you will find clothing pieces that range from neutral loungewear pieces, to bold girls night statement pieces,” the company told Hello Georgetown. “We believe in staple clothing items that you can keep in your closet for years to come and we truly have a little something for every woman out there! Everything at Scarlet & Sage has been hand picked with our amazing customers in mind and we want you to feel confident and beautiful in what you wear. We hope you find something you love!”
Limited outdoor watering can resume in Cedar Park, Leander after pipeline repair
Residents in some Austin-area cities can resume outdoor watering on a limited schedule Monday, after it was completely restricted due to a pipeline repair.
UT employee arrested in connection with assaulting Longhorn Band members
He reportedly used false credentials to access the stadium.
'We get 'National Geographic' from our window' | Bobcat family living in Pflugerville backyard
AUSTIN, Texas — It was around midnight and Jessica Luna was still awake, reading her book in her Pflugerville home. She sat by a window that overlooks a fence that she shares with a neighbor. Then she saw something move at the corner of her eye. It was a...
checkoutdfw.com
MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin
This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
