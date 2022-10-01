ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

fox7austin.com

TxTag customers voice concerns over issues with billing statements

AUSTIN, Texas - Toll roads are supposed to make life faster and easier, but a lot of TxTag customers in the Austin area are finding that billing blunders are making it anything but simple. While TxDOT is in charge of the TxTag system, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority handles...
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
The Associated Press

BAE Systems opens new $150 million Austin, Texas facility, expanding innovation and manufacturing capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas – the latest step in a series of strategic facility investments across the country, including in Manchester, New Hampshire; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and, Huntsville, Alabama. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005114/en/ BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas. (Credit: BAE Systems)
AUSTIN, TX
multihousingnews.com

Novak Brothers Breaks Ground on Austin Luxury Apartments

The European-inspired community will be built on 12 acres of a master-planned development. Novak Brothers Development has broken ground on Rise510, a 301-unit luxury garden-style component of its master-planned Wolf Lakes Village development. The community will be located in Georgetown, Texas, with construction expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Houston Chronicle

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

KVUE names Hunter Williams as chief meteorologist

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has named current Daybreak meteorologist Hunter Williams as its next chief meteorologist. "What makes Hunter special is his work ethic. He’s the first person in and the last person off when severe weather hits. Hunter has seen how weather can impact Central Texans in an instant. He’s constantly looking ahead with the forecast because he understands how important it is to keep everyone informed, down to the second," KVUE News Director Christina Ginn said.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Scarlet + Sage Boutique Coming to Georgetown, TX

Scarlet + Sage Boutique is coming to Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by friends Krystal Stoabs and Ashley Wood, the business is an online clothing and accessories boutique. “[Scarlet + Sage Boutique is] where you will find clothing pieces that range from neutral loungewear pieces, to bold girls night statement pieces,” the company told Hello Georgetown. “We believe in staple clothing items that you can keep in your closet for years to come and we truly have a little something for every woman out there! Everything at Scarlet & Sage has been hand picked with our amazing customers in mind and we want you to feel confident and beautiful in what you wear. We hope you find something you love!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
checkoutdfw.com

MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin

This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
AUSTIN, TX

