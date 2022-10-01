ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

DeSo Is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain

The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build the social layer of Web 3.0. Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next two quarters to solve the major problem with social media today. Takeaways. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s messages...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Warns Bitcoin Could Witness Massive Devaluation As Equities Markets Print Fresh 2022 Lows

A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders that BTC could witness a big capitulation event amid weakness in the stock market. Pseudonymous trader Cantering Clark tells his 146,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could witness a drop of nearly 40% from current levels if the S&P 500 (SPX) continues its bearish streak.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Uniswap Developer Planning To Raise $100,000,000 in Fresh Funding Round: Report

The developers behind the world’s largest decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) by trading volume are reportedly planning to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a new funding round. According to a recent report by TechCrunch, anonymous sources say that Uniswap Labs, the team that created the Uniswap (UNI) DEX,...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Banks Around the World Have Over $9,200,000,000 in Crypto Asset Exposure: New Study

New research published by an international committee formed to develop banking regulation standards is offering some insights on the exposure of banks to crypto assets. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision sought to analyze the exposure of banks to crypto as part of its analytical, supervisory and policy initiatives related to the nascent asset class.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Three Challenges of Institutional Crypto Adoption Left Unsolved by the Merge

Crypto market players, as well as analysts at Bank of America and Bernstein, expect the merge to boost institutional adoption for Ethereum (ETH) and the digital asset industry. Although their arguments are true to a certain extent – especially how a greener ETH could attract ESG investments – the event didn’t tackle all the industry’s challenges at once.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move

The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
