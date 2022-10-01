Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
dailyhodl.com
DeSo Is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain
The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build the social layer of Web 3.0. Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next two quarters to solve the major problem with social media today. Takeaways. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s messages...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Predicts Dollar Crash Puts Bitcoin (BTC) Into Big Opportunity Zone
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki thinks macroeconomic policies in the United States could lead to a big opportunity to buy Bitcoin (BTC). Kiyosaki predicts the US dollar will crash by January 2023 after the Federal Reserve shifts its macroeconomic strategy and lowers interest rates. “If [the] Fed continues...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw Over $683,000,000 in BTC in Just One Day, Signaling Confidence: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says Bitcoin (BTC) holders have pulled tens of thousands worth of BTC from crypto exchanges in just one day. Santiment says that on the last day of September, crypto exchanges witnessed a massive exodus of crypto to the tune of $683.42 million in BTC, the fourth largest of the year.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Be Trading at Generational Bottom Amid Once-in-a-Lifetime Correction, According to Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Cred says that Bitcoin’s (BTC) price may have hit bottom at around $20,000 in a market correction driven by unprecedented factors. In a new Youtube market analysis, Cred says BTC’s trading price may not drop lower but if it does, he says in the long term it will not matter.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Warns Bitcoin Could Witness Massive Devaluation As Equities Markets Print Fresh 2022 Lows
A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders that BTC could witness a big capitulation event amid weakness in the stock market. Pseudonymous trader Cantering Clark tells his 146,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could witness a drop of nearly 40% from current levels if the S&P 500 (SPX) continues its bearish streak.
dailyhodl.com
Uniswap Developer Planning To Raise $100,000,000 in Fresh Funding Round: Report
The developers behind the world’s largest decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) by trading volume are reportedly planning to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a new funding round. According to a recent report by TechCrunch, anonymous sources say that Uniswap Labs, the team that created the Uniswap (UNI) DEX,...
dailyhodl.com
Quant Analyst PlanB Says He’s Loading Up on Bitcoin As BTC Makes Once-in-a-Decade Signal
Popular quantitative analyst PlanB says he is buying Bitcoin (BTC) again and highlights data trends suggesting the king crypto may be gearing up for a surge. PlanB tells his 1.8 million Twitter followers he is seizing the opportunity to purchase the leading crypto as he has done at other times after significant price declines.
dailyhodl.com
Banks Around the World Have Over $9,200,000,000 in Crypto Asset Exposure: New Study
New research published by an international committee formed to develop banking regulation standards is offering some insights on the exposure of banks to crypto assets. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision sought to analyze the exposure of banks to crypto as part of its analytical, supervisory and policy initiatives related to the nascent asset class.
dailyhodl.com
Three Challenges of Institutional Crypto Adoption Left Unsolved by the Merge
Crypto market players, as well as analysts at Bank of America and Bernstein, expect the merge to boost institutional adoption for Ethereum (ETH) and the digital asset industry. Although their arguments are true to a certain extent – especially how a greener ETH could attract ESG investments – the event didn’t tackle all the industry’s challenges at once.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move
The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
Why Is Nobody Talking About Cardano's Big Upgrade?
Investors may be overlooking new signs of growth in the Cardano ecosystem.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Accumulation Hits Seven-Year High, Flashing 2015 and 2019 Bottom Signal: Quant Analyst
Bitcoin (BTC) is flashing a metric reminiscent of previous bear-market bottoms, according to Ki Young Ju, the chief executive of on-chain insights firm CryptoQuant. Ju notes on Twitter that BTC’s accumulation level has reached a seven-year high. “Over 6-month-old Bitcoins now take 74% of the realized cap. It was...
dailyhodl.com
Remittance Company and Additional Firm Request To Join Ripple and XRP Lawsuit With SEC
Two other companies are hoping to weigh in on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. TapJets, which bills itself as the Uber of private jet chartering, and remittance company I-Remit hope to serve as an “amicus curiae” in the case in support of Ripple.
dailyhodl.com
Mark Cuban Says He’s ‘Really Bullish’ on Crypto, Compares Industry Evolution to Early Days of Internet
Billionaire Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban says he’s still bullish on crypto despite the ongoing bear market. In a new interview with Forbes, Cuban compares the crypto sector to the early days of streaming in the 1990s, when the now-common technology was hard to use and ignored by mainstream consumers.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Predicts October Rallies for Chainlink and Polygon, Unveils Forecasts for Three Additional Altcoins
A popular crypto analyst says decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) and Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) could witness rallies this month. Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 629,900 Twitter followers that he sees LINK launching an over 21% rally this month from current prices. “I’m expecting...
dailyhodl.com
T-Mobile Parent Company Says It Supports Ethereum As Giant Launches New Staking Validator
The parent company of mobile communications giant T-Mobile says it’s launching an Ethereum (ETH) staking validator as part of its support for the world’s second-largest blockchain by market cap. According to a new press release, Deutsche Telekom is supporting Ethereum’s transition from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism into a...
dailyhodl.com
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Says Company Intends To Become Full Reserve Digital Currency Bank
The chief executive of USDC issuer Circle says that the company is committed to a path where they are regulated like a bank. In a new interview with CNBC, Jeremy Allaire tells host Kate Rooney that Circle intends to become a crypto bank that would keep the full amount of each customer’s deposit on hand ready for withdrawals.
