Radio Garden now UK only stations
The site Radio Garden has in the last few days removed access to non UK stations. This sadly makes the site shadow of its former self with only UK stations available to click through so I hope it's only temporary. I wonder if it is a music rights issue like...
Samsung Galaxy .. where does deleted material go?
I've been clearing a lot of stuff from my mobile, eg. numerous photos that either didn't work (I'm new to smartphones!) or I took too many of the same thing unnecessarily. On my PC there's a Recycle Bin where it's possible to retrieve stuff that just might have been deleted in error. Is there such a thing in my phone (Samsung Galaxy, Android 11, EE)?
Autotune DAB only finds BBC channels
We have a moderately old Logik 24" HD Model L24FEDN13 TV which has been up in the loft in storage for a while. We were hoping to bring it back into service as our Spare Bedroom TV. However, when we tune it in, it only detects the channels from the BBC multiplex - 10 TV and 15 radio. We get the full Freeview selection on every other TV in the house, all of which are fed from the same aerial. I've checked all the cables and connectors - although, to be honest, it'd be a pretty clever loose wire that only affected the commercial channels! Any thoughts?
Warning over ‘horror hack’ that instantly steals your credit card details – don’t make common mistake
A NEW type of malware is being targeted at gamers in a bid to steal their online banking logins. According to cyber security experts, the devious software, called “Erbium”, is being presented as “cheats” and “hacks” for popular video games and distributed online. When...
Phone chargers to be standardised in Europe from 2024
"Apple has previously opposed the move, saying it would stifle innovation and create waste." - More like Apple are annoyed because they won't be able to charge £20 for a cable anymore and block 3rd party cables from working!. Since Apple has already started moving to USB-C, and no...
Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Meta and Google to improve speech recognition for people with disabilities
The University of Illinois (UIUC) has partnered with Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft and nonprofits on the Speech Accessibility Project. The aim is to improve voice recognition for communities with disabilities and diverse speech patterns often not considered by AI algorithms. That includes people with Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS), Parkinson's, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and other diseases that affect speech.
Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies, Cache to Erase Junk Files
Clearing out your Android phone's cookies and cache can remove tracking cookies and excess data that may have built up while using your web browser. Whether your Android phone's internet browser is Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, it collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites.
‘Have I really lost all my photos?’ 11 frequently asked tech questions
Who hasn’t experienced that heart-stopping moment when we’ve deleted a vital file or our photos have vanished? To find out what to do next, we asked a tech support specialist for help
iOS 16 lets you translate any text around you using your iPhone's camera — here's how to do it
You can instantly translate foreign language text to English and other languages using the iPhone's Camera app in iOS 16. Point the camera at the text you want to translate, tap the Text Selection icon and then tap Translate. There are a lot of additional options in a pop-up menu...
Global's 'Make some Noise' charity
Pretty shocking (or tight) for nearly a billion-pound company like Global to only raise about £2-3 million for charity. You'd expect at least the expenditure to be in the ten's of millions, not such a measly amount as the above. Come on Ashley; can't you dig a bit deeper?...
My home PC printer has died, recommendations please?
My trusty Epsom has expired, bless it. After many years service it’s time to replace it. Not too fussy that it’s wi-fi, the internet here is rubbish. If it was, my PC is Windows 7 (not even vista!) Ink that doesn’t disappear too quickly. Easy to set...
Google starts taking its tablet-friendly Play Store redesign seriously
Google is preparing to unveil the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro on October 6, but further down the line we've got a Pixel Tablet waiting for us. Long before that even gets here, Google's been trying to show tablets a little overdue love, like the work it's been doing to optimize over 20 of the company’s apps for tablets. Following the Material You dynamic theming change, we're now seeing the Play Store on Android tablets shaping up into what we were promised back at Google I/O 2022.
Programming languages: Microsoft's TypeScript shows vision can beat skepticism
It's been 10 years since Microsoft unveiled TypeScript, a programming language that would develop alongside JavaScript but offer new ways for developers to manage large and chaotic applications. The TypeScript team and Microsoft technical fellow and father of C# Anders Hejlsberg unwrapped the first preview of TypeScript in October 2012,...
Google System Updates welcome almost-forgotten audio switching feature
September's package of Google System Updates went public a couple weeks ago, though as a matter of fact, we had reported on a lot of the features within earlier on. It turns out, however, that we have a couple of stragglers that came across the finish line late, so we wanted to make sure you knew what was officially coming with which component update.
Few Questions About SKY Q
I intend to ring Sky this week to try and get a better deal on my current setup. I currently have A Sky + 500gb Box in lounge and a SKY + 500gb box in bedroom, I subscribe to standard sky channels and have got the multi room option (For this I currently pay £47 a month)
Is it true that BBC radio faders are the 'wrong' way round?
I was recently told by a friend who owns a radio station that the audio faders for radio stations are usually silent at the bottom and that the volume incrementally increases as they are moved upwards until the maximum at the top. He went on to say that this is...
Cloud .. do I need it?
Norton, my virus protection software provider for well over a decade, looks after me very well, but every now and then they tell me I'm not using all the benefits of my package. Some of the things they promote (VPN, Dark Web monitoring, etc.) actually cost extra anyway and aren't things I particularly want.
old sky box
I dont subscribe to sky anymore as i have netflix/i only use sky for bb1/itv skynews free channels really/last week council came to check electrics so everything turned off for approx 10 mins/when i put everything back on my sky listings had gone message problem with your hard drive came up/so i am now getting searching for listings on every channel i throught free to air channels were free.any ideas?
Google Shuts Down One of Its Last Remaining Services in China as Big Tech Exits the Country
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, said today (Oct. 3) it has shut down its Google Translate service in mainland China, marking the end of one of the company’s last remaining products in the country. It’s another retreat by an American tech giant from China in recent years as rising domestic competition, strict internet censorship and a fraught U.S.-China relationship make it increasingly difficult for Western companies to do business in the world’s second largest economy.
iPhone - privacy on the lock screen
I can't seem to find the answer to this, it's probably out there somewhere but hopefully, someone here can help me. On the lock screen, if I receive a Message or WhatsApp, it shows the name and profile picture of the sender.. Joe Bloggs. 3 Notifications. I've set the previews...
