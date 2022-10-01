We have a moderately old Logik 24" HD Model L24FEDN13 TV which has been up in the loft in storage for a while. We were hoping to bring it back into service as our Spare Bedroom TV. However, when we tune it in, it only detects the channels from the BBC multiplex - 10 TV and 15 radio. We get the full Freeview selection on every other TV in the house, all of which are fed from the same aerial. I've checked all the cables and connectors - although, to be honest, it'd be a pretty clever loose wire that only affected the commercial channels! Any thoughts?

