Napoli routs Ajax 6-1 to stay perfect in Champions League
AMSTERDAM (AP) — A rampant Napoli condemned Ajax to its worst defeat in the Champions League on Tuesday, a 6-1 thrashing that maintained the Serie A leader's perfect start in the group stage. Napoli's unrelenting high pressing forwards and midfielders never gave Ajax time to build up from the...
Marseille beats 10-man Sporting after goalkeeper errors
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille recovered from going behind in the first minute to rout Sporting Lisbon 4-1 Tuesday in the Champions League, thanks in part to visiting goalkeeper Antonio Adan making two costly errors before getting sent off. After not scoring a goal in two opening losses in...
CAS hears soccer player's challenge of a 2-year doping ban
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A Kazakh soccer player banned for two years by UEFA in a doping case had his appeal heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday. Ruslan Valiullin tested positive for a banned stimulant after a Europa Conference League game in August 2021 but the case was brought only after he scored twice in a World Cup qualifying game for Kazakhstan three weeks later. It ended 2-2 against Ukraine and the result stood.
Alcaraz loses to Goffin in 1st match as No. 1
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's first match as the No. 1-ranked player ended with a straight-set loss to David Goffin at the Astana Open on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Spaniard lost 7-5, 6-3 in his first tour match since winning the U.S. Open and capturing the No. 1 ranking.
Asian soccer chief unopposed for reelection
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA vice president Sheik Salman of Bahrain will be unopposed for reelection to lead the Asian Football Confederation, while the head of the Saudi Arabian soccer federation is a candidate to join him on the world governing body’s ruling committee. The 47-nation AFC published its...
