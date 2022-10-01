Read full article on original website
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's first match as the No. 1-ranked player ended with a straight-set loss to David Goffin at the Astana Open on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Spaniard lost 7-5, 6-3 in his first tour match since winning the U.S. Open and capturing the No. 1 ranking.
AMSTERDAM (AP) — A rampant Napoli condemned Ajax to its worst defeat in the Champions League on Tuesday, a 6-1 thrashing that maintained the Serie A leader's perfect start in the group stage. Napoli's unrelenting high pressing forwards and midfielders never gave Ajax time to build up from the...
