ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's first match as the No. 1-ranked player ended with a straight-set loss to David Goffin at the Astana Open on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Spaniard lost 7-5, 6-3 in his first tour match since winning the U.S. Open and capturing the No. 1 ranking.

