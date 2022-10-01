Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Napoli routs Ajax 6-1 to stay perfect in Champions League
AMSTERDAM (AP) — A rampant Napoli condemned Ajax to its worst defeat in the Champions League on Tuesday, a 6-1 thrashing that maintained the Serie A leader's perfect start in the group stage. Napoli's unrelenting high pressing forwards and midfielders never gave Ajax time to build up from the...
UEFA・
Erling Haaland's goal-scoring rate will scorch every record! He's on course for 66 league goals this season with Mo Salah's record tally of 32 gone in 19 games while Alan Shearer could wave goodbye to his all-time record of 260 in UNDER four seasons
Having played just eight Premier League games, Erling Haaland already has long standing and established domestic goal-scoring records in his sights. His 14 goals, at a rate of 1.75 a game, make this far and away the quickest start to a league season by any player in the modern era in this country. Let alone by a player new to the league and country.
Post Register
Kickoff in Marseille-Sporting game delayed due to traffic
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The Champions League match between Marseille and Sporting Lisbon was delayed by 15 minutes Tuesday after the bus carrying the visiting team's players was caught in traffic and arrived late at the stadium. The match in Group D was initially scheduled to start at 1645...
UEFA・
Comments / 0