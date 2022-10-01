Having played just eight Premier League games, Erling Haaland already has long standing and established domestic goal-scoring records in his sights. His 14 goals, at a rate of 1.75 a game, make this far and away the quickest start to a league season by any player in the modern era in this country. Let alone by a player new to the league and country.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO