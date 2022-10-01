Read full article on original website
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Should the Hawkeyes Follow Wisconsin’s Lead?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Iowa Hawkeyes dropped their second game of the season and their first conference game...
hawkeyesports.com
Former Hawkeye, Bob Schulz, Passes Away
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa men’s basketball and baseball player, Bob Schulz, has passed away at the age of 96 in Des Moines. Schulz was a freshman on Iowa’s 1945 basketball squad that won the school’s first outright Big Ten Championship with a 17-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play. He was a three-year starter (1948-50) and played with four Hawkeye All-Americans (Murray Wier, Herb Wilkinson, Dick Ives, and Charles Darling). Schulz was also on the basketball staff for a couple years after graduating under head coach Bucky O’Connor.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema downplays relationship with Wisconsin over Iowa: 'Heck, I've got the tattoo'
Bret Bielema spoke at his first press conference since the news about Paul Chryst’s firing came out. Bielema mentioned his ties to Wisconsin, but thinks more people should be talking about his history with Iowa per 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner. Bielema did coach at Wisconsin from 2006-2012, but he...
insidethehall.com
2022-23 ITH Season Preview: Iowa Hawkeyes
With the start of college basketball season on the horizon, we’ll look at the conference at large and Indiana’s roster over the next month. Today, our team previews continue with Iowa. Previously: Northwestern, Nebraska, Penn State, Maryland, Minnesota. Iowa was expected to take a significant step back last...
gophersports.com
'U' Turns Away Iowa in Four Sets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 7 University of Minnesota volleyball team defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in four sets, 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17 on Sunday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion. Taylor Landfair led Minnesota with 25 kills on the afternoon while Naya Gros added in a season-high 12 kills with five blocks. Melani Shaffmaster posted her sixth double double of the year with 53 assists and 12 digs.
Photo Gallery: Recruits Visiting Iowa For Michigan Game
A Look at Some of Prospects in Attendance Saturday
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
1650thefan.com
Three area teams among those in first IHSAA RPI ratings
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released its first RPI ratings. RPI is short for Rating Percentage Index, which is a statistical system used to comparatively rank teams. The top-16 teams that qualify for the playoffs in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A are determined by RPI. Area teams in...
KCRG.com
Willie Ray Fairley looking for driver as team preps to travel to feed Florida hurricane victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa(KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he and his team are looking for an experienced driver as they prepare to head to Florida to feed hurricane victims. Fairley announced he would be taking a team to Fort...
Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
bleedingheartland.com
When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
One Person Killed in Eastern Iowa Collision Between Semi and Wagon
The above photo is a stock photo representative of the harvest season. None of the vehicles above were involved in the accident. One person was killed in a Monday evening accident in eastern Iowa involving a semi-truck and a tractor pulling a grain wagon. 72-year-old Charles Griffith of Brooklyn was...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to death of unidentified person who fell from downtown structure
This is a developing story. Check back for details. Iowa City police responded to a call on Saturday night at E. Burlington Street and S. Linn Street in Iowa City regarding the death of an individual who fell off of a structure. The cause and manner of death have not...
KWQC
University of Iowa IX compliant in first report following lawsuit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A newly released report says The University of Iowa Athletics Department is in compliance with Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in school or education programs. The University was required to produce that report as part of a settlement of a gender...
cbs2iowa.com
Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon
Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa
One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
KCRG.com
More details released in Linn County hate crime charge
Show You Care: Volunteering to keep an eye on Iowa water quality. Having clean water is essential to healthy living, but it's also important for the creatures that live in streams and rivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. A brand new film festival is starting in Iowa City, and it's premiering...
cbs2iowa.com
African boutique opens at Lindale Mall
Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, Meggie Hounyovi, an African Immigrant, opened a new boutique at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids. Megglam Boutique's opening marked the increase in number of successful Black owned businesses in the city, joining:. Shawnniecakes in Newbo. Vivian's on the Southwest side. Top Notch Boutique at...
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
