Iowa City, IA

blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Should the Hawkeyes Follow Wisconsin’s Lead?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Iowa Hawkeyes dropped their second game of the season and their first conference game...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Former Hawkeye, Bob Schulz, Passes Away

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa men’s basketball and baseball player, Bob Schulz, has passed away at the age of 96 in Des Moines. Schulz was a freshman on Iowa’s 1945 basketball squad that won the school’s first outright Big Ten Championship with a 17-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play. He was a three-year starter (1948-50) and played with four Hawkeye All-Americans (Murray Wier, Herb Wilkinson, Dick Ives, and Charles Darling). Schulz was also on the basketball staff for a couple years after graduating under head coach Bucky O’Connor.
DES MOINES, IA
insidethehall.com

2022-23 ITH Season Preview: Iowa Hawkeyes

With the start of college basketball season on the horizon, we’ll look at the conference at large and Indiana’s roster over the next month. Today, our team previews continue with Iowa. Previously: Northwestern, Nebraska, Penn State, Maryland, Minnesota. Iowa was expected to take a significant step back last...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
gophersports.com

'U' Turns Away Iowa in Four Sets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 7 University of Minnesota volleyball team defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in four sets, 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17 on Sunday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion. Taylor Landfair led Minnesota with 25 kills on the afternoon while Naya Gros added in a season-high 12 kills with five blocks. Melani Shaffmaster posted her sixth double double of the year with 53 assists and 12 digs.
IOWA CITY, IA
1650thefan.com

Three area teams among those in first IHSAA RPI ratings

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released its first RPI ratings. RPI is short for Rating Percentage Index, which is a statistical system used to comparatively rank teams. The top-16 teams that qualify for the playoffs in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A are determined by RPI. Area teams in...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
bleedingheartland.com

When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

University of Iowa IX compliant in first report following lawsuit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A newly released report says The University of Iowa Athletics Department is in compliance with Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in school or education programs. The University was required to produce that report as part of a settlement of a gender...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon

Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa

One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

More details released in Linn County hate crime charge

Show You Care: Volunteering to keep an eye on Iowa water quality. Having clean water is essential to healthy living, but it's also important for the creatures that live in streams and rivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. A brand new film festival is starting in Iowa City, and it's premiering...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

African boutique opens at Lindale Mall

Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, Meggie Hounyovi, an African Immigrant, opened a new boutique at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids. Megglam Boutique's opening marked the increase in number of successful Black owned businesses in the city, joining:. Shawnniecakes in Newbo. Vivian's on the Southwest side. Top Notch Boutique at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
US 104.9

New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
DAVENPORT, IA

