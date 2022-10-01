Read full article on original website
Indiana Family of Three Dies in Weekend Accident on Catlin – Indianola Road
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden stated that a two vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday, October 2, 2022on Catlin-Indianola Road in Indianola claimed the lives of Lee J. Hall, age 52, Felisha J. Hall, age 46, and their daughter, Madison G. Hall age 18 all of Oxford, Indiana.
Illinois ‘explosion’ burns home, sends one to hospital
CHRISMAN, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An explosion led to a house fire, and caused a resident to be flown to an area hospital Monday afternoon in northern Edgar County. According to Chrisman Police Chief Tom Dolan, the situation remains under investigation, but sometime around 12:45 p.m. a home located at the intersection of N. State Street […]
3 killed in fiery Vermilion County crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday. The crash happened around midnight Sunday near Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 North. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department says a Chevrolet Silverado was towing an enclosed car trailer when a GMC Sierra came into...
Coroner: Three dead in Indianola crash
INDIANOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday’s two vehicle accident claimed three lives. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden and Vermillion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn stated the accident happened at the corner of Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola at 12:02 A.M. A Chevrolet Silverado towing an enclosed car trailer was traveling northbound in the northbound […]
Three people killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind., --- A crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening claimed three lives and injured two others. Indiana State Police Dispatch said around 7:55 p.m., they received reports about a serious accident near mile marker 67.6 involving two vehicles, blocking the eastbound lanes. The preliminary investigation...
Two-vehicle accident on University Drive sends two to hospital
A two vehicle accident on University Drive and W Grant Ave occurred late Monday afternoon with two being transported to the hospital. The Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department responded to the accident. The collision appeared to have resulted with one vehicle’s passenger side bumper colliding with the other...
‘She was a light’ daughter speaks on mom who died in fatal fire
PARIS, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues into a deadly apartment fire that left 2 dead and 2 hospitalized in Paris, Illinois. According to Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, Edgar County Dispatch received a call at 6:07 a.m. from a resident saying her apartment was on fire and she was unable to get out of her second-floor unit. The apartment complex has four units and is located at 501 South Central Street.
Shooting leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured after argument in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay […]
Following in his footsteps: Brother of fallen ISP officer sworn in as new trooper
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Nick McMillen is two weeks into the job. The new Illinois State Police trooper is fresh out of the academy, where he was his cadet class president. He asked his class to do one thing. “Always live up to the standards of the ISP. Integrity, service and pride are not just things […]
Update: Passersby render lifesaving aid to trucker before EMTs arrive
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames says a 2019 Honda, driven by a 78-year-old woman from Brazil was attempting to merge into traffic and failed to see the semi. The passenger vehicle sideswiped the semi causing the Honda to spin out, coming to a rest facing east in the westbound lane. The collision caused the semi to go off the north side of I-70 rolling onto the driver’s side and trapping the driver inside.
2 killed in car-semi accident
GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. [More]
Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana
URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
Dramatic uptick in Illinois traffic deaths driven by distractions
Motor-vehicle traffic deaths reached a 20-year high during the first quarter of 2022. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9,560 people died in car accidents, which is a 7% increase compared to the same time the year prior. In Illinois, an estimated 276 traffic deaths took place during the first quarter of this year, which marks a 22.7% increase from the same time in 2022.
Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
Man recovering from self-inflicted shooting following shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man is recovering from a wound to the hand Sunday morning after firing his gun upon hearing other shots fired nearby. Champaign PD says patrol officers heard shots fired and saw multiple cars leaving the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of N. Hickory Street around 1:49 a.m. Sunday morning.
Coles County Memorial Airport Director receives award
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After 22 years with the Coles County Memorial Airport, Director Andrew Fearn received the 2022 Honorable Roger C. Marquardt “Excellence in Aviation Leadership” award on September 26. The Illinois Public Airport Association gives this award to an aviation industry professional every year. Officials said this award honors people who make the local […]
Champaign Police continue shooting investigation
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) – The Champaign Police continue a shooting investigation. While on patrol, Champaign Police heard gunfire and saw numerous vehicles leaving the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of N. Hickory Street. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of an injured person, but found no shell casings and the person had left […]
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
Illinois treasurer discussed program for people with disability
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois treasurer Michale Frerichs talked about a program that would improve the lives of children with disabilities on Tuesday. Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience focuses on people with disabilities and teaching them how to build their finical wellness. Through the program individuals with...
A website says they found the Best Small Town in Illinois
What makes a small town special? Is it the people, the small businesses, the unique events held on the town squares? A website went out to rank the best of the best small towns in the US, and here is the town they say is the best small town in the Land of Lincoln.
