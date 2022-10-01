ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IL

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Indiana Family of Three Dies in Weekend Accident on Catlin – Indianola Road

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden stated that a two vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday, October 2, 2022on Catlin-Indianola Road in Indianola claimed the lives of Lee J. Hall, age 52, Felisha J. Hall, age 46, and their daughter, Madison G. Hall age 18 all of Oxford, Indiana.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

3 killed in fiery Vermilion County crash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday. The crash happened around midnight Sunday near Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 North. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department says a Chevrolet Silverado was towing an enclosed car trailer when a GMC Sierra came into...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Three dead in Indianola crash

INDIANOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday’s two vehicle accident claimed three lives. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden and Vermillion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn stated the accident happened at the corner of Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola at 12:02 A.M. A Chevrolet Silverado towing an enclosed car trailer was traveling northbound in the northbound […]
INDIANOLA, IL
abc57.com

Three people killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind., --- A crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening claimed three lives and injured two others. Indiana State Police Dispatch said around 7:55 p.m., they received reports about a serious accident near mile marker 67.6 involving two vehicles, blocking the eastbound lanes. The preliminary investigation...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
dailyeasternnews.com

Two-vehicle accident on University Drive sends two to hospital

A two vehicle accident on University Drive and W Grant Ave occurred late Monday afternoon with two being transported to the hospital. The Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department responded to the accident. The collision appeared to have resulted with one vehicle’s passenger side bumper colliding with the other...
CHARLESTON, IL
MyWabashValley.com

‘She was a light’ daughter speaks on mom who died in fatal fire

PARIS, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues into a deadly apartment fire that left 2 dead and 2 hospitalized in Paris, Illinois. According to Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, Edgar County Dispatch received a call at 6:07 a.m. from a resident saying her apartment was on fire and she was unable to get out of her second-floor unit. The apartment complex has four units and is located at 501 South Central Street.
PARIS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Shooting leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured after argument in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Update: Passersby render lifesaving aid to trucker before EMTs arrive

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames says a 2019 Honda, driven by a 78-year-old woman from Brazil was attempting to merge into traffic and failed to see the semi. The passenger vehicle sideswiped the semi causing the Honda to spin out, coming to a rest facing east in the westbound lane. The collision caused the semi to go off the north side of I-70 rolling onto the driver’s side and trapping the driver inside.
BRAZIL, IN
Daily Standard

2 killed in car-semi accident

GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. [More]
GIBSON TOWNSHIP, PA
fordcountychronicle.com

Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana

URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
GIBSON CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Dramatic uptick in Illinois traffic deaths driven by distractions

Motor-vehicle traffic deaths reached a 20-year high during the first quarter of 2022. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9,560 people died in car accidents, which is a 7% increase compared to the same time the year prior. In Illinois, an estimated 276 traffic deaths took place during the first quarter of this year, which marks a 22.7% increase from the same time in 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Coles County Memorial Airport Director receives award

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After 22 years with the Coles County Memorial Airport, Director Andrew Fearn received the 2022 Honorable Roger C. Marquardt “Excellence in Aviation Leadership” award on September 26. The Illinois Public Airport Association gives this award to an aviation industry professional every year. Officials said this award honors people who make the local […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police continue shooting investigation

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) – The Champaign Police continue a shooting investigation. While on patrol, Champaign Police heard gunfire and saw numerous vehicles leaving the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of N. Hickory Street. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of an injured person, but found no shell casings and the person had left […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KICK AM 1530

Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois treasurer discussed program for people with disability

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois treasurer Michale Frerichs talked about a program that would improve the lives of children with disabilities on Tuesday. Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience focuses on people with disabilities and teaching them how to build their finical wellness. Through the program individuals with...
ILLINOIS STATE

