Grizzly Bear And Young Bison Fight It Out In Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is home to absolutely incredible sights, from beautiful mountain landscapes to erupting geysers, while supporting an ecosystem of some of nature’s coolest animals. And while we sometimes like to pretend those animals cohabitate and get along like Winnie The Pooh, the reality is very, very different.
Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO
One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
Grizzly Bear Easily Flips Over 1,500-Lb. Bison While Vultures Look On In Jealousy
If you ever wondered just how strong a grizzly bear is, look no further. To put things into perspective, the average weight of a male American bison ranges from 1,000 to 2,200 pounds, with females averaging around 790 to 1,200 pounds. Although they’re massive in size, they typically feed strictly...
Moron Tries Hand-Feeding Bison Near Yellowstone National Park, And It Goes Exactly How You’d Expect: VIDEO
The American bison is a majestic creature. They are the largest land-dwelling mammal in North America. They might seem to be slow-moving and lethargic. But make no mistake they can pack a mean punch and represent a real danger to humans. Especially if you’re foolish enough to get too close.
Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
Yellowstone Wolf Pack Surrounds Grizzly Bear In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage
Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear.
Yellowstone National Park Closes West Thumb Geyser Basin ‘Until Further Notice’ Due to ‘Hazardous Fumes’
Yellowstone National Park‘s West Thumb Geyser Basin is officially closed due to hazardous conditions and fumes. Here’s what we know. On Monday afternoon, park officials would alert media that “West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions.”
Tourist Face Plants Into Concrete While Running Away From Bull Elk At Yellowstone National Park
Part 47,667 of Yellowstone National Park bozos never ceasing to amaze me. It truly is alarming how many freak shows of people have tried to get near arms length from pretty dangerous creatures at the park. We’ve seen it happen with bison, elk, bighorn sheep, and hell, just about any...
Glacier National Park Tourist Arrested After Repeatedly Crashing Car Into Historic Wall
Officials from Glacier National Park have arrested an individual after the man crashed into one of the park’s historic walls, multiple times. The man was reported to be in police custody after officials received several reports regarding the individual’s dangerous driving. The driver was on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning.
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Bridge Quakes as Bison Thunder Past Tourists
“They’re shaking the whole bridge!” Watch as this massive herd of Yellowstone National Park bison give car-bound tourists the ultimate show. What’s the best rule of thumb when viewing wildlife in Yellowstone or any national park? Do so from within your vehicle! Thankfully, that’s exactly what this couple did in the Wyoming section of the park. Otherwise, they would’ve gone the way of Mufasa in The Lion King.
Knucklehead Tourists Hover Around Big Mountain Goat & Its Baby at Glacier National Park: VIDEO
National and State Parks across the country each have their own set of rules, unique to the landscape and particular wildlife of the area. Every single one of them, however, has at least one in common: do not approach the wildlife. Regardless of whether it’s a bison, elk, mountain goat,...
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Tourist Tempts Fate High Above Upper Falls
A new video is going viral on social media that shows a tourist tempting his fate above one of Yellowstone National Park’s massive waterfalls. In a clip, a tourist stands over the ledge of the park’s roaring upper falls. For a moment, he looks like he will dive into the water as he holds a diving pose. But seconds later, he either comes to his senses or gives up on the prank.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Limps Off the Road After Being Hit by Car in Yellowstone National Park
A grizzly bear was recently hit by a car in Yellowstone National Park and was recorded limping back into the woods, according to a report from videographer Mike Godfrey, manager of wilderness website At Home in Wild Spaces, who caught the aftermath of the incident on camera. Somewhere between Grant...
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS
Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
Campers React To Massive Herd Of Bison Surrounding Their Tents At Yellowstone: “Our Campsite Has Been Taken Over”
That would scare the life out of you after a sleep in your tent. Imagine waking up in Yellowstone and seeing whole herd surrounding your campsite would give you the biggest scare ever. Bison are massive and have the potential to get mad and run you right over. This is...
Wyoming Fourth-Graders Roast Idiot Tourists Of Yellowstone National Park With Hilarious Song
Even the kids around there get it. You want to see a collection of some of the dumbest people on Earth, just set up a camera at Yellowstone National Park. Starting fires, walking near geysers, approaching grizzly bears, trying to pet a bison, hopping barriers, it’s a revolving door of stupid.
Grizzly Bear Chases Down Bull Elk For Fight To The Death In The Yellowstone River
I’m a huge fan of nature shows like Planet Earth, Our Planet and more, but sometimes, the harsh reality of nature is a little too much to stomach. A lot of people who don’t know any better thing hunting is a cruel endeavor, but the truth is, it’s far more brutal to let nature take its course.
Bull Elk Is Surrounded And Mauled By Hungry Wolf Pack At Yellowstone National Park
The brutality of nature at its finest. Considering an elk’s diet mainly consists of grass, leaves, twigs, and other shrubbery, the elk typically doesn’t pose much of a threat to a wolf, let alone a pack of them. An elk can only defend itself for so long before...
Lone Wolf With Broken Leg Fights Pack Of Coyotes For Bison Carcass At Yellowstone National Park
It’s no secret that wolves are not meant to be messed with, as they are potentially some of the most dangerous creatures in the world, especially when they are ready for a nice meal. This video from a group at Yellowstone National Park is the perfect example, proving that...
Watch: Bowhunter Arrows Bull that Rolls Downhill and Almost Crushes His Cameraman
Heartland Bowhunter host Shawn Luchtel recorded a heart-pounding video last week while bowhunting in New Mexico. The video, filmed from Luchtel’s point-of-view, shows him arrowing a big bull at close range. Within seconds, the 5×5 hits the ground and rolls downhill right toward him and his camera man.
