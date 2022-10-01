Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
Hundreds of Trees Lie Unplanted in Chicago Lots, With Critics Worried They'll Die in First Frost
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised a year ago that the city would use $46 million in pandemic relief funds to plant 75,000 trees across the city, but concerns are growing that thousands of trees remain in abandoned lots, and may die as the city expects a cold snap this weekend.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Dom's Kitchen and Market's 2nd Chicago store to open next month
Dom’s Kitchen & Market, the upscale grocer helmed by Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano, former Dominick's executive Don Fitzgerald and Jay Owen, great-grandson of Dominick’s founder Dominick DiMatteo, will open its second location at 1233 N. Wells St. in Chicago on Nov. 1. Dom’s, which debuted its brand...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide
If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
blockclubchicago.org
How Did This Chicago Divvy Bike End Up In Mexico? It’s Unclear, But ‘Can’t Blame This Bike For Heading South’
CHICAGO — Ruperto Vergara was on vacation visiting family in Santa Ana Maya, Mexico, when he recognized a bike that may have taken the long way there. It was a Divvy bike from Chicago parked near a grocery store. “I just saw those four little stars at the bottom,”...
947wls.com
Chicago Home Depot stores have Wagyu Beef Hot Dog stands now
Head to Home Depot for hardware and hot dogs??.. 3 Chicago area Home Depots now have Fixin’ Franks in their stores serving up Wagyu beef hot dogs to customets. The steak beef dogs are $8. Fixin’ Franks is currently doing a trial run at three Home Depots in Chicago,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
This adoptable puppy will be an A+ student
Meet 1-year-old Terrier mix Ruby! This 35-pound puppy loves to cuddle and get belly rubs. Ruby loves to make new friends, but still needs to work on her manners.
Eater
Lakeview Nightclub Berlin Temporarily Closes Day After Customer Dies
Berlin Nightclub, the 39-year-old dance and drag club in Lakeview, temporarily closed on Sunday following the death of a woman who was found unresponsive at the venue the previous morning, owners announced on Twitter. Police are investigating the death of the woman, 27, who was discovered before 5 a.m. on...
947wls.com
PAWS Chicago returns today from Florida with 50 pets that survived Hurricane Ian
Today, Tuesday, October 4th, sees the return of volunteers from PAWS Chicago from Florida. The no-kill shelter brought back with them 50 pet survivors of Hurricane Ian that will be in need of homes. The pets will receive medical care and when they’re ready, go up for adoption. You can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGNtv.com
After a warm spell, temps to drop into 30s this week
–By the time the books close on this 3rd day of October, Chicago will have recorded its 12th consecutive day of below normal temps in Chicago. –October’s off to a cool opening 3 days compared to Oct 1-3 a year ago. Temps for the period this year are running 14.4-deg cooler than the opening 3-days of the month a year ago.
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
earnthenecklace.com
Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?
Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
Sandberg Jewelers closing after more than 100 years in business in Chicago area
Sandberg Jewelers first opened in 1919 on Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago, and later moved to Irving Park, and then Skokie.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Chicago’s McLaughlins
This writer first came upon the McLaughlin dynasty while writing about Chicago’s newspaper Medills, a clan that extended to include the Chicago Tribune McCormicks and the New York Daily News and Washington Times-Herald Pattersons. At the time we wrote, “The Pattersons’ Astor Street mansion provided a superb setting for...
The Walnut Room is now taking reservations for the holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Walnut Room inside Macy's on State Street is now taking reservations for the holiday season.Starting Nov. 5, the popular restaurant on the 7th floor of Macy's will be available through reservation only. Reservations can be made at opentable.com.The Walnut Room is also hiring.
Unusual butterfly swarms invading Central Texas
What's the deal with all the butterflies in Central Texas this fall?
Eater
Restaurants Where Northwestern Students Should Eat in Evanston
Evanston’s restaurants are eager to welcome Northwestern University students, often providing discounts if they can show their school ID. The college town offers everything students need, from coffee shops where they can study to fast-casual options for a quick bite between classes. There are also plenty of nicer restaurants perfect for a date or dinner with parents who are going to pick up the check. The school’s excellent reputation brings students from around the world, and Evanston’s culinary scene is just as diverse. Follow this list to get a great education in what the city has to offer.
Comments / 0