Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
A-struck out for Díaz in the 8th. b-popped out for Sánchez in the 8th. LOB_Atlanta 13, Miami 7. 2B_d'Arnaud (25), De La Cruz (20), Berti (17). HR_Sánchez (13), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Acuña Jr. (50), Contreras (45), Sánchez (35). SB_Acuña Jr. (29), Berti (41). S_Harris II.
Porterville Recorder
National League Glance
Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd. St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-3), 4:05 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 13-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 12-8), 4:10 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 3-6), 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Sampson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-5), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Thursday. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DENVER BRONCOS...
NFL・
Porterville Recorder
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0
Two outs when winning run scored. E_Raley (1), Walls (14). LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 5. 2B_Walls (18), Wong (3). HR_Bogaerts (15), off Poche. RBIs_Arroyo (35), Bogaerts 4 (73). Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Siri); Boston 1 (Wong). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 5. Runners moved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7
A-doubled for Goldschmidt in the 7th. b-popped out for Heineman in the 9th. E_Knizner (6), Bae (2), Cruz (17). LOB_St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Knizner (10), Dickerson (17), Reynolds (19), Andújar (3). RBIs_Goldschmidt (115), Pujols 2 (68), Donovan (45), Dickerson 2 (36), Yepez (30), Andújar 2 (9), Castro (26), Suwinski (38), Gamel (46), Bae (5).
Cowboys BREAKING: 'I Was Shocked!'; Rookie Damone Clark Roster Move for Dallas
LSU rookie linebacker Damone Clark now has a chance to move off NFI and on to the Cowboys roster.
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
E_Steer (2), Reynolds (6). DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Steer (5). HR_Contreras (22), Hoerner (10), Robinson (2). SB_McKinstry 2 (7). Hughes pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Cessa pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. HBP_Díaz (Reyes). Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Tom...
Porterville Recorder
A .500 team: McVay's Rams in unfamiliar position so far
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Perhaps it's a positive measure of the Los Angeles Rams' achievements over the previous half-decade when their fan base is panicking after a 2-2 start with losses to two Super Bowl-contending opponents. Or perhaps it's because those two defeats were ugly enough to inspire serious...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porterville Recorder
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .301; Altuve, Houston, .300; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .299. RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Seager,...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3
E_Gordon (9), Abreu (11). DP_Minnesota 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Minnesota 4, Chicago 2. 2B_Abreu (40), Moncada (18), Jiménez (12), Engel (13). HR_Palacios (1), Andrus (9). SB_Andrus (11). SF_Cave (2). IPHRERBBSO. Minnesota. Winder L,4-621-354412. Sanchez12-334300. Moran200003. Pagán100002. J.López100001. Chicago. Giolito W,11-9722224. Diekman100001. Ruiz111112. HBP_Giolito 2 (Gordon,Miranda), Winder (Abreu). WP_Winder.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History- Halladay throws no-hitter
1928 — Leo Diegel wins the PGA championship, beating Al Espinosa 6 and 5. 1956 — Oklahoma blanks Kansas 66-0 to set a modern college football winning streak of 32 straight. The Sooners had the previous record of 31 set 1948-50. The victory is also a conference record of 54 straight wins.
NFL・
Porterville Recorder
Reds avoid 100th loss with 3-2 walk-off win over Cubs
CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds avoided their 100th loss, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. They were...
Porterville Recorder
Yankees' Judge hits 62nd homer to set AL record in Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4
DP_New York 1, Texas 0. LOB_New York 5, Texas 6. 2B_Seager (24), Taveras (14). HR_Cabrera (6), Peraza (1), Higashioka (10), García (27). SB_Peraza (2), Bader (2), Taveras (11). S_Cabrera (1). IPHRERBBSO. New York. Taillon674425. Chapman W,4-4100002. Weissert H,2100001. Loáisiga S,2-3110000. Texas. Gray643303. Burke L,7-5 BS,0-511-342201. Santana2-300001. Hernández100011.
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
E_Barnes (4). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Toglia (8), Montero (15), Lux (20). HR_Rodgers (13), Bouchard (3), Grichuk (19), Gallo (7). Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore. T_2:48. A_51,833 (56,000).
Porterville Recorder
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Capel in the 8th. b-struck out for Pache in the 9th. E_Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Trout (27), Kemp (24). RBIs_Duffy (16), Brown (73), Langeliers (22). SB_Pache (2). S_Stassi. Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles...
Porterville Recorder
This Date in Baseball-Roy Halladay pitched a no-hitter
1915 — Philadelphia rookie Elmer Myers made a spectacular debut by striking out 12 Washington batters while allowing just two hits. Myers walked 5 in the 4-0 win his only game this year. 1926 — Babe Ruth hit three homers to lead the Yankees to a 10-5 victory over...
Porterville Recorder
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Maldonado in the 5th. b-singled for Altuve in the 5th. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Houston 9. 2B_Altuve 2 (39), Alvarez 3 (29). HR_Peña (22), off Suárez; Tucker (30), off Suárez; Maldonado (15), off Suárez. RBIs_Peña 2 (63), Tucker 3 (107), Maldonado (45), Vázquez (9), Dubón (16), Bregman (93), Meyers (15).
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0
LOB_Washington 8, New York 8. 2B_Vargas (13), Guillorme (12), Nimmo (30), Álvarez (1). HR_Nimmo (16), off Espino; Lindor (26), off Espino; McNeil (9), off Espino; Gore (1), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs_Nimmo 3 (64), Lindor (104), McNeil (62), Canha (58), Guillorme (17), Gore (0). SF_Canha. Runners left in scoring position_Washington...
Porterville Recorder
Mets sweep 2 games from Nats but eliminated in NL East race
NEW YORK (AP) — New York was eliminated from the NL East race even as Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeill opened with three straight homers to spark the Mets to an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals and a sweep of a doubleheader on Tuesday night. The...
Comments / 0