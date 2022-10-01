Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Consort Camilla loses her footing as she leaves cathedral - but recovers perfectly as she battles through trip to Wales with a broken toe
People have lauded The Queen Consort after how she managed a minor slip with 'total class' in Cardiff today. Camilla was accompanying her husband King Charles III for a service of prayer at Llandaff Cathedral for the monarch's first visit to Cardiff, when she appeared to get her heel stuck and slip.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Bride catches husband 'in the act' on their wedding day and people are fuming
A viral TikTok has captured the moment a wife caught her husband ‘in the act’ at her brother’s wedding after doing the same thing at their ceremony. Watch the clip below:. Dani Russell, 27, a social media influencer from Sydney, Australia shared the video starring her ‘rugby...
Team USA Had Message For Brittney Griner This Week
Team USA players had a message for Brittney Griner following their gold medal win earlier this week. The Americans won their fourth straight gold medal at the World Cup, defeating China in the championship game. Following the win, Team USA star Breanna Stewart had a message for Griner, who remains...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans
Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
survivornet.com
Woman Overlooks ‘Small Scratch’ On Head, Thinking She Nicked it With Hairbrush, Until It ‘Looked Like A Volcanic Crater:’ It Was Cancer
Rachel Collett, 48, noticed a mark on her head in 2014 that she initially dismissed as a scratch. After some time, the mark started changing, and Rachel said it looked like a “volcanic crater” that was “dipping” into her head. Finally, in 2015, she went in...
Queen Consort Camilla Has Worn These Comfort-Focused Sole Bliss Pumps 80 Times
Queen Consort Camilla, like much of the British royal family, is known for her classic and formal style. However, the new queen is also partial to specific shoes, and even has a go-to style she’s worn numerous times over the years. The royal’s most frequently worn block-heeled leather pumps hail from Sole Bliss. The British brand is renowned for its comfort-focused styles, which include leather-lined uppers and three layers of underfoot cushioning, making padded footwear that can be worn with ease throughout the day. Its shoes also feature hidden elastic stretch panels designed to comfort bunions and combat joint pain, making...
Yasmine Lopez Shares Rare Photos Of Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs’ Alleged Second Son On Instagram
For the past couple of years, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has charmed sports fans and Dallasites with the quips from his adorable son, Aidan, who is often by the athlete's side at press conferences. However, Diggs is known to have one more son apart from his older child. Born...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports World Reacts To Lindsey Vonn's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Legendary United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has had quite a career, both on and off of the slopes. Vonn, one of the most-accomplished skiers in United States history, built up quite a brand outside of the sport, as well. Over the years, Vonn posed for the legendary Sports Illustrated...
Golf Digest
Watch Justin Thomas teach Jimmy Fallon—quite possibly the world’s worst club twirler—how to club twirl on The Tonight Show
As Justin Thomas freely admitted on Monday night’s episode of ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,’ golfers don’t really have swagger. Composure? Sure. Confidence? Definitely. But swagger? Yeah, not so much. If any post-Tiger pro can be said to have it, however, it’s Thomas who showed...
BBC
Iga Swiatek: World number one criticises schedule and will not play Billie Jean King Cup Finals
World number one Iga Swiatek has criticised the upcoming scheduling of tennis events, saying she will not be able to compete at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The world number one, 21, had planned to represent Poland in the finals, which begin in Glasgow on 8 November. However,...
Golf.com
Michelle Wie West won’t be playing on tour anymore, but she’s staying as involved in golf as ever
The major champion is hosting her own LPGA tournament next summer, uniquely involving junior players to play alongside the pros. Wie West explains to Drop Zone hosts Sean Zak and Dylan Dethier why she’s so excited to have women’s golf in the New York spotlight.
GolfWRX
Beefed up Charlie Woods and his ‘PGA Tour quality swing’ sends golf fans wild
Fresh off of the low round of his career (68) at the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship, a Charlie Woods swing video has hit the internet. Looking much bigger and stronger than he did at the PNC Championship last year, the video shows Charlie’s smooth swing. In...
Novak Djokovic won, quite literally, the biggest prize in tennis at the Tel Aviv Open
"In awe at the size of this trophy," tweeted the US Open after Djokovic won the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday. "Absolute unit."
Time for a cat nap! Hilarious photos capture pets taking a rest wherever they can fit - from a mixing bowl to a steering wheel
Cats are known as some of the most elegant creatures in the animal kingdom, thanks to their good looks and grace. But as these images, shared by people from around the world and collated into a gallery by defused show, they aren't always the picture of decorum. Thanks to cats'...
GolfWRX
‘Petty, cheap, childish shot’ – Greg Norman slams R&A over Open Celebration of Champions snub
Earlier this year, the R&A decided not to permit special exemption to Greg Norman, that would have allowed him to take part at the 150th Open at St. Andrews. Whilst the LIV CEO maintained he was “disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is the 150th Open,” and that he had “been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year–twice,” the committee were insistent they were not altering any exemption rules.
Golf Channel
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson says Tiger Woods will be 'part of this team in some capacity'
U.S. Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III said at last month’s matches that even though Tiger Woods wasn’t at Quail Hollow Club, he was still heavily involved in the team and strategy. Woods will likely wield similar influence at next year’s Ryder Cup, whether he’s able to travel to Italy or not.
getnews.info
American Bully Dog With Split-Face Graces the Spotlight
Swagkennel’s unique American split-faced bully dog continues to top the chart of the world’s most famous dog after more than two years. It’s been more than two years since the famous American Black Merle Bully was brought to life, yet he keeps making the headlines. Phantom, the split-faced American Bully dog was born into the Swagkennels family after mating one of the biggest lilac TRI males on earth, Mr Heisenberg and, the beautiful Merle American Bully, Sydney, in 2020.
Golf Digest
Basketball Twitter discovered a French player named Steeve Ho You Fat and the world will never be the same
On Tuesday, the basketball world stopped and stared as 7’ 5” French phenom and projected number-one-overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama suited up for his first professional basketball game on American soil, squaring off against the G League Ignite and presumptive number-two-overall pick Scoot Henderson just outside Las Vegas. Despite the youth and star power on show, however, it was a 34-year-old French journeyman who stole all the headlines. His name?
Comments / 0