Golf

People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
The Spun

Team USA Had Message For Brittney Griner This Week

Team USA players had a message for Brittney Griner following their gold medal win earlier this week. The Americans won their fourth straight gold medal at the World Cup, defeating China in the championship game. Following the win, Team USA star Breanna Stewart had a message for Griner, who remains...
BASKETBALL
Daily Mail

Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans

Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Has Worn These Comfort-Focused Sole Bliss Pumps 80 Times

Queen Consort Camilla, like much of the British royal family, is known for her classic and formal style. However, the new queen is also partial to specific shoes, and even has a go-to style she’s worn numerous times over the years. The royal’s most frequently worn block-heeled leather pumps hail from Sole Bliss. The British brand is renowned for its comfort-focused styles, which include leather-lined uppers and three layers of underfoot cushioning, making padded footwear that can be worn with ease throughout the day. Its shoes also feature hidden elastic stretch panels designed to comfort bunions and combat joint pain, making...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Golf
Sports
GolfWRX

‘Petty, cheap, childish shot’ – Greg Norman slams R&A over Open Celebration of Champions snub

Earlier this year, the R&A decided not to permit special exemption to Greg Norman, that would have allowed him to take part at the 150th Open at St. Andrews. Whilst the LIV CEO maintained he was “disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is the 150th Open,” and that he had “been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year–twice,” the committee were insistent they were not altering any exemption rules.
GOLF
getnews.info

American Bully Dog With Split-Face Graces the Spotlight

Swagkennel’s unique American split-faced bully dog continues to top the chart of the world’s most famous dog after more than two years. It’s been more than two years since the famous American Black Merle Bully was brought to life, yet he keeps making the headlines. Phantom, the split-faced American Bully dog was born into the Swagkennels family after mating one of the biggest lilac TRI males on earth, Mr Heisenberg and, the beautiful Merle American Bully, Sydney, in 2020.
NFL
Golf Digest

Basketball Twitter discovered a French player named Steeve Ho You Fat and the world will never be the same

On Tuesday, the basketball world stopped and stared as 7’ 5” French phenom and projected number-one-overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama suited up for his first professional basketball game on American soil, squaring off against the G League Ignite and presumptive number-two-overall pick Scoot Henderson just outside Las Vegas. Despite the youth and star power on show, however, it was a 34-year-old French journeyman who stole all the headlines. His name?
BASKETBALL

