Stanley Cup to arrive in Twillingate by boat for tour of town, will be on display at Hawkins Arena. Kraft Hockeyville, now in its 14th year, awards one winning community in Canada a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hockey fans. Elisipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, and Chief Young Eagle Arena were selected as the 2021 winner after an online vote. The rink received $250,000 in arena upgrades, and there will be festivities and player appearances prior to the Montreal Canadiens playing the Ottawa Senators at J.K. Irving Centre in Bouctouche on Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS). NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane is in Elisipogtog First Nation to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights and news leading up to the game.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO