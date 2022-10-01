ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NESN

Bruins Announce Roster Moves With Team Taking Shape

The Boston Bruins are plenty busy ahead of their regular-season opener next week against the Washington Capitals. First-year head coach Jim Montgomery and the Bruins front office are in the midst of finalizing the team’s roster, which led to several transactions made on Tuesday. The Bruins placed Connor Carrick,...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Facing Tough Roster Decision With Studnicka

As the Boston Bruins have moved their way through training camp for the 2022-23 season, there have been some battles to keep an eye on ahead of the season opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. The biggest and most broken down battle has come in the battle for the three spots on the fourth line for first-year coach Jim Montgomery.
BOSTON, MA
The Post and Courier

NHL's St. Louis Blues to practice at North Charleston Coliseum

The National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues will hold three days of practices next week at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Blues, winners of the 2019 Stanley Cup, will hold workouts from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12. The practices on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the coliseum.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Newfoundland ready to finally celebrate Hockeyville win

GANDER, Newfoundland -- For those who have navigated the complicated journey from the outposts of this province, the return of professional hockey to the island is a reason to celebrate. Kraft Hockeyville 2020, postponed two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, will see the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators playing a...
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers

The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Canes Assign Lagesson, Seeley To Chicago

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defensemen William Lagesson and Ronan Seeley to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Hurricanes training camp roster now stands at 41 players and is...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Canucks Reduce 2022 Pre-Season Roster by 13 Players

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the Canucks have reduced their pre-season roster by 13 players. Vancouver's current pre-season roster now consists of 29 players. The following players have been placed on waivers and designated for assignment to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL):. The following...
NHL
NHL

Hockeyville Hub: Day 1

Stanley Cup to arrive in Twillingate by boat for tour of town, will be on display at Hawkins Arena. Kraft Hockeyville, now in its 14th year, awards one winning community in Canada a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hockey fans. Elisipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, and Chief Young Eagle Arena were selected as the 2021 winner after an online vote. The rink received $250,000 in arena upgrades, and there will be festivities and player appearances prior to the Montreal Canadiens playing the Ottawa Senators at J.K. Irving Centre in Bouctouche on Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS). NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane is in Elisipogtog First Nation to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights and news leading up to the game.
NHL
FanSided

Cardinals: Students, workers should be excused for Molina and Pujols Day

St. Louis Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have been given their own holidays. St. Louis should grant people time off to celebrate them. Baseball is more than a pastime for your average St. Louis-area resident — it’s a necessity, as integral to survival as food and shelter. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have provided sustenance to St. Louis Cardinals fans for well over a decade, and St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones just declared Oct. 4 to be Yadier Molina day and Oct. 5 as Albert Pujols day. The days were chosen to reflect the pair’s iconic jersey numbers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team

Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL Teams
The Tennessean

Roman Josi's epic homecoming – and more Nashville Predators takeaways vs. SC Bern

BERN, SWITZERLAND – It was difficult to make this occasion any more extraordinary, but Roman Josi found a way. Back in his hometown arena, the captain scored twice in leading the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over his old team SC Bern. Played in a charged, noisy atmosphere comparable to a European soccer match, this was as exceptional – and fun – as an NHL preseason exhibition game could get.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

So Kids Can Announces Sweepstakes and Addition of Martin Fehervary

Martin Fehervary joins Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson and Elliot in the Morning's Elliot Segal to raise funds for Homeless Children's Playtime Project During 2022-23 Season. Arlington, Va. - So Kids Can members announced today a sweepstakes and the addition of Martin Fehervary to the initiative. Fehervary joins Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson and Elliot in the Morning's Elliot Segal in the cause. During the 2022-23 season, So Kids Can will raise funds for the Washington, D.C., based nonprofit Homeless Children's Playtime Project (Playtime).
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Jackpocket Named Home Helmet Sponsor for Isles 50th Anniversary Season

Lottery App Expands Partnership with Exclusive Branding on Helmets and Additional Home Game Enhancements. Jackpocket, the first third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, and the New York Islanders today announced an expansion of their partnership for the team's 50th Anniversary season.
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets vs Flames (Preseason Game 5)

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets play their final home game of the regular season tonight when they host the Calgary Flames. The Jets are 2-1-1 through the first four games of their six preseason games. Cole Perfetti (2G, 1A), Ville Heinola (1G, 2A) and Kyle Connor (1G, 2A) lead the...
NHL

