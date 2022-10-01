Read full article on original website
Bruins Announce Roster Moves With Team Taking Shape
The Boston Bruins are plenty busy ahead of their regular-season opener next week against the Washington Capitals. First-year head coach Jim Montgomery and the Bruins front office are in the midst of finalizing the team’s roster, which led to several transactions made on Tuesday. The Bruins placed Connor Carrick,...
Yardbarker
Bruins Facing Tough Roster Decision With Studnicka
As the Boston Bruins have moved their way through training camp for the 2022-23 season, there have been some battles to keep an eye on ahead of the season opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. The biggest and most broken down battle has come in the battle for the three spots on the fourth line for first-year coach Jim Montgomery.
The Post and Courier
NHL's St. Louis Blues to practice at North Charleston Coliseum
The National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues will hold three days of practices next week at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Blues, winners of the 2019 Stanley Cup, will hold workouts from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12. The practices on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the coliseum.
KMOV
‘Long overdue’; St. Louis Blues to honor franchise legends with Blues Halls of Fame
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Each St. Louis Blues player who sports a blue, gold, and white jersey holds a place in each local sports fan’s heart. Now, the franchise will establish a Hall of Fame to pay tribute to each legend - past or present. The inaugural class...
Don’t lump Adam Wainwright in with Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina retirement
While the St. Louis Cardinals honored all three of Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, the former has yet to commit to those future plans. Molina and Pujols played in their final St. Louis regular-season home game on Sunday, and the pair got a standing ovation as they were pulled together, along with Wainwright.
Despite loss, Cardinals fans excited for upcoming Wild Card round
October baseball will continue next weekend for the Cardinals, and fans are looking to buy tickets for the wild card games. The Cardinals lost Sunday's game, but fans said it was still a memorable day.
NHL
Newfoundland ready to finally celebrate Hockeyville win
GANDER, Newfoundland -- For those who have navigated the complicated journey from the outposts of this province, the return of professional hockey to the island is a reason to celebrate. Kraft Hockeyville 2020, postponed two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, will see the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators playing a...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on keeping intensity against visiting Penguins
DETROIT -- After a physical road victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the intensity when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason action on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game...
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
NHL
Burnside: 10 Storylines Entering 2022-23 For The Carolina Hurricanes
It's a fair point, so with that in mind here are the top 10 narratives of the team's 25th anniversary season in North Carolina. But you'd better hurry up and read them because, well, things always seem to be a bit fluid around the team. Brent Burns, Motor Home And...
NHL
Canes Assign Lagesson, Seeley To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defensemen William Lagesson and Ronan Seeley to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Hurricanes training camp roster now stands at 41 players and is...
NHL
Canucks Reduce 2022 Pre-Season Roster by 13 Players
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the Canucks have reduced their pre-season roster by 13 players. Vancouver's current pre-season roster now consists of 29 players. The following players have been placed on waivers and designated for assignment to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL):. The following...
NHL
Hockeyville Hub: Day 1
Stanley Cup to arrive in Twillingate by boat for tour of town, will be on display at Hawkins Arena. Kraft Hockeyville, now in its 14th year, awards one winning community in Canada a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hockey fans. Elisipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, and Chief Young Eagle Arena were selected as the 2021 winner after an online vote. The rink received $250,000 in arena upgrades, and there will be festivities and player appearances prior to the Montreal Canadiens playing the Ottawa Senators at J.K. Irving Centre in Bouctouche on Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS). NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane is in Elisipogtog First Nation to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights and news leading up to the game.
Cardinals: Students, workers should be excused for Molina and Pujols Day
St. Louis Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have been given their own holidays. St. Louis should grant people time off to celebrate them. Baseball is more than a pastime for your average St. Louis-area resident — it’s a necessity, as integral to survival as food and shelter. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have provided sustenance to St. Louis Cardinals fans for well over a decade, and St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones just declared Oct. 4 to be Yadier Molina day and Oct. 5 as Albert Pujols day. The days were chosen to reflect the pair’s iconic jersey numbers.
NHL
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
NHL
Need for speed: Stars progressing on offense, but there's work to be done
FRISCO, Texas -- The Stars on Monday saw a glimpse of the kind of hockey they want to play this season. Now, they have to try to turn those brief moments into consistent 60-minute performances. In playing their first preseason game with a mostly NHL lineup -- including what might...
Roman Josi's epic homecoming – and more Nashville Predators takeaways vs. SC Bern
BERN, SWITZERLAND – It was difficult to make this occasion any more extraordinary, but Roman Josi found a way. Back in his hometown arena, the captain scored twice in leading the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over his old team SC Bern. Played in a charged, noisy atmosphere comparable to a European soccer match, this was as exceptional – and fun – as an NHL preseason exhibition game could get.
NHL
So Kids Can Announces Sweepstakes and Addition of Martin Fehervary
Martin Fehervary joins Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson and Elliot in the Morning's Elliot Segal to raise funds for Homeless Children's Playtime Project During 2022-23 Season. Arlington, Va. - So Kids Can members announced today a sweepstakes and the addition of Martin Fehervary to the initiative. Fehervary joins Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson and Elliot in the Morning's Elliot Segal in the cause. During the 2022-23 season, So Kids Can will raise funds for the Washington, D.C., based nonprofit Homeless Children's Playtime Project (Playtime).
NHL
Jackpocket Named Home Helmet Sponsor for Isles 50th Anniversary Season
Lottery App Expands Partnership with Exclusive Branding on Helmets and Additional Home Game Enhancements. Jackpocket, the first third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, and the New York Islanders today announced an expansion of their partnership for the team's 50th Anniversary season.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Flames (Preseason Game 5)
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets play their final home game of the regular season tonight when they host the Calgary Flames. The Jets are 2-1-1 through the first four games of their six preseason games. Cole Perfetti (2G, 1A), Ville Heinola (1G, 2A) and Kyle Connor (1G, 2A) lead the...
