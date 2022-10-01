Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Please, Do Not Trust Your Feelings
Feelings, while real, often distort our understanding of what is actually happening and what we need. Our feelings are often rooted in personally historical events and emotional tendencies, rather than responses to the here-and-now. We develop power and effectiveness when we interrogate our feelings, understand them holistically, and cultivate wisdom.
psychologytoday.com
What Are "Buttons" in Compulsive Behavior?
A button is any cue that your brain has learned to associate with a behavior and, most importantly, the effect that the behavior produces. Buttons can be both internal and external. Discovering your buttons is crucial in increasing your control over your behavior. One of the early conversations I have...
psychologytoday.com
What You Don’t Know Can Hurt You
Conflict is prevalent and adversely impacts our health and effectiveness. To best deal with conflict, recognize that it is normal, manageable, and the responsibility of both parties. Conflict management strategies include mindfulness, deep listening, and acting within your locus of control. The majority of couples state that they have moderate...
I’m 62 – the anti-aging routine I swear by to keep my skin glowing and to avoid it turning orange like my daughter
A 62-year-old woman has shared the daily supplement regime she uses to maintain youthful skin. She has shown viewers the right balance to stay healthy and how to avoid your skin taking on the orange tint that taking too many vitamins can sometimes cause. Tamara Staska is a gray-haired influencer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
5 Steps to Getting Out of a Rut
Everyone gets stuck in a rut. Knowing the steps to get back on track can help to avoid negative health outcomes. Recognizing the signs of being stuck in a rut, and differentiating them from more serious mental health concerns, is vital. Be realistic in what you expect from yourself when...
psychologytoday.com
Are You a Genetically Short Sleeper?
Trying to get more sleep can take on a life of its own, becoming another source of anxiety, obsession, and perfectionism. Oversleeping can negatively impact sleep quality. Extreme early birds, as people with the gene mutations may be called, often feel tired in the early evening and wake in early morning hours.
psychologytoday.com
If Happiness Is Elusive, Try a Little Contentment Instead
Contentment is different from happiness, and more subtle. Contentment is a basic sense of satisfaction with your life and situation. While it can lead to a more constant flow of the happy vibe, contentment is also just a good place to be. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you travel the path toward contentment.
YOGA・
psychologytoday.com
What to Do About Anxiety and Self-Doubt
We all know this fear. You step into a meeting with people you know, and, still, there could be a watchfulness, a restraint, a certain carefulness in how you speak that comes more from subtle anxiety than reasonable prudence. Perhaps someone disagrees with you at this meeting—and you feel uneasy,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
What Everyone Should Know About Post-Surgical Depression
Post-surgical depression is a common experience. Mental health screenings and realistic expectations can help reduce post-surgical depression. Patients can plan ahead to prevent negative thinking and bolster their resilience. Needing surgery is life-changing—be it elective surgery, where you can schedule your procedure in advance, or emergency surgery due to an...
psychologytoday.com
Hope, Dogs, and Weight Loss
We can use research on learned helplessness to illuminate the process where people get stuck in a rut when trying to lose weight. Hope can lead to a learned optimism that can create solutions and perseverance. There are many salient features of hope that can turn helplessness into success. Whether...
Kettlebell swings are great for toning your arms, shoulders, and legs but they're easy to botch — here's how to do this full-body exercise perfectly
Kettlebell swings are a great full-body exercise that builds muscle, improves endurance, and strengthens your posterior chain. Here's how to do them.
psychologytoday.com
How I Learned to Love Discomfort
Having the right mindset can make a difficult journey feel a lot more doable. If we learn how to shift our mindsets, we can start to love the discomfort that comes on the way to achieving our goals. Just because you’re struggling doesn’t mean you’re failing. Recently,...
psychologytoday.com
Learning a New Language Differs Between Children and Adults
Learning a new language is part of how the brain wires during childhood. Learning a new language as an adult relies on preexisting brain wiring. Our ability to rapidly learn a language is during a critical period in brain development that ends around adulthood. Brain mechanisms for language acquisition differ...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
You Can Be a People Pleaser, as Long as You Do It Flexibly
If people pleasing has become automatic, you are going to need to slow yourself down so that you can respond more effectively. When pleasing another person, ask yourself, "Did I freely choose this?" Our families and communities thrive when we care for each other and ourselves. Has anyone ever told...
JOBS・
psychologytoday.com
Think Your People Are “Quiet Quitting?" Think Again.
Organizational labels are masking real problems with work. People don’t just need a paycheck; they want meaning and purpose. Clear goals and expectations set people up for success. The work of management ultimately is the work of human connection. If there is one thing that I dislike about this...
psychologytoday.com
Your Mind Is Beautiful, Whatever It's Doing
Neurodiversity is a key part of who we are as humans. Understanding the variety in human mindways helps us drop myths like the myth of depression as about serotonin. We don’t need disease language to encourage those distressed to get help. In fact, we’re better off without it.
psychologytoday.com
How Dreams Change From Infancy to Old Age
To determine the purpose of dreams, scientists have catalogued their characteristics by waking dreamers and asking them to describe their dreams. The changing characteristics of dreams as we progress from childhood to old age offers insight into the purpose of dreams. Brain structures devoted to navigating complex social interactions undergo...
psychologytoday.com
Gastrointestinal Symptoms, Dieting, and Eating Disorders
Elimination diets are frequently used to manage gastrointestinal symptoms. Elimination diets may trigger or aggravate feeding and eating disorders in some people. Before adopting an elimination diet to manage gastrointestinal symptoms a feeding and eating disorder or a risk to develop it should be excluded. Elimination diets are frequently used...
psychologytoday.com
What Significant Sacrifices Do Migraine Sufferers Make?
Many of those we are with every day don't understand anything about migraine disease. This lack of understanding can lead to the sacrifice of relationships and passions. We need to reach out to make important connections. This afternoon, a colleague I’ve worked with for over 10 years asked me how...
psychologytoday.com
Contact With Toxic Parents: Ambivalence Reigns
Advice columns are full of letters from readers about relationships with toxic parents. Writers who justify a decision to cut off their parents still seem to show a lot of ambivalence about the decision. Cutting off an abusive parent is better than continued abuse, but those are not the only...
Comments / 0