Woman found fatally shot in South San Jose; suspect arrested in Fresno

FRESNO – Authorities in Fresno have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in South San Jose Friday evening, police said.

Around 6:15 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway on reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. Police said the woman had at least one gunshot wound.

Her identity has not been released. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Within hours of the shooting, police were able to identify the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued. Police said Saturday that the suspect was located at a home in Fresno and taken into custody.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, will be headed back to San Jose to face charges.

The woman was the 28th homicide victim in San Jose in 2022.