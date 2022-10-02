ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion Player Ratings

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Player ratings from Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool were disappointing again in the Premier League despite coming from two goals down to draw 3-3 against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

A Leandro Trossard hattrick earned a point for the Seagulls with Liverpool's goals coming from Roberto Firmino (x2) and an own goal from Adam Webster.

Leandro Trossard showed some deadly finishing in the 3-3 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Player Ratings

Alisson Becker - 8

Liverpool's number one was in fine form despite conceding three goals and without him pulling off a number of fine saves the scoreline could have been far worse.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5

It's been a bad week for Trent after being left out of the England squad for the match with Germany. Things did not get much better for him today as he was caught out defensively on a number of occasions and twice headed the ball back into dangerous areas for his team. Appeared to be trying too hard at times.

Kostas Tsimikas - 6

Failed to influence the match with his crossing as he has done many times before and was substituted for James Milner with half an hour ago.

Joel Matip - 7

The best of a bad bunch at the back today.

Virgil van Dijk - 6

The Dutchman was once again at fault as he missed the cross for Trossard's hattrick goal. Jurgen Klopp's leader in defence is another who has been below par since the beginning of the season.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker work to keep Brighton at bay.

Fabinho - 6

An indifferent game from the Brazilian in a midfield that struggled to deal with the mobility and clever runs off the ball of Brighton.

Thiago Alcantara -6

Another not at his best in or out of possession.

Jordan Henderson - 6

The Liverpool skipper is one who divides opinion. He appears to be struggling to keep up with the pace of matches and was partly at fault for the first goal. He did use the ball well however and played a part in both of Firmino's goals.

Mohamed Salah - 6

Salah appeared to be making more runs centrally than over recent weeks which meant he occupied more dangerous positions. All too often his touch let him down, however. A lucky assist for Firmino's first goal.

Roberto Firmino - 8

Another two goals for Bobby today taking his tally to five in six games this season. There are signs he is beginning to return to some serious form particularly in front of goal.

Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool come from two goals down with a brace.

Fabio Carvalho - 6

A horrid first 30 minutes for Liverpool made it hard for Carvalho to have an impact on the game. He did start to show signs however as halftime approached that he was beginning to have an influence and is clearly always thinking one step ahead. Subbed at the interval.

Subs

Luis Diaz (for Carvalho) - 7

Made a huge difference after coming on carrying the fight to the Brighton defence playing his part in Firmino's second goal.

He seemed to fade however in the final 20 minutes which was perhaps as a result of his travels on international duty.

Luis Diaz was a lively substitute for the Reds and created Firmino's second goal.

Harvey Elliott (for Henderson) - 6

His introduction seemed to help up the intensity as he worked hard for his team. As always, clever use of the ball.

James Milner - 6

This was a surprising substitution. Even though Tsimikas was not at his best, did the change really need to be made as it neither improved the Reds offensively or defensively?

Diogo Jota - 6

Replaced Firmino and looked sharp but limited time to make an impact.

Darwin Nunez - n/a

Only entered the field in the 89th minute.

