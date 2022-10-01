ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos HC Addresses DT D.J. Jones' Post-Concussion Outlook

By Keith Cummings
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SoGI_0iIHPQeN00

Will the Denver Broncos have D.J. Jones against the Las Vegas Raiders?

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett got some good news on Friday ahead of the team's Week 4 match-up against the Las Vegas Raiders .

Key defensive tackle D.J Jones passed through the league's concussion protocol, but the 27-year-old remains listed as questionable for Sunday’s bout in Sin City.

While the news provides Denver a timely boost, it comes framed within the current furor raging over whether or not Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recent concussion been mishandled.

The Tua scrutiny could lead to the Broncos opting to be extra cautious with Jones and sit him down this weekend. Hackett has already gone on record earlier this week to make it crystal clear that only the medical experts would make the decision on Jones availability.

“Obviously, with those head things, we want to make sure safety is the most important thing, so we just want to make sure that he’s good throughout that process,” Hackett said on Thursday. “As he evaluates through it, we’ll find out if he can play.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

On Friday, Hackett doubled down on his belief that his players' safety and well-being are always of paramount importance, which makes all the sense in the world at this particular juncture.

“I don’t know if there is a perfect way for anything like that. It’s such a sensitive topic,” Hackett said. “In the end, it’s about player safety, player safety, player safety. We are always thinking about that. It doesn’t take something like that to happen to all of a sudden sit there and re-digest it and say we should do something different."

Part of Hackett's steep NFL learning curve is evident when addressing the media on the broader issues of the game in general. It's far less of a concern when performing as an assistant coach, but what the head coach says can really set the organizational tone.

"We’re always trying to take care of the players, and make sure the players are healthy," Hackett said. "They are the reason why this game is so great. I think we’ll follow it, and from the standpoint of our medical team, I have full confidence in them doing all the right stuff.”

Allowing the medical professionals to do their job is all about constantly reminding oneself that without the players, there is no game. Hackett certainly sounds like a man who has that reality firmly embedded into his mind at all times.

Still, Hackett admitted on Friday that pulling back the reinson a player who genuinely feels he is ready to go is a difficult but essential balancing act.

“That’s where the doctors come in. They are the experts for all of us—me, the players. We want everybody out there, they want to be out there. They are dying to play. They love this game with all their heart—we all do,” Hackett said. “In the end, it’s about the medical expertise that we get. When they say it’s okay to go, then they get to go. We want to be sure that we lean on them and make sure they know because they’re non-biased. They are about the medical and they’re about how the player is. So, I think we have a good process here and we’re going to continue that.”

Jones' potential absence would undoubtedly hurt the Broncos' high-flying defense on Sunday. Thankfully, in fellow D-lineman Mike Purcell, the Broncos have a player who can help carry the extra load as the Broncos look to remain atop the AFC West.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Concussion#Outlook#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well

In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Benched On Sunday

After a rough first half, one NFL team decided that it was out with the old and in with the new. The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to start the second half after a lackluster performance against the New York Jets today. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett has come in - ahead of head coach Mike Tomlin's anticipated timeline.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Fan Died After Fall At Stadium On Sunday

A tragic story out of Pittsburgh as a fan who was hurt at Acrisure Stadium succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening. Per Andrew Stockey of WTAE-TV via the city's public safety department:. "Around 4:45 p.m. today Police and EMS within Acrisure Stadium responded after an adult male fell from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Channing Crowder Expands On His Russell Wilson Hatred

Channing Crowder’s Russell Wilson hatred has reached new heights. Former NFL football star Channing Crowder seems to have some sort of vendetta against Russell Wilson. Over the course of the last few months, he has been incessantly hating on the Broncos quarterback, and fans are trying to figure out why. It all started when Crowder called Wilson a “square” who is only with Ciara because of his money.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Minkah Fitzpatrick has disrespectful comment about Jets after loss

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was not in the mood to give the New York Jets much credit after Sunday’s game. The Jets put together a comeback victory to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 24-20 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was clearly unhappy after the game, and he essentially told the media that the Steelers had lost to inferior talent.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Matt Rhule doesn't commit to keeping Baker Mayfield as starter

We’re just four games into the 2022 season and the Carolina Panthers already might be souring on their Baker Mayfield experiment. Following Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, one in which his offense looked as broken as ever, head coach Matt Rhule took the podium for a somber press conference. He was asked if Mayfield, who struggled mightily throughout the outing, was in danger of being benched.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy