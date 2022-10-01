ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Hurricane Ian: Storm follows pilot who flew plane from Florida to South Carolina

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p742N_0iIHPAlz00

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — A Florida man who was evacuating planes for his flight school from Florida to South Carolina before Hurricane Ian arrived had an unwelcome surprise -- the storm followed him after he fled north.

“How on earth can you be so lucky?” Cullen Moorhead, 20, of Clearwater, said sarcastically to The New York Times on Friday. “We were safe and going to be coming home today. Nope.”

Moorhead, a senior majoring in communications at the University of South Florida in Tampa, is a private pilot in Clearwater, the newspaper reported. As Ian took aim at the Tampa Bay region on Monday, Moorhead was instructed by the flight school to help move the facility’s planes to a safer spot.

At 7 a.m. EDT, he loaded his parents and their possessions into a Cessna plane and flew them to Georgetown, South Carolina, to his grandmother’s home at Pawleys Island, according to the Times.

Moorhead, who safely stored the airplane 15 miles away at a local airport, then watched in dismay as Ian battered the southwest Florida coast, crossed the peninsula and took aim at the South Carolina coast.

Ian, which regenerated to a Category 1 hurricane after losing its punch while traveling across Florida, made landfall for a third time -- near Georgetown and his grandmother’s home.

“Then you’re like, ‘That kind of looks like it’s headed toward me,’” Moorhead told the Times.

It was.

Waves topping 7 feet crashed into the South Carolina home, while the Tampa Bay area was spared from the worst of Ian.

The water rose and flooded the ground floor of the house, the Times reported. Moorhead and his father waded in waist-deep water to prevent a propane tank from floating away.

Unfortunately, mementos of his grandfather, who died several weeks ago, were damaged by the waters.

“My mom is devastated,” Moorhead told the newspaper. “Everything of my grandpa’s is just floating in water.”

Moorhead, who expects to graduate from USF in May, has been a pilot at the Clearwater flight school for nearly two years.

“Aviation has always been my passion ever since my first flight as a child,” Moorhead’s resume on LinkedIn states.

Moorhead told the Times he viewed flying as a way to escape from reality, but those sensations were crushed by Ian’s destructive force.

“Of all the places flying has taken me so far, I never thought it’d lead me right into the path of a hurricane,” Moorhead told the newspaper.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Florida's island dwellers digging out from Ian's destruction

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — (AP) — Following Hurricane Ian's destruction, many residents on one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity and other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired. Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, has...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter

FORT MYERS, Florida — (AP) — President Joe Biden toured hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida on Wednesday, surveying storm damage by helicopter as he pledged that federal, state and local governments will work together to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, FL
City
Pawleys Island, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Clearwater, SC
City
Clearwater, FL
State
South Carolina State
WDBO

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WDBO

Suspect arrested after jumping into Tampa Bay to evade police

TAMPA, Fla. — Officers worked by air, land and sea to arrest a man suspected of robbery in Florida. The Tampa Police Department shared a photo of Dewayne Dean’s arrest, after police said Dean jumped into Tampa Bay to try to escape from officers. The photo shows Dean standing in waist-deep water with his arms raised and a police helicopter overhead.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tampa Bay Area#Southwest Florida#The New York Times#Cessna
WDBO

EXPLAINER: Tax cut trend reaches two-thirds of states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — States brimming with cash are cutting taxes at a rapid pace. With the enactment Wednesday of an income tax cut in Missouri, about two-thirds of U.S. states have adopted some sort of tax relief in 2022. For taxpayers, the trend means billions...
MISSOURI STATE
WDBO

Donations jump for Georgia GOP's Kemp, Warnock stays strong

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer, taking in $28.7 million for his campaign and an associated leadership committee in a three-month period. The Republican on Wednesday announced his fundraising numbers through Sept. 30 as he seeks to keep pace...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Haaland: US expanding Native American massacre site

DENVER — (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to t he massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S....
COLORADO STATE
WDBO

3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial

JACKSON, Mich. — (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were told Wednesday about the formation and actions of a paramilitary group the government says trained as part of the scheme. Assistant...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDBO

Who is Christian Walker, Senate candidate Herschel Walker's son?

After the Daily Beast reported in a bombshell story on Monday that Herschel Walker — the self-proclaimed "pro-life" Republican running for the Senate in Georgia — paid for his ex-girlfriend's abortion in 2009, his son, Christian Walker, tweeted his way into the headlines. Christian Walker, a conservative social...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Ohio elections chief announces new public integrity unit

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio's Republican elections chief on Wednesday announced a new public integrity unit in response to what he called Americans' "crisis of confidence" in the electoral process even while acknowledging the state's reputation for secure voting. The unit, taking effect next week, will consolidate...
OHIO STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
89K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy