Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc15.com
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WIFR
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday was supposed to be the happiest of occasions, celebrating a South Beloit boy’s fifth trip around the sun, but that all changed on a tragic Saturday. “Jack was four years old, playing soccer on a Saturday,” said Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan....
Wisconsin's firing of Paul Chryst is latest sign that sentimentality be damned for schools that want to win in cutthroat world
Paul Chryst was born in Madison, grew up in Platteville as the son of a small-college football coach and was a letter-winner for Wisconsin. He favored simple sweatshirts and smashmouth football — offense and defense — and when he took over as head coach of the Badgers and won three Big Ten West titles (and 52 games) in his first five seasons, it looked like the 56-year-old might stay forever.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort Chamber seeking nominations for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Fort’ competition
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced it is seeking nominations for the 5th annual “Coolest Thing Made in Fort” competition. According to a news release, the competition was developed in conjunction with Manufacturing Month, celebrated nationally in October, to bring attention to the innovative achievements of Fort Atkinson’s local manufacturers and craftspeople.
x1071.com
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
fortatkinsononline.com
Jefferson Chamber accepting float entries for Holiday Parade of Lights
The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and Generac Power Systems have announced they will be presenting the 26th Annual Holiday Parade of Lights Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. According to a news release, parade organizers are accepting float registrations. An entry fee is $20 per float. Additional information is available at www.jeffersonchamberwi.com or by contacting the chamber by email: admin@jeffersonchamberwi.com or phone: 920-674-4511.
saturdaytradition.com
Braelon Allen has blunt reaction to Wisconsin's decision to fire head coach Paul Chryst
Braelon Allen did not mince any words when it came to his reaction to the firing of head coach Paul Chryst. He reacted to the news Sunday evening after the move became official. Addressing the move on social media, Allen noted that “Anyone who wanted Coach Chryst gone isn’t a...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer's Top 5 Favorite Restaurants for 2022
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and...
nbc15.com
Motorcycle rider dies in Sunday night Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail while it was exiting off the Beltline late Sunday evening. According to the Madison Police Dept., the motorcycle was on the off-ramp leading to Park Street around 7:15 p.m. when it struck the rail. The vehicle ended up landing along the edge of a nearby pond.
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortatkinsononline.com
David F. Dahms
David F. Dahms, 85, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Fort Memorial Hospital. David was born on July 26, 1937 in Fort Atkinson, son of Francis and Alice (Pruefer) Dahms. He attended Cambridge High School and was salutatorian of his 1957 graduating class. He then attended Milton College for 2 years and later worked for Nasco for more than 30 years.
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
UPMATTERS
Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
dailydodge.com
Waupun Man Talks Volunteering With SSM Health At Home Hospice
(Waupun) There is a need for hospice volunteers throughout the region. From personal fulfilment to personal gratitude, there are so many benefits to becoming a hospice caregiver volunteer. For Tim Teachout, volunteering is personal. The Waupun resident has gone through the end-of-life experience with his mother, father, and wife. He has been a hospice volunteer ever since the day his cousin asked him to join her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Beloit 4-year-old killed by car
UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a […]
CBS 58
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
fortatkinsononline.com
Nevermann receives Edward Jones Achievement in Building Client Relationships award
Chris Nevermann, of the financial services firm Edward Jones, Fort Atkinson, recently earned the firm’s A.F. McKenzie Award for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships, according to a news release. Nevermann was one of 1,733 Edward Jones financial advisors to receive the A.F. McKenzie award, the release noted.
fortatkinsononline.com
Assembly District 33 candidates respond to questionnaire
A fall general election will be held Nov. 8. Residents within Wisconsin Assembly District 33 will find two names on the ballot: Democrat Don Vruwink, the representative serving in Assembly District 43, and Republican Scott Johnson. In April, Wisconsin underwent a redistricting process which changed the boundaries of some legislative...
Comments / 0