Fort Atkinson, WI

97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
WIFR

Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday was supposed to be the happiest of occasions, celebrating a South Beloit boy’s fifth trip around the sun, but that all changed on a tragic Saturday. “Jack was four years old, playing soccer on a Saturday,” said Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan....
BELOIT, WI
WHIO Dayton

Wisconsin's firing of Paul Chryst is latest sign that sentimentality be damned for schools that want to win in cutthroat world

Paul Chryst was born in Madison, grew up in Platteville as the son of a small-college football coach and was a letter-winner for Wisconsin. He favored simple sweatshirts and smashmouth football — offense and defense — and when he took over as head coach of the Badgers and won three Big Ten West titles (and 52 games) in his first five seasons, it looked like the 56-year-old might stay forever.
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort Chamber seeking nominations for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Fort’ competition

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced it is seeking nominations for the 5th annual “Coolest Thing Made in Fort” competition. According to a news release, the competition was developed in conjunction with Manufacturing Month, celebrated nationally in October, to bring attention to the innovative achievements of Fort Atkinson’s local manufacturers and craftspeople.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
x1071.com

Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Jefferson Chamber accepting float entries for Holiday Parade of Lights

The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and Generac Power Systems have announced they will be presenting the 26th Annual Holiday Parade of Lights Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. According to a news release, parade organizers are accepting float registrations. An entry fee is $20 per float. Additional information is available at www.jeffersonchamberwi.com or by contacting the chamber by email: admin@jeffersonchamberwi.com or phone: 920-674-4511.
JEFFERSON, WI
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer's Top 5 Favorite Restaurants for 2022

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Motorcycle rider dies in Sunday night Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail while it was exiting off the Beltline late Sunday evening. According to the Madison Police Dept., the motorcycle was on the off-ramp leading to Park Street around 7:15 p.m. when it struck the rail. The vehicle ended up landing along the edge of a nearby pond.
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

David F. Dahms

David F. Dahms, 85, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Fort Memorial Hospital. David was born on July 26, 1937 in Fort Atkinson, son of Francis and Alice (Pruefer) Dahms. He attended Cambridge High School and was salutatorian of his 1957 graduating class. He then attended Milton College for 2 years and later worked for Nasco for more than 30 years.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
UPMATTERS

Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
BELOIT, WI
dailydodge.com

Waupun Man Talks Volunteering With SSM Health At Home Hospice

(Waupun) There is a need for hospice volunteers throughout the region. From personal fulfilment to personal gratitude, there are so many benefits to becoming a hospice caregiver volunteer. For Tim Teachout, volunteering is personal. The Waupun resident has gone through the end-of-life experience with his mother, father, and wife. He has been a hospice volunteer ever since the day his cousin asked him to join her.
WAUPUN, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Beloit 4-year-old killed by car

UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a […]
BELOIT, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Assembly District 33 candidates respond to questionnaire

A fall general election will be held Nov. 8. Residents within Wisconsin Assembly District 33 will find two names on the ballot: Democrat Don Vruwink, the representative serving in Assembly District 43, and Republican Scott Johnson. In April, Wisconsin underwent a redistricting process which changed the boundaries of some legislative...
WISCONSIN STATE

