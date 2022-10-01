Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
Brown says Donaldson in concussion protocol, ruled out against Baylor
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced Tuesday that running back CJ Donaldson is in concussion protocol and will be absent from the matchup against Baylor. Donaldson was injured in the third quarter of the WVU matchup against Texas on Saturday. After the game, Neal Brown sent out an update...
Daily Athenaeum
Brown concerned for Donaldson, critical of devastating first half in Texas defeat
The West Virginia football team was defeated by the Texas Longhorns 38-20 on the road Saturday. WVU head coach Neal Brown was vocal about the team's poor performance, but first of all was concerned with the health of running back CJ Donaldson. In his first comments following the loss, Brown...
Daily Athenaeum
Balloons take to the sky in Morgantown
Hundreds of local residents packed the parking lot of the Morgantown Mall Thursday evening to get a glimpse of more than a dozen hot air balloons that would pattern the sky the next day. As part of the NightGlow celebration, balloons were inflated at dusk and illuminated the parking lot...
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend for fall break
Fall break is just around the corner, and if you can’t wait for the long weekend, start planning out the fun now. Whether it's trying new foods, listening to live music or getting into the Halloween spirit, there are plenty of options within a short walk of WVU’s downtown campus.
styleblueprint.com
This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education
Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
localmemphis.com
Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
Daily Athenaeum
What WVU students need to know about flu season
As flu season approaches, West Virginia University is working to make vaccines accessible for students, faculty and staff. Although the past two flu seasons have been mild, health officials predict a greater spread this year. They attribute the less intense seasons to widely practiced COVID-19 safety measures like social distancing and masking.
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than 20 times what it has been for the 20 years she has lived there. The driveway is dry, the grass isn’t wet, there are no signs of any leaks and only two people […]
Daily Athenaeum
WVU students to face rising study abroad costs, officials say
Students at West Virginia University may face higher costs while studying abroad this school year due to a policy change in the Office of Global Affairs. Now, all faculty-led study abroad trips will require at least two chaperones, and students are footing the bill. In the past, these trips only...
localmemphis.com
New after-school trade program coming to Memphis
"Keys To Life" aims to introduce manual skills to 10th through 12th graders. The program is set to start the second week in November.
Leftover emergency rent assistance available in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Emergency rental assistance is bringing financial relief to the doorsteps of those struggling most to get through the pandemic. While Tennessee received an allocation of money for emergency rental assistance (ERA), Shelby County and the city of Memphis received a different set of allocated money for their emergency rental assistance.
How low Mississippi River levels impact farmers heading into harvest season
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The low Mississippi River levels in Memphis and ongoing dry conditions are also drying up profits for Mid-South farmers, whose soybeans, corn and wheat are shipped down river to market. The drought conditions along the river - months in the making - are expected to also...
localmemphis.com
Honorees break ground on new Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame as 11th class is inducted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHOF) held a groundbreaking and induction ceremony Friday on the site of the future facility in Marks, Mississippi. Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Bobby Rush, and Johnnie Walker were on hand for their induction into the 11th class of...
montanarightnow.com
Memphis man pleads not guilty in series of shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen charges connected to a shooting rampage in Memphis that led to a citywide shelter-in-place order and a frantic manhunt. The lawyer for 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly entered the plea Tuesday during a brief hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court. Kelly was indicted last week on 26 charges stemming from a series of shootings Sept. 7 that killed three people and wounded three others in Memphis. The indictment includes two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker, plus other alleged offenses including attempted first-degree murder and commission of an act of terrorism.
What you may want to plant in your garden now, rather than waiting for spring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the colder temperatures begin to hit the Mid-South, it’s time to start thinking about preparing gardens for the cold. And while most may not think of fall for gardening and planting, it may be the perfect time. “This should be the main planting season...
Families displaced after fire at Memphis apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two East Memphis apartment buildings went up in flames over the weekend. The Memphis Fire Department deemed the buildings a total loss, now a community is working to figure out what’s next. A day after 8-units were severely burned at the Kirby Station Apartment complex...
actionnews5.com
MLGW hopes reopened offices will lead to smaller wait times
Dozens of cannabis growers approved in MS, one step closer to product on dispensary shelves. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic. The “Memphis 13″ are 13 men and women who integrated Memphis City Schools more than six decades ago.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Camp Out Inside one of the World’s Largest Pyramids
Follow the music to your next road trip destination and find yourself in the lights of Beale Street, home of barbecue, blues, and one of the world’s biggest pyramids. Located right on the banks of the Mighty Mississippi River just three hours from Nashville, Memphis is a quick and easy weekend getaway for music lovers, foodies, museum-goers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels. The river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet Sunday morning. As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according to the National Weather Service. The river forecast brings the...
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
