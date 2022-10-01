ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Daily Athenaeum

Brown says Donaldson in concussion protocol, ruled out against Baylor

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced Tuesday that running back CJ Donaldson is in concussion protocol and will be absent from the matchup against Baylor. Donaldson was injured in the third quarter of the WVU matchup against Texas on Saturday. After the game, Neal Brown sent out an update...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Balloons take to the sky in Morgantown

Hundreds of local residents packed the parking lot of the Morgantown Mall Thursday evening to get a glimpse of more than a dozen hot air balloons that would pattern the sky the next day. As part of the NightGlow celebration, balloons were inflated at dusk and illuminated the parking lot...
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend for fall break

Fall break is just around the corner, and if you can’t wait for the long weekend, start planning out the fun now. Whether it's trying new foods, listening to live music or getting into the Halloween spirit, there are plenty of options within a short walk of WVU’s downtown campus.
MORGANTOWN, WV
styleblueprint.com

This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education

Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Athenaeum

What WVU students need to know about flu season

As flu season approaches, West Virginia University is working to make vaccines accessible for students, faculty and staff. Although the past two flu seasons have been mild, health officials predict a greater spread this year. They attribute the less intense seasons to widely practiced COVID-19 safety measures like social distancing and masking.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WREG

Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than 20 times what it has been for the 20 years she has lived there. The driveway is dry, the grass isn’t wet, there are no signs of any leaks and only two people […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Athenaeum

WVU students to face rising study abroad costs, officials say

Students at West Virginia University may face higher costs while studying abroad this school year due to a policy change in the Office of Global Affairs. Now, all faculty-led study abroad trips will require at least two chaperones, and students are footing the bill. In the past, these trips only...
MORGANTOWN, WV
montanarightnow.com

Memphis man pleads not guilty in series of shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen charges connected to a shooting rampage in Memphis that led to a citywide shelter-in-place order and a frantic manhunt. The lawyer for 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly entered the plea Tuesday during a brief hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court. Kelly was indicted last week on 26 charges stemming from a series of shootings Sept. 7 that killed three people and wounded three others in Memphis. The indictment includes two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker, plus other alleged offenses including attempted first-degree murder and commission of an act of terrorism.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW hopes reopened offices will lead to smaller wait times

Dozens of cannabis growers approved in MS, one step closer to product on dispensary shelves. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic. The “Memphis 13″ are 13 men and women who integrated Memphis City Schools more than six decades ago.
MEMPHIS, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Camp Out Inside one of the World’s Largest Pyramids

Follow the music to your next road trip destination and find yourself in the lights of Beale Street, home of barbecue, blues, and one of the world’s biggest pyramids. Located right on the banks of the Mighty Mississippi River just three hours from Nashville, Memphis is a quick and easy weekend getaway for music lovers, foodies, museum-goers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels. The river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet Sunday morning. As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according to the National Weather Service. The river forecast brings the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
MEMPHIS, TN

