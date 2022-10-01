MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen charges connected to a shooting rampage in Memphis that led to a citywide shelter-in-place order and a frantic manhunt. The lawyer for 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly entered the plea Tuesday during a brief hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court. Kelly was indicted last week on 26 charges stemming from a series of shootings Sept. 7 that killed three people and wounded three others in Memphis. The indictment includes two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker, plus other alleged offenses including attempted first-degree murder and commission of an act of terrorism.

