NFLPA Terminates Contract With Neurotrauma Consultant Ivolved in Tua Tagovailoa's Week 3 Concussion Check

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

The star quarterback played against the Bengals on Thursday

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started against the Bengals on Thursday night. He left the game on a stretcher in the second quarter after he was sacked by Josh Tupou.

Tagovailoa is currently in concussion protocol and is still being evaluated by medical experts.

The former Alabama star was evaluated for a concussion just four days prior during the Dolphins' win over the Bills in Week 3.

Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol, but the consultant didn't followproper procedure according to multiple reports.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that the Players Association has terminated the independent neurotrama consultant that evaluated Tagovailoa in Week 3.

Cameron Wolfe is reporting that the consultant made "several mistakes."

Hopefully Tagovailoa is able to fully heal before returning to the field. The NFLPA investigation is still ongoing.

