ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Texas A&M, 2022

By Elizabeth Keen
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wcwn_0iIHNjpW00

Keep up here as the Bulldogs and Aggies face off in Starkville.

Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1) will take on Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) to open home SEC play on Saturday.

The Bulldogs handled Bowling Green with ease last weekend and will be looking to pick up their first conference win of the year. In Texas, the Aggies sealed a 23-21 win over Arkansas to start SEC action with some momentum.

Keep up here for the latest updates as the divisional foes face off beginning at 3 p.m. CT.

Be sure to refresh your browser for the latest updates!

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

West Point schools announce security measures for football games

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night. The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game. All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult. There...
WEST POINT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Mississippi State, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Mississippi State, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
College Station, TX
College Sports
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
State
Arkansas State
Mississippi State, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Football
magnoliastatelive.com

Officials find body inside vehicle submerged in Mississippi creek

Officers discovered a dead body inside a car that was upside down and submerged in a Mississippi creek. BreezyNews.com reports that deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle that was upside down in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Bowling#American Football#College Football#Sec#Aggies
wtva.com

Fishing trip ends deadly after a Columbus man falls into the water

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday afternoon fishing trips turns tragic when a Columbus man falls into the water and swept away by swift currents. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WTVA that 62 year old Anderson Tate was fishing with a friend on the West Bank area of the Columbus Lock and Dam when the 5:00 p.m. accident occurred.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Fire experts warn North Mississippi residents about burn ban

NORTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WCBI) – Fall is definitely in the air, which means cooler temps in the morning and late at night. But you need to think twice before using fire to warm up outdoors. “As fun as that sound that sounds with campfires and warming up and s’mores...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
LEE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
breezynews.com

Child Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests

KIM A EDWARDS, 47, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000. TROY D EDWARDS, 33, of McCool, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000. GREGORY J ERVIN, 48, of Brandon, DUI – 1st,...
MCCOOL, MS
breezynews.com

Two Crashes Within Ten Minutes on Hwy 12

3:58 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Attala Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol responded to a crash on Hwy 12 West past the new bypass. At least one person was transported to the hospital, possibly with a broken leg. 4:08 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department, EMS, and Kosciusko...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WTOK-TV

Philadelphia Police make arrest in aggravated assault case

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault for a shooting that injured two people earlier this year. Chavis Davis was arrested on a warrant from an incident that happened May 8, 2022. He’s also charged with possession with the intent to distribute illegal drugs and possession of firearm by a felon.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
796
Followers
908
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/mississippistate

Comments / 0

Community Policy