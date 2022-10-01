Woman shot while walking in Washington neighborhood, police say

A woman was hospitalized Friday night after being shot while walking in city’s Washington neighborhood, police said.

Officers were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to a local hospital shortly after a woman arrived suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

At the hospital, the woman told officers that she had been walking near an alleyway in the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue when she noticed a fight between an unknown number of people, according to the LBPD.

Gunfire erupted suddenly from an unknown direction, according to the woman, who then realized she had been struck. Her injuries were not life threatening, police said.

Officers went to the area where the woman described being shot, but they weren’t able to locate any evidence, according to police, who say they are still investigating.

