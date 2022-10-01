Read full article on original website
‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
Fidelity launches Ethereum Index Fund, Bitwise offers Metaverse ETF
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Most recently, Fidelity Investments has launched a new Ethereum Index Fund that will provide its clients with exposure...
Golden Secures $40M With a16z Leading the Funding Round
Web3.0 decentralized startup Golden announced that it has secured $40 million in a Series B funding round with Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) as the lead investor. Golden provided a long list of additional investors who supported the Series B round amongst which are Protocol Labs, OpenSea Ventures, DCVC, MVP Ventures, Vela Partners, and Socii Capital.
Fidelity Investments Launches New Ethereum Index Fund With $5 Million Raised
Fidelity Investments, one of the world’s largest asset managers, has launched a new Ethereum index fund. The fund, registered with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), has already raised $5 million. Fidelity Launches Ethereum Index Fund. Fidelity Investment, which holds more than $4.5 trillion on its books, has launched...
Ark Invest joins hands with Eaglebrook Advisors for its crypto strategies
Eaglebrook Advisors, a provider of separately managed accounts, and Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest, an investment business focused on disruptive innovation, have teamed up to make the investment in crypto strategies more approachable. Through the arrangement, two cryptocurrency strategies actively managed by Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest will be made accessible...
1.06 Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as SHIB Goes up 5%, Are Whales Selling?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitwise launches Web3 ETF for institutional and retail investors
Bitwise Asset Management announced on Oct. 3 a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to both institutional and retail investors, giving them access to companies “positioned to benefit” from Web3 growth. Bitwise, in a statement, said it marks “the next wave of the internet’s development characterized by greater decentralization and...
Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Labs Is Set To Raise $100 Million: Report
The parent firm of the world’s leading decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap, Uniswap Labs is set to raise around $100 million at a valuation of $1 billion. According to a report from TechCrunch citing sources closer to the matter, the firm is planning to broaden its services and also, aims to expand amid the bearish market wherein the trading volumes of blockchain-based assets have fallen hard.
Bitcoin Suisse Enables Polkadot Governance Voting for Custodial Cold-storage Clients
Swiss cryptocurrency services provider Bitcoin Suisse is enabling token holders within the Polkadot ecosystem to participate in governance voting when their digital assets are securely stored within its Bitcoin Suisse Vault service. Polkadot, its canary network Kusama, and all of its parachains rely on on-chain governance, ensuring that the community...
Crypto fund flows suggest ‘continued investor hesitancy’: CoinShares
Crypto funds saw a third straight week of inbound investments last week. However, CoinShares’ James Butterfill says the low inflows suggest there’s “continued investor hesitancy.”. The crypto market has struggled to tag a positive sentiment, with September again proving a tricky month for bulls as prices remained...
Egyptian venture capital firm Algebra Ventures hits first close of second fund at $100M
While Algebra Ventures predicted it would reach its first close in Q3 2021, the firm had to wait an entire year to achieve that. However, the lag afforded Algebra Ventures enough time to exceed what it initially earmarked for the fund. The firm disclosed in a statement that it has finalized a $100 million first close and expects to reach its final close by the end of Q1 2023.
ACA Group Abandons BitFlyer Acquisition Project
Leading governance, risk, and compliance advisor ACA Group has had a change of heart towards acquiring BitFlyer, a project which began in April. ACA Group has resorted to pulling out of the acquisition which covers BitFlyer’s cryptocurrency exchange offices in Minato City, Tokyo. Together with minority stakeholders, ACA Group...
East African countries are losing billions in investment funds because of a lack of financial data
Foreign investors are not confident about investing in SMEs in the East African region. These investors are nervous due to a lack of data in the region. Kenya has most of the foreign investment in the region this year. The region of East Africa is losing potential business from external...
Tether further lowers commercial paper holdings to less than $50M
Major stablecoin issuer Tether has further lowered the amount of commercial paper it has to less than $50 million. It now has more than half of its backing in the United States Treasury Bills. The development signals an increase from 43.5% as of June 30. The company’s plans, which were...
Valkyrie Funds to Offer Crypto SMAs, Challenging Ark and Franklin Templeton
Crypto asset manager Valkyrie Funds said on Tuesday it will offer separately managed account (SMA) aimed at bringing traditional investors exposure to a variety of crypto investment portfolios. The new SMA service will initially support three active strategies: bitcoin (BTC) alone, bitcoin and ether (BTC), as well as bitcoin, ether,...
Crypto banking firm Juno lands $18m Series A, launches loyalty token
Singapore-based crypto banking firm Juno has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round and launched a loyalty token, JCOIN. The company will use the latest funding to expand and develop its product suite and operations, CoinDesk reports, and support the launch of its loyalty token, Juno coin (JCOIN), available to verified account holders.
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing.
Chamath Palihapitiya Earmarks $3B for New Fund That’s Scant on Crypto
Blockworks exclusive: Palihapitiya appears wary of the lingering bear market for digital assets, according to two sources familiar with the matter. In an unexpected move to once again start accepting outside capital, Chamath Palihapitiya is angling to raise at least $3 billion for his latest, top-heavy venture capital fund, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Celsius CEO Withdrew $10M Before Withdrawal Suspension – FT
It has been reported that bankrupt Celsius Network founder and former CEO Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10 million from the platform a few days before it froze its customers’ accounts. This news, first broken by the Financial Times comes only a couple of days after he announced that he was stepping down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Celsius Network.
