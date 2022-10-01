Read full article on original website
Collider
James Bond Producer Michael G. Wilson Reveals Next 007 Will Be a "30-Something" Actor
As the buzz continues to hum around who will inherit the license to kill from the outgoing 007 agent Daniel Craig, James Bond producer, Michael G. Wilson has revealed key details about who the next spy will be. Speaking to the audience at a British Film Institute panel held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the spy franchise, Wilson explained, via Deadline why they were not looking to cast a young actor in the iconic role of James Bond and why an older industry veteran will be more fitting.
Collider
'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds Is Just as Excited for Hugh Jackman's Return as You Are
Its been an exciting couple of weeks for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the recent D23 rolling around with a host of announcements. In the aftermath of the event, however, we got the most exciting news from everyone's favorite Merc with a mouth, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). Firstly, the gun-slinging anti-hero announced a release date for Deadpool 3 before the big reveal Hugh Jackman will be joining Reynolds in the new film while reprising his role as the iconic titanium-clawed Wolverine.
Collider
'Moonlighting' Creator Glenn Gordon Caron Teases "Big Announcement" This Wednesday
The creator of Moonlighting has taken to social media to raise speculation that a reboot of the 1980s comedy-drama may be in the works. Glenn Gordon Caron revealed on Twitter that he'd met up with Disney and a big announcement was coming will be made on Wednesday. Rumors about a...
Collider
‘Armageddon Time’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
A biopic about a legendary personality tells you what their life was all about. But an autobiography delves deeper into what and how those people felt in their life’s journey. Before Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans opens in theaters everywhere, filmmaker James Gray will tell audiences a story of his adolescent years in Armageddon Time.
Collider
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
Collider
‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
Collider
10 Best Fourth Wall Breaks In The MCU
Whether it is a superhero blockbuster or silent cinema, films and shows play around with characters that can break the fourth wall and directly talk to the audience. The most recent addition to this category is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s titular character, Jennifer Walters a.k.a She-Hulk. It is nothing...
Collider
Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad Becomes a Cult in New 'SNL' Sketch
Heartbreak really does feel good in a place like AMC. And that's because Nicole Kidman told us it does. By now if you've been to an AMC theater, you've seen the ad that has taken over all movie lovers. It features Kidman walking in the rain to the movies and talking about how much she loves going to see characters take on the biggest screen and it has, in some places, become something of a tradition to salute the ad or to applaud it when it comes on. (At least, that's what we do in New York City). And now Saturday Night Live has taken the time to make fun of just how much we all love it.
Collider
Richard Linklater's 'Hitman' Adds Retta, Molly Bernard & More as Production Begins
Richard Linklater's latest movie, Hitman, has begun production. Joining leads Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in the film are three new additions to the cast; Retta, Austin Amelio, and Molly Bernard. Deadline reports that filming on the action comedy has commenced in New Orleans. Based on a non-fiction Texas Monthly...
Collider
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in October 2022
Spooky season is upon us, finally, and Netflix has plenty of offerings for everyone. There are some huge names involved with these upcoming series including Guillermo del Toro, Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldaña, and Bobby Cannavale, just to name a few. There are some new series, some limited series, and a horror anthology that we hope keeps coming back every year. And if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, we’ve got you covered there as well. For some, this is the most wonderful time of the year, so here are seven new series that will get you in the mood.
Collider
'SNL': Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner Live Their Caribbean Dreams
Miles Teller took to host the Season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live and with it came hilarious sketches from Teller and great musical performances from guest Kendrick Lamar. It also meant that we got quite the funny eleventh-hour sketch that was so weird that it worked to end the night on just the right note. Because who doesn't want to watch a show where two older women flirt with men on their own talk show?
Collider
What's Leaving Netflix in October 2022
Just as a new month brings new titles to Netflix, it also means that some titles will have to depart the service and that's exactly the case this October. Perhaps the most noteworthy titles bidding farewell are the fan-favorite Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek which will be migrating over to Hulu the day after, and the Eli Roth-produced series Hemlock Grove one of the streamer's very first original shows, that starred Bill Skarsgård a few years before he came a household name by playing a certain evil clown. All nine seasons of the beloved anime Naruto will also be leaving Netflix at the end of the month. Other major titles leaving the service include the steamy YA romance After, the Oscar-winning drama 8 Mile starring Eminem, and comedy favorites like Miss Congeniality, Friday, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' RealD 3D Poster Shows Namor's Menacing Presence
Hot off of the release of the brand-new action-packed trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a new poster for the film has been revealed, which features its star-studded cast while advertising for fans to experience the upcoming movie from Marvel Studios in Real D 3D. The poster features the return...
Collider
'See How They Run' Raises An Important Moral Question and Then Ignores It
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for See How They Run.Tom George's See How They Run is a self-deprecating take on the murder mystery genre that also satirizes the business of filmmaking and other storytelling. So it makes sense that the villain’s motivation would include a position on stories. But the particular choices the film makes in this regard bring up an interesting moral question about entertainment, only to unfairly dismiss the idea.
Collider
'Andor': How Far Will You Go For the Rebellion?
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story blurred the lines between good and evil in a way that we hadn’t seen before in the galaxy far, far away. Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) questions Cassian (Diego Luna) when he discusses having to do things because of “orders.” If he’s just a remorseless drone who does exactly what he is told, then what makes him any different than a Stormtrooper? This ethical debate is essential to have. The Rebel Alliance has no reason to overthrow the Galactic Empire if it’s not going to be replacing it with something better.
Collider
5 Ways 'Hocus Pocus 2' Is Different From The Original (& 5 Ways It's Similar)
Hocus Pocus 2 not only flew on to Disney+ 29 years after the original 1993 film, but it takes place 29 years after it. Similarly to the way Hocus Pocus began in 1963 Salem and flash forward to the modern day of 1993, the sequel flashes even more forward to the very modern day of 2022.
Collider
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington & David O. Russell on Making 'Amsterdam'
Written and directed by David O. Russell and inspired by historical facts, Amsterdam follows best friends Dr. Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale) and attorney Harold Woodman (John David Washington) who, along with an unusually artistic nurse named Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie), find themselves on an adventure in the 1930s that leads to them being at the center of a murder investigation. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Alessandro Nivola, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Taylor Swift.
Collider
How to Watch 'All Quiet on the Western Front'
Erich Maria Remarque's groundbreaking original novel All Quiet on the Western Front was arguably the first major published work to explore the reality of modern combat and the horrors it brings with it upon its release in 1928. The story follows a young German man, just barely of age, who is drafted into the military at the height of World War I, which of course was one of the largest mass-casualty conflicts in world history. With the historical success of the hit novel, based on Remarque's own time serving in the German armed forces during World War I as a young man, All Quiet on the Western Front is no stranger to feature film adaptations.
Collider
Vibrant 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Poster Sees Letitia Wright Take the Lead
There's only just over a month left to wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the floodgates have opened on the promotional material for the film. Following the release of the trailer today, ScreenX has revealed a new poster showing off the cast with a specific emphasis on Letitia Wright as Shuri. It also beckons audiences to Regal theaters in order to enjoy the film in ScreenX's massive, immersive experience.
