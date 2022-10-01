Heartbreak really does feel good in a place like AMC. And that's because Nicole Kidman told us it does. By now if you've been to an AMC theater, you've seen the ad that has taken over all movie lovers. It features Kidman walking in the rain to the movies and talking about how much she loves going to see characters take on the biggest screen and it has, in some places, become something of a tradition to salute the ad or to applaud it when it comes on. (At least, that's what we do in New York City). And now Saturday Night Live has taken the time to make fun of just how much we all love it.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO