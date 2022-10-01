Read full article on original website
Rian Johnson's 'Poker Face' Adds Rhea Perlman, Rowan Blanchard and Chelsea Frei
Poker Face, Peacock's upcoming series from Rian Johnson, has added a few more names to its growing cast. The latest cast members to join the Natasha Lyonne-led series include Rhea Perlman, Chelsea Frei and Rowan Blanchard, according to Deadline. It's unclear what roles they will be playing as character and plot details for the series are being kept under wraps.
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in October 2022
Spooky season is upon us, finally, and Netflix has plenty of offerings for everyone. There are some huge names involved with these upcoming series including Guillermo del Toro, Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldaña, and Bobby Cannavale, just to name a few. There are some new series, some limited series, and a horror anthology that we hope keeps coming back every year. And if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, we’ve got you covered there as well. For some, this is the most wonderful time of the year, so here are seven new series that will get you in the mood.
'Werewolf By Night's Michael Giacchino Wants J.J. Abrams to Compose the Music for Something He Directs [Exclusive]
After Disney revealed at D23 that Marvel fans had something to look forward to during the Halloween season, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was shaken up with the announcement of the streaming-exclusive special Werewolf By Night. The project itself sparked attention because of the subject — the black and white horror feature stars Gael García Bernal (Old) as a man gathered together with a group of monster hunters, all out for the same mysterious and deadly goal: to find the imposter among them. At the same time, the title also became a must-watch because it marks internationally famous composer and Academy Award winner Michael Giacchino’s directorial debut on a high profile project.
Richard Linklater's 'Hitman' Adds Retta, Molly Bernard & More as Production Begins
Richard Linklater's latest movie, Hitman, has begun production. Joining leads Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in the film are three new additions to the cast; Retta, Austin Amelio, and Molly Bernard. Deadline reports that filming on the action comedy has commenced in New Orleans. Based on a non-fiction Texas Monthly...
‘Armageddon Time’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
A biopic about a legendary personality tells you what their life was all about. But an autobiography delves deeper into what and how those people felt in their life’s journey. Before Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans opens in theaters everywhere, filmmaker James Gray will tell audiences a story of his adolescent years in Armageddon Time.
‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
‘Halloween Ends’: Jamie Lee Curtis Tells Viewers “Don’t Talk” in New Alamo Drafthouse PSA [Exclusive]
As Halloween Ends approaches its theatrical release in less than two weeks, it's important to remember good etiquette when viewing the film in public with other people around you. Alamo Drafthouse is here to remind everyone once again of the importance of turning your phone off in theaters in order to survive the experience unscathed. Collider can exclusively reveal their new PSA featuring the original final girl Jamie Lee Curtis who brings her horror knowledge to the table to lend some credence to the "Don't Talk" reminder.
Jaeden Martell Talks 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' and Being the Stephen King Guy
Based off the Stephen King novella Mr. Harrigan's Phone from his If It Bleeds collection, Mr. Harrigan's Phone is the newest entry into King cinema. Directed by John Lee Hancock, the story follows the friendship between a kid, Craig (Jaeden Martell) and a miserly billionaire, Mr. Harrington (Donald Sutherland). Craig is hired to read aloud to Mr. Harrington when his eyesight begins to fail. After a few years, their business relationship becomes a genuine friendship, and when Craig comes into some money, he decides to buy his friend the hottest item on the market: the brand-new iPhone. When Mr. Harrington dies, Craig realizes that he still has a connection with the elderly man through his cell phone - and that leads to a host of moral conflicts.
Emma Thompson redefines iconic villain Miss Trunchbull in 'Matilda the Musical'
Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson star in the upcoming movie, based on the Broadway adaptation of "Matilda," which premieres this Christmas.
Elizabeth Olsen on Filming "Embarrassing" MCU Scenes & Improvising With Paul Bettany
Marvel fans aren't oblivious to the flashy, candy-colored box-office titans that are the studio's bread and butter. These action-packed blockbusters are tasked with capturing the beloved essence of the campy '60s and '70s comic book heroes and giving them a modern flair that appeals to wider audiences. Likewise, the celebrities charged with bringing these superhumans from page to screen are also fully aware of the silliness, and likely more so. In an interview with Variety, actress Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, shared her experience playing a powerful reality-altering sorceress who deals in Chaos magic.
Chuck Lorre's Comedy Series Starring Sebastian Maniscalco Ordered at HBO Max
Having dominated the broadcast world with a string of successful TV shows, comedy titan Chuck Lorre is set to replicate this feat with the streaming world as his new comedy How To Be A Bookie has just received an 8-episode straight-to-series order at HBO Max, marking his first project with the Warner Bros Discovery-backed streamer. Bookie is set up as a single-camera series and will star comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman) in the lead.
‘Interview With the Vampire’s First Episode Doesn't Waste Any Time — and It Pays Off
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire.We’ve all done it — sat through that first episode of a show that’s been on our television calendars for months, only to catch ourselves checking to see how much time is left. It’s not unlikely for a pilot episode to feel tonally awkward or even a bit boring. The main and supporting cast of characters and their respective dynamics need to be established, story seeds need to be planted, and exposition needs to be conveyed to the audience in some way, somehow. The pilot of the new AMC series Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, an adaptation of Rice's famous The Vampire Chronicles books from showrunner and executive producer Rolin Jones, is a refreshing outlier to typical drama pilots and serves as an elegant example of storytelling that not only completely satisfies the viewer but prepares them for what’s ahead.
'Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game' Graphic Novel Gets Mysterious New Trailer
There have been a ton of great adaptations of the Sherlock Holmes story over the decades. However, one of the more underrated films of late in this classic literary franchise has been Netflix’s Enola Holmes. The film starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock’s younger sister Enola was based on the YA book series of the same name by Nancy Springer and is receiving a sequel this November. However, if you can’t wait that long for a new adventure, you’re in luck. A new graphic novel titled Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game is releasing October 11. Now we have a new trailer for the comic thanks to Brown.
'Titans' Season 4 Reveals First Look at Villains Jinx and Mother Mayhem
DC fans are gearing up for a major fall release calendar. Included in that, on the television side of things, is Titans returning for its fourth season on HBO Max. Like always, the reason to get excited about the new season are the handful of new villains the Titans will be facing. While Brother Blood will be the main villain in Season 4, two of the exciting side threats are Mother Mayhem and Jinx. Now, thanks to new concept art, we have our first look at these classic DC characters.
'Life & Life' Trailer Teases Reggie Austin's Journey to Redemption After Prison [Exclusive]
After making the rounds on the festival circuit, Indican Pictures' new documentary Life & Life is coming to theaters for a limited run later this month. Before it releases to the public, however, Collider is excited to unveil an exclusive trailer teasing the road to redemption for musician and convicted murderer Reggie Austin. The film shows Austin's incarceration through the lens of a questionable parole and sentencing system and the monumental challenge of rebuilding one's life after prison. Moreover, it shows the steps he's taken since leaving prison 40 years ago to reconnect with those left in his life and create a future for himself out of the shadow of his conviction. The film's short theatrical run begins on October 14 in Los Angeles before getting a home release in February 2023.
'See How They Run' Raises An Important Moral Question and Then Ignores It
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for See How They Run.Tom George's See How They Run is a self-deprecating take on the murder mystery genre that also satirizes the business of filmmaking and other storytelling. So it makes sense that the villain’s motivation would include a position on stories. But the particular choices the film makes in this regard bring up an interesting moral question about entertainment, only to unfairly dismiss the idea.
David Harbour Is Santa Claus and He's Out for Blood in First ‘Violent Night’ Trailer
The holiday season is rapidly approaching, which means it's time to start pulling out those pumpkins, turkeys, and Christmas lights. As you compile those movie watch lists, Universal Pictures is bringing another Christmas flick to add to the list. But while you bask in holiday cheer, Violent Night brings the holiday fear. In just a couple of months, the David Harbour-led movie will bring audiences a different kind of Christmas movie, and the official trailer has arrived.
'Halloween Ends' Novelization Sets October Release
Halloween Ends, much like the 2018 Halloween and its sequel Halloween Kills, is getting a novelization. The Halloween Ends novel will stalk its way online and onto bookshelves October 18. Each novelization has followed the events of their films, with some extended content added in the novels that is not...
James Bond Producer Michael G. Wilson Reveals Next 007 Will Be a "30-Something" Actor
As the buzz continues to hum around who will inherit the license to kill from the outgoing 007 agent Daniel Craig, James Bond producer, Michael G. Wilson has revealed key details about who the next spy will be. Speaking to the audience at a British Film Institute panel held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the spy franchise, Wilson explained, via Deadline why they were not looking to cast a young actor in the iconic role of James Bond and why an older industry veteran will be more fitting.
