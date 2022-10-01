Troubled crypto lending platform Celsius Network has recently announced the timeline for the auction of its assets. According to a filing with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company has decided to have a final bid deadline of October 17 at 4 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, if necessary, the auction is decided to take place on November 1 at 11 AM ET before Chief United States Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn on Zoomer.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO