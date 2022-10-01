Read full article on original website
Mastercard Launch ‘Crypto Secure’, a Crypto Fraud Detection Tool
Following the high rate of financial crimes bordering the crypto industry, giant financial service provider Mastercard has introduced a tool to fight against crypto fraud and financial crimes. The crypto-related fraud-prevention solution dubbed Crypto Secure will be used to assess risk virtually by using sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms and...
Why does Robert Kiyosaki believe now is a ‘buying opportunity’ for Bitcoin investors
As the United States dollar strengthens and interest rates continue to rise, renowned billionaire and best-selling author Robert Kiyosaki has referred to Bitcoin, gold, and silver as a “buying opportunity.”. The author observed the prices of the three commodities, which are commonly referred to as “safe haven” assets, would...
WazirX reportedly fires 40% of its employees amid the ongoing crypto winter
Indian crypto exchange giant WazirX has reportedly decided to lay off as much as 40% of its workforce amid the ongoing crypto bear market and local tax regime. According to a recent report by Coindesk, the exchange has slashed around 40% of its staff, notably between 50 to 70 people, citing the ongoing crypto market downturn.
Tornado Cash Faces Cutback in its Number of Weekly Transactions
Users of Tornado Cash, the crypto mixer which has been in the news more often recently have drastically reduced. So far, Tornado Cash has experienced about a 52% drop in the number of customers who patronize the platform on a monthly basis. Data from Dune Analytics, a crypto analytic firm showed a drastic drop in September from the all-time high number of unique users per week that Tornado Cash had in August.
Tether further lowers commercial paper holdings to less than $50M
Major stablecoin issuer Tether has further lowered the amount of commercial paper it has to less than $50 million. It now has more than half of its backing in the United States Treasury Bills. The development signals an increase from 43.5% as of June 30. The company’s plans, which were...
Transit Swap faces a loss of over $21M in a code bug exploit
The hacks in the crypto industry are rising every day and the latest victim on the list is a multi-chain decentralized exchange aggregator Transit Swap. According to recent investigations, the protocol faced a loss of around $21 million when a hacker exploited an internal vulnerability on its swap contract. Transit...
Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Labs Is Set To Raise $100 Million: Report
The parent firm of the world’s leading decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap, Uniswap Labs is set to raise around $100 million at a valuation of $1 billion. According to a report from TechCrunch citing sources closer to the matter, the firm is planning to broaden its services and also, aims to expand amid the bearish market wherein the trading volumes of blockchain-based assets have fallen hard.
Golden Secures $40M With a16z Leading the Funding Round
Web3.0 decentralized startup Golden announced that it has secured $40 million in a Series B funding round with Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) as the lead investor. Golden provided a long list of additional investors who supported the Series B round amongst which are Protocol Labs, OpenSea Ventures, DCVC, MVP Ventures, Vela Partners, and Socii Capital.
Retail and P2P activities are the biggest contributors to massive crypto adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa
Sub-Saharan Africa may not have many institutional traders, but it is renowned to have the largest number of small retail trades worldwide. Devaluation of fiat currencies, a high unemployment rate, and unstable economies are some of the factors influencing bitcoin adoption. The majority of cryptocurrency-related actions in Sub-Saharan Africa are...
Spanish Telecom giant Telefonica partners with Bit2Me to accept Bitcoin Payments
One of the biggest Spanish telecom companies and mobile network providers, Madrid-based Telefónica, has recently teamed with Bit2Me to enable customers to pay for services in Bitcoin. Telefonica collaborated with the Spanish digital asset marketplace Bit2Me to make crypto payments possible; Bit2Me provided the necessary infrastructure and would manage...
Ark Invest joins hands with Eaglebrook Advisors for its crypto strategies
Eaglebrook Advisors, a provider of separately managed accounts, and Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest, an investment business focused on disruptive innovation, have teamed up to make the investment in crypto strategies more approachable. Through the arrangement, two cryptocurrency strategies actively managed by Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest will be made accessible...
Bad Actors Launder Funds Through DEX, Bridges, and Coin Swap – Elliptic
Research conducted by blockchain analytic firm Elliptic shows that criminals and bad actors have used decentralized exchanges (DEXs), cross-chain bridges, and ‘coin swap’ services to launder over $4 billion gotten from illicit crypto activities in the last two years. Most of these illicit activities are conducted by hackers,...
Ethereum Mining and Staking Revenue Halved in September
After Ethereum’s transitioning from the proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism to the proof-of-stake consensus dubbed “the merger”, there was a significant drop in Ethereum (ETH) mining and staking revenue. According to data from The Block Research, miners and validators on the Ethereum network generated $406.86 for the month of...
Celsius CEO Withdrew $10M Before Withdrawal Suspension – FT
It has been reported that bankrupt Celsius Network founder and former CEO Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10 million from the platform a few days before it froze its customers’ accounts. This news, first broken by the Financial Times comes only a couple of days after he announced that he was stepping down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Celsius Network.
Celsius Network decides the timeline for its asset auction
Troubled crypto lending platform Celsius Network has recently announced the timeline for the auction of its assets. According to a filing with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company has decided to have a final bid deadline of October 17 at 4 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, if necessary, the auction is decided to take place on November 1 at 11 AM ET before Chief United States Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn on Zoomer.
50% of MakerDAO’s WBTC Pulled Out by Nexo-linked Address
A crypto address tagged NEXO 0x8fd has pulled out 7758.8 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) from the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform MakerDAO. The hijacked WBTC worth about $153 million at the time of this writing, is exactly half of the amount of wBTC that MakerDAO held before the protocol was breach. This news comes only a few days after crypto financial analysts predicted a 50% fall in the NEXO token owing to regulatory pressures and concerns from investors.
World’s Largest Banks Are Exposed to $9B in Crypto Asset – Basel Study
A survey published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and authored by the committee’s secretariat Renzo Corrias shows that the world’s largest banks hold about $9 billion in cryptocurrencies. Additionally, the study reveals that these banks holding crypto assets may represent just a 0.01% of the BIS...
XRP Scammers Hijacks Spanish Celebrity Twitter Account
On Sunday, a famous Spanish vocalist Bertin Osborne faced his Twitter account being hijacked by XRP scammers. Using the compromised accounts which have over 162,000 followers, hackers started posting fake XRP giveaways with phishing links. With Osborne’s official account, the hackers were retweeting tweets from Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple...
BTC ATM Installation Rate Plummeted in September – CoinATMRadar
Amid the crypto blood bath which has been chaotic for many firms and sectors of the crypto ecosystem, it was observed that Bitcoin (BTC) Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) growth plummeted globally for the first time in September. According to the Bitcoin ATM locator CoinATMRadar, over the years there has been...
Japan’s Push for Digital Transformation to Include Metaverse
The Government of Japan’s investment in digital transformation has included issuing metaverse and Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) to local authorities using digital solutions. According to the Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida in an October 3 speech, the government is making necessary efforts to promote Web3.0 services. Fumio also said the...
