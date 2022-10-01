Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
2022 Sandoval County candidates: Lawrence Griego
As the election grows near, voters want to know about the candidates. Over the next months the Observer will be posting Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Lawrence Griego (R), candidate for Sandoval County Assessor. Observer: What is your background with politics,...
rrobserver.com
2022 Sandoval County candidates: Alan Martinez
As the election grows near, voters want to know about the candidates. Over the next months the Observer will be posting Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Alan Martinez (R): candidate for District 23 (Corrales) State Representative. Observer: What is your background...
rrobserver.com
Climate-controlled dog kennel structure approved by Sandoval county commission
1500 Idalia Rd.- Current location for impounded animals (Michaela Helean/Observer) The Sandoval County Commission approved the award of a contract to Horizon Structures on Sept. 28 for the design/build or installation of a climate-controlled dog kennel structure. “Apparently our animal welfare program has been working so well that we’ve had...
rrobserver.com
Paws and Stripes awarded VA suicide prevention grant
ALBUQUERQUE — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is continuing its mission of preventing Veteran suicide by working with community organizations across the country, including Paws and Stripes. Through the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP), Paws and Stripes received $570,000 from VA to support local Veterans.
pinonpost.com
VA Gov. Youngkin to campaign Wednesday with Ronchetti in ABQ, Mesilla
On Monday, Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Ronchetti’s campaign announced that Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) will campaign with him in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, being the third GOP governor to campaign for him after Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Doug Ducey of Arizona. According to a media advisory from...
rrobserver.com
NM FOG: Release of Rio Rancho records — unnecessary legal fight
The release of public records by the city of Rio Rancho Wednesday concerning the death of a two-year-old in December in Rio Rancho ended a legal fight “that didn’t need to happen,” said Kathi Bearden, president of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government. The Santa Fe...
Albuquerque Community Safety Department took over 16,000 calls, many which would have gone to APD
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A year ago, the Albuquerque Community Safety Department (ACS) began handling some of the calls that used to go to the Albuquerque Police Department. Now, a year after the program first began, ACS has taken over 16,000 calls, responded to community and behavioral health issues, reportedly without any resulting deaths or serious injuries. […]
Local group urges state lawmakers to end Albuquerque rent control prohibition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors will be discussing rent control during Monday night’s meeting. This is after dozens of Albuquerque residents have gone in front of the council, week after week, demanding change. The People’s Housing Project, a grassroots organization, said rent control legislation is necessary to prevent more people from becoming homeless. They […]
Los Lunas mother faces criminal charges for not returning school iPads
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother is facing charges for not returning her children’s two iPads to their schools. They were issued to the family during the pandemic when schools were forced to close. “This is likely not a unique situation to Los Lunas schools, but districts across the state, but now that we […]
New ordinance would create rules for Safe Outdoor Spaces
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If this new ordinance is passed, safe outdoor spaces would require permits, rules on what would get a camper kicked out, and a list of all campers past and present. “What we needed to do is we needed to make sure that we have an ordinance in place, a permitting ordinance to make […]
rrobserver.com
Alex Zannes joins Colliers New Mexico-El Paso
Alex Zannes has joined the Albuquerque office of Colliers New Mexico-El Paso as an associate broker. He recently returned to New Mexico after serving in a variety of roles over seven years in Honolulu, Hawaii. Zannes will be joining a team of market leaders and professionals with decades of experience...
KOAT 7
Target 7 gets results: Albuquerque business owner receives violation notice for homeless on sidewalk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Investing in your business is something many business owners believe in. “They are about $30 a sign. So, it's not a lot of money, but there is some expense there,” said Robert Costa. Costa, however, didn't think he'd have to invest in this sort of...
KRQE Newsfeed: Updated ordinance, New gun owners, Scattered rain, Safe outdoor spaces, Saved hawk
Tuesday’s Top Stories Balloon Fiesta’s 50th is here, so what’s new and what’s next? NMSP investigating fatal OIS in Bernalillo Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control Javonté Johnson is impressing at UNM Basketball practice City of Albuquerque to host a ‘junk jog’ later this month Albuquerque councilor challenges districting requirements New Mexico […]
rrobserver.com
Melissa Owens named CNO at Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital
ALBUQUERQUE – Lovelace Health System has named Melissa Owens, BSN, CRRN, as the chief nursing officer (CNO) of Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital (LURH), effective October 3. Melissa has been with LURH for eight years, serving as nurse manager for the past four years. She has been instrumental in nurse...
pinonpost.com
Santa Fe’s The Bull Ring restaurant sold due to Dems’ anti-business liquor law, MLG lockdowns
After owning the famed Santa Fe restaurant, The Bull Ring, for 41 years, its owner, Harry Georgeades sold the establishment to a local business group headed by Santa Fe restauranteur Clint Singley, citing the Legislature’s law that “devalued” its liquor license. The changing of ownership is ironic...
KOAT 7
New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses say they’ve had enough. Saying homelessness across the city has gotten out of control that their customers are being affected by aggressive panhandlers, hurting revenue and making customers feel uneasy. “That’s not what a restaurant is for. I think that is the most uncomfortable part. You come to a restaurant […]
Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court judge steps down after 16 years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Longtime Metropolitan Judge Sandra Engel has officially stepped down after 16 years. Engle served as the Metropolitan Chief Judge from January 2019 to August 2020. Engel also presided over the Metro’s Community Veteran’s Court which is a treatment court for veterans charged with misdemeanor offenses. Engel said she is going on to […]
KOAT 7
Recreational marijuana sales up during Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta often draws in tens of thousands of crowds, but this year, balloons aren't the only thing visitors are interested in. Staff members at the R. Greenleaf store near Cottonwood Mall say they're seeing a spike in recreational marijuana sales, from vapes...
KRQE Newsfeed: Emergency firewood, Safe outdoor spaces vote, Rain continues, UNM crime stats, World Record attempt
Monday’s Top Stories FBI called to Albuquerque Sunport New Mexico State University holding LGBT+ events throughout October 2022 American Indian Arts Festival featured at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Books set in New Mexico Local group urges state lawmakers to end Albuquerque rent control prohibition These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program […]
