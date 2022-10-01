Complimenting a Stranger is What We’d Most Like to Do in Public But Don’t Have the Guts, Says Top 10 Survey

I've never worn any kind of fitness tracker, but I always thought that if I were to try one out, it would be the Oura Ring ($299–$549). The Oura Ring 3 is a fitness and wellness tracker that calibrates your sleep, heart rate, workouts, active calorie burn, and general wellness. I love the idea that it's a ring, not a bracelet, and it's so sleek and elegant that most people think mine is a gold band. I was curious about it because I'm a fairly active person, and I was interested to see what my daily walks and workouts were doing to my heart rate and if they were as effective as I thought they would be. After wearing the ring for about a month, here are my thoughts.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO