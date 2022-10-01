Read full article on original website
ManningCast breaks down tackle on Monday Night Football streaker at Rams-49ers
One of the best plays in the San Francisco 49ers’ 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams happened on the sideline. When a fan broke onto the field during Monday night’s game, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took matters into his own hands. With the help of Takkarist McKinley, the intruder was taken care of, and easily tackled to the ground.
Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play
Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble
Melvin Gordon is feeling the weight of the world after his fumble cost the Denver Broncos in Week 4.
Saquon Barkley: When I saw Tyrod Taylor go down, I realized I was up next at QB
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the...
Bears cut Michael Badgley
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for us the way he did was nothing short of impressive. We would like to thank Brian McLaughlin from Vayner Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”
Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers was too good
Patriots coach Bill Belichick displayed plenty of respect for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after today’s game. Belichick was effusive with his praise of Rodgers, saying that the Patriots played well but that Rodgers was simply too much for them to stop. “In the end, Rodgers was just too good....
Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year
DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature. The defense tried to...
Browns claim Drew Forbes
The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
Baker Mayfield: I don’t care that the fans are booing, we’re going to figure it out
Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled through an ugly game in today’s loss to the Cardinals, and the fans in Carolina rained boos down on him late in the game. But Mayfield says he doesn’t care about that. Maygfield said after the game that he’s upset the Panthers lost,...
Broncos will sign Latavius Murray off Saints’ practice squad
The Broncos are signing Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. On Sunday, Denver lost running back Javonte Williams for the season with a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee. His injury left the Broncos with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone on the active roster, with Devine Ozigbo on the practice squad.
Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: These things we’re seeing from him are special
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had another classic performance in his young career with Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers, highlighted by his magical second-quarter touchdown throw to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Mahomes has made countless incredible plays and throws since he became a starting quarterback in 2018. And head coach...
Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick
Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
49ers sign Willie Snead to 53-man roster
The 49ers have made a few roster moves in advance of Monday night’s game against the Rams. San Francisco announced the club has signed receiver Willie Snead to the 53-man roster from its practice squad. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was placed on injured reserve as a corresponding move. Snead spent...
Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach
A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
Is Odell Beckham Jr. in play for the Giants?
The Rams keep waiting and waiting and waiting to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. There continues to be a chance that they’ll wait too long. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday night that OBJ has visited with the Giants. In a subsequent tweet, however, she seemed to retreat from characterizing it as an official visit.
Falcons sign Caleb Huntley to active roster
Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.
Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers
The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
Who is Patriots' emergency QB with Jakobi Meyers out?
Jakobi Meyers is the New England Patriots' "break glass in case of emergency" quarterback. But who takes over that role when Meyers is unable to take the field?. Patriots fans found themselves asking that very question on Sunday when Meyers was inactive due to a knee injury and backup QB Brian Hoyer exited with a head injury. Someone new would have had to step up if rookie third-string QB Bailey Zappe went down.
