Orange County, NY

Stony Point, NY
Middletown, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two ex-cons arrested in connection with hotel murder (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Two men have been arrested for the Sunday morning murder of a man at a Route 9 hotel in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Both of the men arrested are convicted felons. The account of the shooting and long-term police activity at the Courtyard by Marriott...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Federal charges possible for Courtyard hotel shooting co-conspirator

POUGHKEEPSIE – The prosecution of the man charged with felony murder and his co-conspirator facing felony weapons charges for the Courtyard by Marriott shooting may face additional federal charges according to the DA’s office. Dutchess County Chief Assistant District Attorney Matt Weishaupt hinted at possible federal charges against...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Crisis team works with police to de-escalate situation

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Town police responded to a request for a welfare check on a resident of Field Court on Sunday night at approximately 10:12 p.m. As patrol officers were responding, additional information was dispatched that the man was possibly armed with a firearm. Additional officers responded to...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Car Flips, Lands On Roof After Striking Rock Wall In Morris County: Police (PHOTOS)

A driver escaped injury after the car slammed into a rock wall and flipped completely over, landing on its roof during a crash in Morris County, authorities said. The driver was heading west on East Springtown Road when the car collided with a rock wall and overturned just before 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Washington Township Police Lt. Mark Niemynski told DailyVoice.com.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man who terrorized former girlfriend sentenced to prison

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man who broke into his former girlfriend’s home on three occasions in violation of an order of protection, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Monday to 11 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision. Ricardo Mendoza, 28, had been convicted...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Piles of trash renew illegal dumping concerns in Orange County

There are some renewed garbage troubles on a stretch of road between two municipalities in Orange County. News 12 found bags of garbage and loose trash littered along Seven Springs Road on the border of Monroe and Kiryas Joel Tuesday after a viewer reached out to alert News 12 to the conditions.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police: Driver struck and killed while standing outside disabled car

MONROE – A motorist, who was standing on the side of Route 17 eastbound in the Town of Monroe, was struck and killed by a passing car Saturday morning, State Police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Garfield Elliot, 47, of New Rochelle, was involved in a vehicle crash at about 6:16 a.m. where he was the driver of one of the vehicles.
MONROE, NY
bkreader.com

NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide

An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings

GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
