Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: City cops say accused Courtyard killer was present during August murder in the city
POUGHKEEPSIE – The suspected Courtyard hotel killer has been identified as “being present” at a City of Poughkeepsie homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of August 9,, 2022, on Mansion Street in the city. Surveillance footage indicates that the victim, Darren Villani, 28, was in...
Out-Of-State Duo Jailed After Mahwah PD Traffic Stop Produces Loaded Gun, Magazines, More
An out-of-state father and son were jailed after a Mahwah police officer found a loaded gun and a trio of illegal magazines during a traffic stop. Anthony S. Burdette, 53, and Zachary L. Burdette, 21, of Anderson, SC, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, Oct. 4, four days after their arrests, records show.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County official denies placing homeless shooting suspects in hotel
POUGHKEEPSIE – The two men facing felony charges for the shooting death of a Marist College student’s father on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel have told law enforcement that they are homeless. Many people have questioned Mid-Hudson News and Dutchess County officials about how two homeless...
Cooking Oil Theft Trend Hits Ulster County, Two Arrested
If after reading about someone being arrested for stealing cooking oil had you puzzled, imagine wrapping your head around the idea that this is apparently more common than we think. Two Yonkers residents, both in their 30s, were arrested in late September for the crime of stealing used cooking oil...
Washingtonville man accused of raping child in 2020
A Washingtonville man will face felony rape, and child endangerment charges when he appears in the Town of Shawangunk Justice Court later this year.
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two ex-cons arrested in connection with hotel murder (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Two men have been arrested for the Sunday morning murder of a man at a Route 9 hotel in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Both of the men arrested are convicted felons. The account of the shooting and long-term police activity at the Courtyard by Marriott...
Poughkeepsie police say suspects in deadly hotel shooting near Marist College have gang ties
The Poughkeepsie police department says both men have gang ties and are known to law enforcement.
Police: Fishkill man arrested for firing shots into pizzeria
State police say they arrested a Fishkill man who fired shots into Antonella's Pizza on Sunday afternoon.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Federal charges possible for Courtyard hotel shooting co-conspirator
POUGHKEEPSIE – The prosecution of the man charged with felony murder and his co-conspirator facing felony weapons charges for the Courtyard by Marriott shooting may face additional federal charges according to the DA’s office. Dutchess County Chief Assistant District Attorney Matt Weishaupt hinted at possible federal charges against...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Crisis team works with police to de-escalate situation
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Town police responded to a request for a welfare check on a resident of Field Court on Sunday night at approximately 10:12 p.m. As patrol officers were responding, additional information was dispatched that the man was possibly armed with a firearm. Additional officers responded to...
NYSP: Kingston man ran from police with defaced gun
A Kingston man was jailed without bail Sunday night after he allegedly ran from police with a defaced gun on him.
Car Flips, Lands On Roof After Striking Rock Wall In Morris County: Police (PHOTOS)
A driver escaped injury after the car slammed into a rock wall and flipped completely over, landing on its roof during a crash in Morris County, authorities said. The driver was heading west on East Springtown Road when the car collided with a rock wall and overturned just before 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Washington Township Police Lt. Mark Niemynski told DailyVoice.com.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who terrorized former girlfriend sentenced to prison
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man who broke into his former girlfriend’s home on three occasions in violation of an order of protection, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Monday to 11 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision. Ricardo Mendoza, 28, had been convicted...
News 12
Piles of trash renew illegal dumping concerns in Orange County
There are some renewed garbage troubles on a stretch of road between two municipalities in Orange County. News 12 found bags of garbage and loose trash littered along Seven Springs Road on the border of Monroe and Kiryas Joel Tuesday after a viewer reached out to alert News 12 to the conditions.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police: Driver struck and killed while standing outside disabled car
MONROE – A motorist, who was standing on the side of Route 17 eastbound in the Town of Monroe, was struck and killed by a passing car Saturday morning, State Police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Garfield Elliot, 47, of New Rochelle, was involved in a vehicle crash at about 6:16 a.m. where he was the driver of one of the vehicles.
Man Killed After Being Struck By Jeep On Roadway In Lake Success
Police are investigating after a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a Long Island roadway. The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 in Lake Success. While attempting to cross in the vicinity of 1100 Marcus Ave., from the south side to the north side,...
bkreader.com
NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide
An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings
GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
NBC New York
NY Hotel Shooting Suspects Investigated in Previous Murder, Robbery: Sources
The two men in custody in connection with the Poughkeepsie hotel shooting that killed a Marist College student's relative Sunday are being investigated for a previous robbery and murder, three law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation said Monday. The sources identified the two as Roy Johnson Jr....
