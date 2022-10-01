Kentucky QB Will Levis dislocates finger while being penalized for grounding

University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis’ had a double whammy on a play against Ole Miss in the first half on Saturday.

Levis was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone. That is accompanied by a safety, which gave two points to Ole Miss because the infraction took place in the end zone.

On the play, Levis showed his finger to an official. He wasn’t being rude.

Levis wanted him to see he had dislocated a finger on his left hand, which fortunately is his non-throwing hand.

Kentucky uses the shotgun so after having his fingers taped together, Levis soldiered on in the SEC game.

Warning: If you are squeamish you might not want to look.