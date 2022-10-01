Read full article on original website
KULR8
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Idaho State, UC Davis and Brawl of the Wild
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com Montana State beat writer Victor Flores and Montana beat writer Lucas Semb focus on an Idaho State-heavy football stretch. They discuss Montana's 28-20 win at ISU (0:58), Montana State's 41-27 home win over UC Davis (5:39), MSU's upcoming game against...
Idaho8.com
Idaho State preps for Montana State after great effort against Montana
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Even in a loss Saturday afternoon, the Idaho State Bengals took a step forward in their 28-20 defeat against Montana. Now, the focus is to continue getting better as ISU travels to Bozeman to face the No. 4 Montana State Bobcats this weekend. Head Coach Charlie...
KULR8
Montana women's golf team finishes fall schedule with fifth-place finish
The Montana women’s golf team finished fifth on Tuesday at the Big O Classic at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska, as the Grizzlies’ fall tournament schedule came to an end. After shooting rounds of 310 and 316 on Monday and sitting fourth out of nine teams...
KULR8
Montana soccer team battles Eastern Washington to scoreless draw
MISSOULA — It's been a rough start for the Montana soccer team in Big Sky Conference play. For the third match in a row the Grizzlies failed to come up with a win. But they did manage to end their two-game skid in league play, battling Eastern Washington to a 0-0 tie at South Campus Stadium.
KULR8
Martin returns to lead Montana men's tennis team at Utah Invite
MISSOULA — Playing his first competitive tennis in over a year since recovering from injury, Montana junior netter Guillermo Martin paced the Griz with a team-high 3-1 singles record to finish second in his group at the Utah Invitational in Salt Lake City over the weekend. Playing matches both...
bitterrootstar.com
Two grizzly bears trapped and moved in the Bitterroot Valley this week
Wildlife officials trapped and moved two sub-adult grizzly bears this week from the northern Bitterroot Valley bottom to a remote spot in the nearby Sapphire Mountains. The pair had been spending time in the northern Bitterroot since early August when they first moved south from the Blackfoot Valley, across the Sapphire Mountains, and eventually into the area between Florence and Lolo.
livelytimes.com
The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana
The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
Bear Smart resolution adopted; biologists estimate 200 bears in Missoula
On a unanimous vote, the city and county jointly adopted a Bear Smart resolution, setting the stage to begin implementing Bear Smart policies and regulations.
Grizzly bears captured near Lolo and relocated
State wildlife officials have captured and relocated a pair of grizzly bears that had been roaming near homes between Lolo and Florence.
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
montanaliving.com
Fall vacation idea: Philipsburg, Montana
Head to Philipsburg and check out all that this tiny southwest Montana town has to offer. Of course you want to know where to stay, so we recommend the Broadway Hotel — our best choice for a quality stay in an historic hotel. The Broadway, built in 1890, is...
Missoula County Public Schools issues bear reminder
Missoula County Public Schools is reminding parents and students to be aware of increased bear activity in the area.
bitterrootstar.com
Ballot measure offers chance to save Bitterroot’s open space
In 1999, Dan Huls was president of the planning board. The county commissioners wanted help with agriculture issues – they’d been receiving complaints about some of the agricultural practices, such as smoke when farmers burned their irrigation ditches in the spring, spotlights at night during calving season, etc. They needed help in responding, according to Huls.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
ISP Investigating 2 Deadly Sunday Morning Crashes in Southern Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred in southern Idaho on Sunday. Police say at about 7:22 a.m. on Sunday, on Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County, a 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station.
City of Missoula Explains Crisis Intervention Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Friday's Talk Back program, we hosted Rikki Henderson, Housing Programs Manager for the City of Missoula to share information about the $5.5 million Crisis Intervention Levy that will appear on the November general election ballot. Henderson described the purpose of the levy to our...
Plains man dies in crash near Frenchtown
A 27-year-old man from Plains died in an early Monday morning crash on Beckwith Street in Frenchtown.
montanakaimin.com
Open-air preacher returns to campus, attracts crowd of students in opposition
The latest of a steady stream of open-air preachers to speak on the University of Montana campus drew a mostly-opposing crowd of about 150 people when he preached on the Oval on Oct. 3. He arrived sometime around 1 p.m. Keith Darrell, a self described campus preacher, advocated for God...
