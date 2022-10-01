Read full article on original website
Fine-dining restaurant for dogs opens in San Francisco, offering $75 tasting menu
It’s no big surprise for many that San Francisco, where dogs apparently outnumbered children, now offers an exclusive dining experience for the beloved pets. This might easily be mistaken for San Francisco’s hottest new all-day cafe by passersby. Elegant desserts, including a rose-shaped cake with venison heart inside and a canine-shaped petit gâteau based on the works of renowned French pastry chef Cédric Grolet, are displayed in a glass case; (In the restaurant’s version, grass-fed cream and braised chicken are substituted for butter and sugar.)
National Taco Day: Best tacos in the Bay Area, according to Yelp
(KRON) — It’s not just Taco Tuesday today, it’s also National Taco Day. In honor of the annual day of observance of taco fandom, KRON4 has assembled a list of the best tacos in the Bay Area, according to Yelp. According to Yelp users, top honors go to a spot in Oakland known for its […]
Gao’s Crab & Kabob to Debut in San Francisco
Serving "mouth-watering charcoal-grilled kabobs and Cajun-style seafood boils," Gao’s Crab & Kabob will open its first West Coast location.
Good Taste: Al Pastor Papi sets down permanent roots in San Francisco
I was inside the Al Pastor Papi trailer as owner Miguel Escobedo made the first cut of al pastor for sale off of his trompo during a soft opening at Dogpatch food truck park and event space Spark Social SF on July 18, 2018. Now, just over four years and thousands of miles on the road later, Escobedo shares exclusively that he has decided to take up permanent residence at SPARK, where he currently operates once a week. Al Pastor Papi will be open seven days a week at SPARK beginning Nov. 1.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This CA restaurant is a hidden gem, Tripadvisor says. And it’s on an artificial island
A California restaurant was named one of the “Top 10 Hidden Gems in the U.S.” by Tripadvisor. Mersea Restaurant & Bar in San Francisco’s Treasure Island ranked No. 2 in the country in the “hidden gem” subcategory on Tripadvisor’s “2022 Best of the Best Restaurants” list.
Sausalito History: A Sausalito legend looks back — and ahead
I recently had the pleasure of interviewing Jan Wahl, Sausalito’s favorite film reviewer and historian, for a Historical Society oral history. Our meeting gave me the chance to turn the tables on Jan, who has conducted many oral histories for the Society, including two that can be heard on the SHS website: https://www.sausalitohistoricalsociety.com.
Mac and Cheeses in the Bay Area That Will Make Your Mouth Drool
Some foods you eat because they’re trendy and some foods you eat because they’re too bizarre not to; but when you’re homesick or tired or cozy, you don’t crave fancy foie gras or squid tentacles. You want something simple and familiar, a dish that is basically a creamy, carby hug that reminds you that you’re gonna make it after all. We're referring, of course, to macaroni and cheese.
Diablo Dish: Original Joe’s in Walnut Creek?
Rumors are swirling that Original Joe’s has finalized plans to cross the Bay Bridge and come to the East Bay, at least according to Walnut Creek Magazine. Beloved for its warm hospitality, sleek interior with an open kitchen, and expertly updated take on old-school Italian American fare, the original Original opened in downtown San Francisco in 1937 (but moved to North Beach overlooking Washington Square park after a fire in 2007) and started serving steaks, burgers, pasta, and cocktails in the Westlake area of Daly City in 2016. For the third location, owners are reportedly eying the old Stanford’s Restaurant and Bar space in Broadway Plaza across from California Pizza Kitchen. Stay tuned for more details and a potential opening date.
Delfina Restaurant Relaunching in Late October
The “James Beard Award-winning neighborhood trattoria” in San Francisco’s Mission District will reopen in late October, following a two-and-a-half-year hiatus.
The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot
Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California. • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022
SAN FRANCISCO -- Fleet Week gets underway in San Francisco beginning Oct. 3 with events all across the city, highlighted by the Parade of Ships under the Golden Gate Bridge and culminating in the signature weekend airshows over the SF Bay waterfront featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The annual event honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military and has become an integral part of the city's local culture and economy. San Francisco Fleet Week also features a unique training and education program that brings together civilian and military forces to develop and share best...
Who has the best burrito?
Burritos are synonymous with San Francisco's Mission district. San Francisco native, Nico Madrigal-Yankowski, who just happens to write about food for a living, gives us a glimpse into what constitutes the "best burrito"!
Historic San Jose haunted house returns with 'most terrifying' tour ever
The haunted house tour at the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose opened again last weekend in what officials at the historic estate say felt like a return to normal.
The most deli-cious sandwiches in Marin
The sandwich: A popular lunch many enjoy, consisting of some form of protein, cheese, vegetables, a spread and two pieces of bread. The list was narrowed down to three places: Bruno’s Deli, which serves Italian sandwiches and cuisine; Michael’s Sourdough Sandwiches, which always has a line out the door; and the final deli, Sourdough and Co., which offers an array of unique sandwiches.
Beloved SF Restaurant Outerlands Has Reopened With A New Owner
Outerlands, the beloved Outer Sunset restaurant has reopened today under new ownership. The restaurant was opened 14 years ago by Dave Muller and Lana Porcello and has earned local and national acclaim for its unique wood-clad interior, sourdough bread, and farm-to-table ethos. Muller and Porcello have sold the business to Outerlands GM and Outer Sunset native, Riley Bartlett, who started his career with renowned chef Traci Des Jardins and has worked at SF classics like Delfina and Spruce. The restaurant closed for four days to help smooth the transition before opening for brunch service on Saturday, October 1, just in time to serve crowds on their way to the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in nearby Golden Gate Park. Since announcing their exit from Outerlands via Instagram, Porcello and Muller have enjoyed an outpouring of well-wishes and fond remembrances from former staff and longtime customers like Tartine founders Chad Robertson and Liz Prueitt, along with many other peers in the SF restaurant community.
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July store broken into in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was broken into Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post. Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay […]
Mission Moves: Valencia Street Vintage, ‘Wellness hubs’
Welcome to Mission Moves! Moves are happening in the neighborhood all the time; something strange is happening at the store that’s been closed forever, a bike lane heads to your street, or your fave bar just sold overnight. This originally reported roundup notes newsy Mission /development / housing moves...
It’s Family Fall Festival Time in the Bay Area
Family-friendly fall festivals and fairs in the Bay Area that are a perfect family outing. Fall is officially here and with our perfect mid-70s weather, that also means it’s also family fall festival season! So grab the kids, put on your seasonal scarf, and head to one of these events in the Bay Area. Not to be confused with Halloween festivals in the Bay Area, pumpkin patches that deliver more than just pumpkins, or Bay Area corn mazes that are also a ton of fun, these Bay Area festivals and fall fairs are community fests and cultural events—picture autumn lights and on-the-vineyard harvest festivals that will delight, awe, inspire, and fill you with treats in a different kind of way. Find your next family-friendly fall festival and fair near San Francisco below and get ready to celebrate all the wonderful things that the fall season has to offer.
Poll: Bay Area residents dissatisfied with overall quality of life
All indications are that Bay Area residents are feeling dissatisfied about their overall quality of life. The recently released Silicon Valley Poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group has found that approximately three out of four residents think their quality of life has declined over the last five years. The overriding concern spans all age, income and education levels according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
