Outerlands, the beloved Outer Sunset restaurant has reopened today under new ownership. The restaurant was opened 14 years ago by Dave Muller and Lana Porcello and has earned local and national acclaim for its unique wood-clad interior, sourdough bread, and farm-to-table ethos. Muller and Porcello have sold the business to Outerlands GM and Outer Sunset native, Riley Bartlett, who started his career with renowned chef Traci Des Jardins and has worked at SF classics like Delfina and Spruce. The restaurant closed for four days to help smooth the transition before opening for brunch service on Saturday, October 1, just in time to serve crowds on their way to the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in nearby Golden Gate Park. Since announcing their exit from Outerlands via Instagram, Porcello and Muller have enjoyed an outpouring of well-wishes and fond remembrances from former staff and longtime customers like Tartine founders Chad Robertson and Liz Prueitt, along with many other peers in the SF restaurant community.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO