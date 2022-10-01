The Floyd Experience, The Ultimate U.S. Pink Floyd Experience is playing Paramount Theatre Oct. 15. One of the first British psychedelic groups, Pink Floyd became a leading band of the progressive rock genre, cited by some as the greatest progressive rock band of all time. Formed in 1965 by guitarist and lead vocalist Syd Barrett, Nick Mason on drums, Roger Waters on bass and vocals, and Richard Wright on keyboards, band's debut The Piper at the Gates of Dawn was released in 1967. Guitarist and vocalist David Gilmour joined in December of 1967; Barrett left in 1968 due to mental health issues, while Waters became the primary lyricist and leader, devising the concepts behind the band's peak success with the albums The Dark Side of the Moon (1973), Wish You Were Here (1975), Animals (1977) and The Wall (1979). Personal tensions in the band led to Richard Wright leaving in 1979, followed by Roger Waters in 1985. David Gilmour and Nick Mason continued as Pink Floyd, being joined later by Richard Wright releasing A Momentary Lapse of Reason in 1987 and The Division Bell in 1994. The band is one of the best-selling music artists of all time with over 250 million records sold worldwide.

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO