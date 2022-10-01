ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCRA.com

How the Stockton community is coming together amid serial killing fears

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police released a new video Tuesday of a person of interest in their ongoing investigation into connected serial killings. At the same time, the reward for information regarding the multiple shootings, and possible suspects or witnesses, was increased to $125,000 after multiple donations came in, including $25,000 from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
KCRA.com

What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings

The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
crimevoice.com

Sacramento Police Arrest Suspect in Alleged Homicide at 28th & J

Sacramento police have announced an arrest in connection to the recent homicide at 28th and J Streets. Around 1 AM on Sunday, September 25, police had responded to the area to investigate multiple reports of gunfire. Officers found an adult male near the intersection having suffered at least one gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
FOX40

Modesto 11-month-old, mother missing

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter. Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno […]
KMPH.com

Man arrested for Modesto murder

MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of shooting another man to death in Modesto on Thursday has been arrested. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies say 38-year-old Matthew McDonough was shot while sitting in a car at near the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and Riverside Dr. Detectives say McDonough was...
FOX40

Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire

STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400. 
Fox40

Reward for arrest in Stockton serial killings reaches $125,000

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton business owner’s donation pushed the total reward for an arrest in the multiple killings police are investigating to nearly $100,000 on Monday, according to Stockton Police. The police said the person owns a construction company and wishes to remain anonymous. The total...
FOX40

Reward for arrest in Stockton killings reaches almost $100,000

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton business owner’s donation pushed the total reward for an arrest in the multiple killings police are investigating to nearly $100,000 on Monday, according to Stockton Police.  The police said the person owns a construction company and wishes to remain anonymous.  The total reward is $95,000: Stockton put up $75,000; […]
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Anthony J Lynch

Does Stockton Have a Serial Killer?

After a recent series of chilling violent crimes in Northern California, local police are now investigating the possibility of a serial killer targeting victims in Stockton, CA. Over the past several months, the area has been rocked by five different homicides that may be related. Reportedly, each has taken place in late or early-morning hours when each of the victims were alone or isolated.
