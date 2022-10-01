Read full article on original website
Stockton serial killings: Video of person of interest released, ballistics connect shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton investigators continue to appeal for leads to catch the person — or persons — responsible for serial killings spanning over a year, police have released video of a person of interest and said ballistics tests have connected all seven attacks. The video...
Police search for person seen on video near where Stockton serial killings happened
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — As Stockton Police and other officials throughout California continue to work on six unsolved shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, officials said on Tuesday they tied all of the shootings, six of them fatal, together through ballistic evidence. In a press conference, Police Chief Stanley McFadden also revealed surveillance video […]
How the Stockton community is coming together amid serial killing fears
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police released a new video Tuesday of a person of interest in their ongoing investigation into connected serial killings. At the same time, the reward for information regarding the multiple shootings, and possible suspects or witnesses, was increased to $125,000 after multiple donations came in, including $25,000 from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings
The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
2 more shootings linked in Stockton serial killings; woman survived 2021 attack
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two more victims, one of them a woman who survived a shooting attack, were linked in connection with serial killings in Stockton, police said Monday evening. What's also noteworthy is that these two shootings happened in 2021, the Stockton Police Department wrote in its update. The...
'He was asking for help': Activists, family of man killed by Sacramento County Sheriff deputy demand change
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community activists and the family of a Sacramento man shot and killed by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy held a demonstration Tuesday morning outside the county administration building downtown. The family of Jaime Naranjo, 54, are calling for justice and making demands of the county following...
Sacramento Police Arrest Suspect in Alleged Homicide at 28th & J
Sacramento police have announced an arrest in connection to the recent homicide at 28th and J Streets. Around 1 AM on Sunday, September 25, police had responded to the area to investigate multiple reports of gunfire. Officers found an adult male near the intersection having suffered at least one gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
California serial killer linked to 6 murders
Stockton police are looking for a person of interest, seen on video, for a series of deadly shootings. Officials are calling the person a serial killer.
Oakland family mourns father shot, killed trying to stop catalytic converter theft
"You already had the catalytic converter. Why did you shoot my dad?" The family of a man shot and killed outside of his house says he was trying to stop catalytic converter thieves.
Modesto man arrested after baseball bat attack leaves elderly man on life support
MODESTO, Calif. — A 28-year-old Modesto man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly beat another man with a baseball bat. According to a news release, deputies were sent to a mobile home park on S. 7th Street around 3:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Modesto 11-month-old, mother missing
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter. Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno […]
Man arrested for Modesto murder
MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of shooting another man to death in Modesto on Thursday has been arrested. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies say 38-year-old Matthew McDonough was shot while sitting in a car at near the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and Riverside Dr. Detectives say McDonough was...
Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400.
Reward for arrest in Stockton serial killings reaches $125,000
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton business owner’s donation pushed the total reward for an arrest in the multiple killings police are investigating to nearly $100,000 on Monday, according to Stockton Police. The police said the person owns a construction company and wishes to remain anonymous. The total...
Police arrest 6 people in 24 hours, including 2 teenagers, for firearm possession
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the last 24 hours, Sacramento Police officers made six arrests during five different incidents regarding illegal firearm possession. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, one of the people arrested was a 16-year-old and one was a 17-year-old. Officers made these arrests during proactive enforcement stops and one […]
Does Stockton Have a Serial Killer?
After a recent series of chilling violent crimes in Northern California, local police are now investigating the possibility of a serial killer targeting victims in Stockton, CA. Over the past several months, the area has been rocked by five different homicides that may be related. Reportedly, each has taken place in late or early-morning hours when each of the victims were alone or isolated.
KCRA Today: More shootings in Stockton serial killings, Merced family kidnapped, gas price finger pointing
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA Today: Video in Stockton serial killings, Merced family kidnapping latest, Biden surveys hurricane damage
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
