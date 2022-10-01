ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Arkansas football's Sam Pittman mum on KJ Jefferson's status ahead of Mississippi State clash

Arkansas is forced to lick its wounds after back-to-back brutal losses to Texas A&M and Alabama. But Mississippi State will not feel bad for an Arkansas team that has dealt with plenty of injuries at key positions in the secondary. Arkansas' do-it-all quarterback KJ Jefferson left the Alabama game in the second half, and his status is still up in the air ahead of Saturday's clash against Mississippi State.
Rece Davis gives his thoughts on Texas A&M-Alabama and Jimbo Fisher

Rece Davis joined Paul Finebaum on Tuesday to discuss to upcoming gemr beteenn Texas A&M and Alabama. “It’s really a fascinating thing,” Davis said. “This is last gasp desparation moment for Texas A&M”.”. Davis goes on to speak about the world of wars between head coaches...
Ten thoughts: Texas A&M's defense vs Alabama's offense

Texas A&M's defense was one of the nation's best in terms of points allowed (just 47 points allowed in 2022) until it went into Starkville and permitted Mississippi State to hang 42 points on them. It's a talented group that has morphed into a unit that doesn't do anything well because they're young, have incurred quite a few injuries, and play a bend but don't break style that broke completely last week as the Bulldogs scored four touchdowns in four red zone trips.
A&M's Jimbo Fisher updates the injury status of QB Max Johnson

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson left last Saturday's game against Mississippi State with an apparent hand injury in the fourth quarter of the team's 42-24 loss to the Bulldogs. Johnson tried to play through it, went into the Aggies' injury tent, came out and threw some, but ultimately stayed on the sidelines while backup Haynes King came to finish out the contest. King went 6 of 13 for 49 yards but threw two interceptions.
Bryan police investigating shots fired early Sunday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots that were fired in a neighborhood in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance with someone armed with a weapon in the 3100 block of E. 29th Street. Police said someone...
