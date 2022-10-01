Read full article on original website
Arkansas football's Sam Pittman mum on KJ Jefferson's status ahead of Mississippi State clash
Arkansas is forced to lick its wounds after back-to-back brutal losses to Texas A&M and Alabama. But Mississippi State will not feel bad for an Arkansas team that has dealt with plenty of injuries at key positions in the secondary. Arkansas' do-it-all quarterback KJ Jefferson left the Alabama game in the second half, and his status is still up in the air ahead of Saturday's clash against Mississippi State.
Mississippi State concludes a three-game homestand on Saturday as another SEC West foe visits Davis Wade Stadium. No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) hosts No. 25 Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) in an 11 a.m. kickoff.
Rece Davis gives his thoughts on Texas A&M-Alabama and Jimbo Fisher
Rece Davis joined Paul Finebaum on Tuesday to discuss to upcoming gemr beteenn Texas A&M and Alabama. “It’s really a fascinating thing,” Davis said. “This is last gasp desparation moment for Texas A&M”.”. Davis goes on to speak about the world of wars between head coaches...
Arkansas facing quarterback conundrum ahead of Mississippi State game
Ahead of the first true road game of the season in Starkville (Miss.) against No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC), the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2 SEC) appear to be staring down some uncertainty at the critical position of quarterback. Star redshirt junior KJ Jefferson has started 18 consecutive games...
Ten thoughts: Texas A&M's defense vs Alabama's offense
Texas A&M's defense was one of the nation's best in terms of points allowed (just 47 points allowed in 2022) until it went into Starkville and permitted Mississippi State to hang 42 points on them. It's a talented group that has morphed into a unit that doesn't do anything well because they're young, have incurred quite a few injuries, and play a bend but don't break style that broke completely last week as the Bulldogs scored four touchdowns in four red zone trips.
Texas A&M Aggies Drop Out of AP Top 25 After Loss to Mississippi State
Texas A&M has fallen out of the AP Poll this weekend after their 42-24 loss to Mississippi State.
A&M's Jimbo Fisher updates the injury status of QB Max Johnson
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson left last Saturday's game against Mississippi State with an apparent hand injury in the fourth quarter of the team's 42-24 loss to the Bulldogs. Johnson tried to play through it, went into the Aggies' injury tent, came out and threw some, but ultimately stayed on the sidelines while backup Haynes King came to finish out the contest. King went 6 of 13 for 49 yards but threw two interceptions.
Bryan police investigating shots fired early Sunday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots that were fired in a neighborhood in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance with someone armed with a weapon in the 3100 block of E. 29th Street. Police said someone...
College Station Police Arrest Two Houston Men For Stealing A Catalytic Converter In The City Hall Parking Lot
“Panic and excitement” is how a College Station police officer described in his arrest report the expression of a man who saw the officer while in the process of sawing off the catalytic converter of a pickup parked outside College Station city hall. 26 minutes later, a Brazos County...
SCAM ALERT: Fake 'Brazos County Collections' number asking for bank info
The Brazos County Collections office is reminding the public that they do not call anyone asking for their banking information.
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide in Bryan
A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to life without parole for double homicide, officials said.
Bryan Man Arrested By A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Following A High Speed Chase That Ends In A Three Vehicle Crash
A 33 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the third time in seven months and the 14th time in 15 years. Prentiss Phillips was arrested last week after leading a high speed chase and causing a multiple vehicle crash while he was driving while intoxicated.
Bryan Police Arrest A Couple After A Two Year Old Falls Off A Second Floor Apartment Balcony
A Bryan couple is arrested after the woman’s two year old son fell off their second story apartment balcony. The Bryan police arrest report stated that the child was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries. Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call placed by the person...
