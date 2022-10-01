Read full article on original website
Potential Lions Defensive Personnel Changes Explored
The Detroit Lions' defense has taken the spotlight away from the offense. Both units lead the league in points, but the Lions have allowed five more points than they’ve scored through the first four games of the season. As a result, the Lions are 1-3, with all three losses coming by four points or less.
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Updates Injury of Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. After Chargers Loss
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. sustained a bruised arm during their 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Stingley suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter after making a tackle on Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams. He re-entered the game twice after two quick evaluations by the Texans' medical staff.
Pharaoh Brown Out vs. Chargers: Texans Week 4 Inactives
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without starting tight end Pharaoh Brown during their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Brown, who is battling a hip and shoulder injury, headlines seven inactive players for the Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston's tight end corps will...
Jaguars Stock Report: Rayshawn Jenkins, Cam Robinson Rising After Loss to Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars were close in Week 4, but close doesn't get teams to where they need to be. The Jaguars learned this the hard way, blowing a 14-0 lead and losing 29-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles in a mistake-filled game. “Really, after a game like yesterday, you’re ready to...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Vikings Survive Across the Pond
Once again, the Vikings didn't play their best game. What could've been a straightforward victory over the Saints in London turned into a nail-biter because the offense struggled to finish red zone trips in the first half and the defense fell apart late. Once again, though, Kevin O'Connell's team found...
Giants Loss is Eagles Gain with James Bradberry Making Big Impact on Defense
PHILADELPHIA – There was the perception that James Bradberry didn’t play well last year with the New York Giants, mainly because his Pro Football Focus grade was low. Bradberry, though, had four interceptions on the season, and four interceptions are, well, four interceptions. The Eagles would take that.
Falcons Coach Provides Update on Injured CB Isaiah Oliver; When Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons have finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. However, the Falcons received tough injury news Monday as star running back Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four weeks, becoming Atlanta's second ball carrier to be knocked out of commission after Damien Williams sustained a rib injury in the season opener.
Steelers Bench Mitch Trubisky for Rookie Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a change at quarterback, benching Mitch Trubisky for rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Trubisky will not start the second half against the New York Jets. The veteran quarterback was 7 for 13 for 84 yards and an interception in the first half. The Steelers had one of the worst offensive stat lines in the NFL during their 1-2 start to the season.
Six New York Giants Story Lines for Week 5
It's about to get real for the New York Giants this weekend. Thus far, the Giants have defeated the teams they were supposed to beat--the Carolinas and Chicagos of the world, both of whom currently have records of .500 or less. The Giants also managed to sneak by the Titans, who stand 2-2, but they fell to the Cowboys, who currently stand at 3-1.
Giants Activate Offensive Lineman Nick Gates from PUP
New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who a little over a year ago suffered a horrific-looking broken leg injury that required multiple surgeries, has been activated off the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Gates was the team's starting center until having his leg broken in a Week 2 game...
Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Dealing with Sprained MCL
According to a report by the NFL Network, New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay is dealing with a sprained MCL in his knee. Golladay was injured midway through last week's game against the Chicago Bears with what was announced as a knee injury. He had taken part in 27 snaps and did not haul in his lone pass target before exiting.
Commanders BREAKING: Rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. Among 3 Roster Moves
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is one step closer to returning to the field and making his NFL debut. The team on Wednesday announced that Robinson has been designated to return to practice this week. The third-round pick from Alabama landed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List after...
Still Weathering Storm, Struggling Seahawks’ Defense Adapting to Life Without Jamal Adams
RENTON, Wash. - If there's a silver lining to the Seahawks likely losing Jamal Adams for the remainder of the 2022 season, the team has grown used to playing without him since he arrived via trade from the Jets. Dealing with numerous injuries, including playing through a torn labrum in his shoulder in 2020, he missed nine regular season games in his first two seasons with the organization.
Was Week 4 a Blip or a Setback for Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence? Doug Pederson Weighs In
What do you call a game like the one Trevor Lawrence had against the Eagles in Sunday's 29-21 loss?. A blip? A setback? A perfect storm of bad football?. To head coach Doug Pederson, it is clear what he thinks -- and what the Jaguars hope -- it was. “Let’s...
Kansas City Gives Tampa Bay Second Consecutive Home Loss of the 2022 Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again struggled throughout this one. The offense was able to get a bit more going, however, the run game was non-existent. The defense struggled tremendously with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, which ultimately seemed to be the deciding factor in their 41-31 week four loss.
Week 4 Saints Snap Counts and Observations
The Saints are 1-3 after the first quarter of the season, which is certainly not the way many envisioned how things would start. Sunday's latest loss to the Vikings in London gave us a good bit of improvement, but the team still fell short at the end of the day. New Orleans will undoubtedly look to rebound against the Seahawks at home, and we take one last look at the snap counts with some observations from the game.
Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to put their two-game win streak on the line this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To gain a better idea of how the Falcons' personnel may line up this week, let's look at last week's snap counts. Here's a look at the offense ...
‘The Houdini of our era’: How Patrick Mahomes met the moment and willed Chiefs to win
If you’re a Mahomes-ologist, you reckoned earlier last week that the game on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium might just mean a little something more. The Chiefs were coming off a discombobulated and distressing 20-17 loss in Indianapolis, and this sixth and likely last (again) matchup between Mahomes and Tom Brady loomed large.
Eagles Stock Report: Market Corrections for Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles persevered through a rough start to top Doug Pederson and Jacksonville, 29-21, in monsoon-like conditions at Lincoln Financial Field. The story of that game was Philadelphia advancing to 4-0 for the first time since 2004 by market-correcting the Jaguars' early success in stopping the run and taking care of the football.
Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Offense
After trading multi-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, there was a wait and see approach being applied to the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Would the Chiefs be able to adjust and have the same explosiveness without Hill, and would there be growing pains during the season?. So far, it seems...
