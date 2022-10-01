Russian forces have allegedly detained the chief of Europe’s largest nuclear plant

On Saturday morning, news began to circulate that Russian forces have allegedly blindfolded and then kidnapped the head of Europe's largest nuclear plant, which provides nuclear power to Ukraine.

According to AP News, the event allegedly took place after Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated the on-going attack on Ukraine by "annexing four Ukrainian regions that Moscow fully or partially controls."

Ihor Murashov, director-general of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is said to have been seized around 4 p.m. on Friday, according to word from the Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom.

As detailed in the report by AP News, "Energoatom said Russian troops stopped Murashov's car, blindfolded him and then took him to an undisclosed location."

"His detention by (Russia) jeopardizes the safety of Ukraine and Europe's largest nuclear power plant," said Energoatom President Petro Kotin, who is demanding the immediate release of the allegedly kidnapped Murashov.

The International Atomic Energy Agency states that they've received word from Russia on Saturday that "the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was temporarily detained to answer questions." IAEA "has been actively seeking clarifications and hopes for a prompt and satisfactory resolution of this matter."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"Energoatom spokespeople told The Associated Press on Saturday that employees of the Zaporizhzhia power plant are being forced to submit applications to report to Rosatom, Russia's state-run nuclear energy giant that operates Russian nuclear plants."

Last Sunday, United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made an appearance on CBS' Face the Nation and warned that "Putin will face 'catastrophic consequences' if he follows through with this threat of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine once Russia's anticipated annexation of Eastern Ukrainian territories is completed."

This most recent power plant maneuver increases the seriousness of such concerns.